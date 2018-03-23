Facebook: How To Manage The News

We'll tell you our strategy to manage the news.

Facebook's (FB) numbers are absolutely ridiculous. Our model has huge EPS upside versus the Street which implies a much higher stock price. But the news and the chart break needs to be respected. We have an easier way to manage this onslaught of news: patience, lean into earnings and watch action.

We'll explain.

First The Chart: Did It Break?

It's easy to say I'm getting Facebook at a steal but how low can it go? The market can do anything so really we can't know how low is low.

The first check is to look at the chart.

We drew two lines. This is just about all the trading since Facebook went public. You can see it's been in a pretty little uptrend since 2013.

But...

The line we think matters more is the upper one. Recent trading closed below that uptrend. That's a break.

When something breaks it's always good to be conservative. If it closes back sharply above that line you have confirmation that we could be through the woods.

For now given the news and the break, It's safer to be safe.

This Has Turned Ugly In An Election Year

Do I want to step into Facebook right now? I love the story, I love the earnings. But the news flow is clearly against them and now this has turned political in an election year. Not good.

News sites have started to compare this data breach involving Cambridge Analytica which benefited the Trump Campaign to Obama's app which also collected "friends" data unbeknownst to someone's "friends."

This is something that could get ugly.

Mid-term elections are coming in the US later this year (November 6th) and it's going to be battle-royale. Facebook's data breach is likely going to be a main topic against Trump and Republicans and Facebook's going to see bullets whizzing by them for the next few months from both sides. Democrats angry about Trump's win and Republicans angry about Obama's win are all pointing at Facebook. Not good.

How Would We Enter

Our numbers are still way above the Street. We have huge stock upside potential over the next 12 months as we'll show in a section below.

But first we have huge negative news flow to contend with.

We'd consider entering in two main ways but really I think this position needs to be built through the year.

Strategy 1: Lean Into Earnings

I think the earnings can be very strong. The company's tried to kitchen-sink the expenses to placate political factions that they are doing something about Russian tampering and other bad actors. Even with all those expenses our numbers are still way above the Street. If correct that means, like last quarter, the stock can react favorably to earnings events.

If there is huge skepticism going into earnings based on politics, earnings will matter anyway when they report. So we'd build ahead of earnings dates.

Strategy 2: Action Around Congressional Testimony

Major events can typically act as a turning point. There's going to be the most news and most political noise leading up to Mark Zuckerberg appearing before Congress. That means the wind is in your face until then. News flow will be dismal.

I want to watch action around this event...

Action is the trading art-form of comparing what should happen to what does happen.

What should happen? On bad news, the stock should go down, right?

What will happen? We don't know but if on that "bad news" event the stock starts moving up you have some confidence it could be a short term low or maybe even a longer term low. Huge bad news and the stock moving up would be a nice sign and signal to start building a position.

I want to watch how the stock "acts" on and after Mr. Zuckerberg's appearance before Congress.

Our Numbers, The Kitchen Sink Strategy

They reminded us on the last earnings call they are kitchen-sinking it.

"We continue to expect full-year 2018 total expenses will grow approximately 45% to 60% compared to full-year 2017."

They are spending a ton of money to ward off future bad actors to avoid any more future elections tampering.

Sorry, let me rephrase that.

They say they are going to try to spend a ton of money to ward off bad actors.

They are already spending about $5 billion per quarter on expenses. Even though they have huge plans I think they can't find enough to spend on.

For example, let's see how fast total expenses grew last quarter.

A E E E E 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Expenses 4920 5206 5620 6647 7182 7680 8461 YOY 32.9% 33.7% 32.5% 41.3% 46.0% 47.5% 50.6%

Total expenses grew 32.5% in Q4. Facebook called out this coming ramp in expenses in their Q3 earnings call in November. Even with the warning of a build of expenses Q4 expense growth... slowed from Q4.

I don't think they can spend as much as they say they want to spend.

Anyway, we have our model expenses building through the year (as you see above) but we're at the lower end of their 2018 expense budget because we don't think they can do it.

Facebook warns investors regularly. They've said performance would slow because of an ad load issue. Earnings have been huge anyway.

Their next way to try to keep estimates low and placate government factions was by promising huge expenses. But Q4 expenses slowed, as we showed above.

Facebook's business model is super-high margin and so powerful, as much as they try to kill their own earnings, they can't.

This is what we think Facebook will be saying by year-end 2018.

"Sorry we tried."

But we think they'll still blow away EPS expectations.

We'll show you that even with expenses growing, as we have in our model, EPS can still be blow out.

Revenues Too Huge

A E E E E 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues 9321 10328 12972 11788 13905 15047 18906 YOY 44.8% 47.3% 47.3% 46.8% 49.2% 45.7% 45.7% 2yr 104% 103% 98% 96% 94% 93% 93% QTQ 16.0% 10.8% 25.6% -9.1% 18.0% 8.2% 25.6%

We like to look at the two-year trend. The two-year trend has been slowing so we kept that trend going.

The two-year means this year's growth rate plus last year's same quarter growth rate. Even though we continue to slow that two-year revenue pace our revenues are still huge.

Combining their massive gross margins and even trying to up the expenses we still get huge EPS flow through. That's how the model works. Their business model is too unique and too powerful.

All the kitchen sinks in the world aren't making a big enough dent to make this a bad investment.

Add It Up, Ridiculous EPS Upside

We'll include our full model below but here's the EPS we get versus the Street by using these basic assumptions above.

A E E E E 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Surprise 0.18 0.29 0.27 0.16 0.38 0.42 0.70 Street 1.14 1.30 1.94 1.39 1.63 1.78 2.41 Upside Percent 15.8% 22.3% 14.0% 11.3% 23.4% 23.7% 28.9%

The last three quarters beat the Street by .18-.29. Numbers move up through the year and our model continues to have increasing EPS upside each quarter.

As quarters pass the sell-side likely raises their numbers so the surprise will probably end up being as we've seen in the past. Until then though the back half has $.42 and $.70 upside.

100%+ 12 Month Upside Potential

What PE do you want to pay?

Our EPS for 2018 are $8.87 versus the Street's $7.35. Based on the current stock price our EPS number implies it's trading at about 19-20X PE on 2018 earnings.

Earnings grew in the 70% range so your PEG (PE to Growth) ratio is nuts. Facebook is too cheap.

But what PE would you use?

The range in the last three years has been 26-52X. The midpoint would be 39X. We think it can be higher given the huge margins, huge positioning and 50+growth rates.

But using 39X our $8.87 you get 110% 12 month upside.

So the earnings are there.

Conclusion

The earnings story is huge. Facebook is a one of a kind business. And at some point the news will be so bad but the stock will stop going down. That will be a cue that Facebook is finally seeing good "action." That can be the sign that the sellers are worn out and the earnings story will finally shine on Facebook stock once again. When will that be though? We need to watch action. We need to be patient and most likely, for a bigger longer term position, we need to wait until the mid-term elections pass November 6th.

(I'll be away on Friday so if this is published on Friday I'll be back on Sunday to answer comments.)

Model

A E E E E 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues 9321 10328 12972 11788 13905 15047 18906 YOY 44.8% 47.3% 47.3% 46.8% 49.2% 45.7% 45.7% 2yr 104% 103% 98% 96% 94% 93% 93% QTQ 16.0% 10.8% 25.6% -9.1% 18.0% 8.2% 25.6% 34.4% 20451 Cost of revs 1237 1448 1611 1682 1842 2043 2247 Gross Profit 8084 8880 11361 10106 12062 13004 16659 Gross Margin 86.7% 86.0% 87.6% 85.7% 86.8% 86.4% 88.1% bp change 1.0% 0.1% -0.5% 0.2% 0.0% 0.4% 0.5% 3.3% 2.0% 1.7% 1.3% 1.0% 0.5% 0.0% R&D 1919 2052 1949 2568 2783 3078 3021 M&S 1124 1170 1374 1480 1630 1755 2130 G&A 640 536 686 917 928 804 1063 Non COGS Opex 3683 3758 4009 4964 5340 5637 6214 32.2% 29.3% 25% 40% 45% 50% 55% 134% 20451 Operating Expenses 4920 5206 5620 6647 7182 7680 8461 YOY 32.9% 33.7% 32.5% 41.3% 46.0% 47.5% 50.6% 2 Year 66.6% 61.7% 61.8% Income From Ops 4401 5122 7352 5141 6722 7367 10445 Margin 47.2% 49.6% 56.7% 43.6% 48.3% 49.0% 55.2% bp Change 4.7% 5.1% 4.8% 2.2% 1.1% -0.6% -1.4% Interest And Other Inc 87 114 110 114 114 114 114 EBT 4488 5236 7462 5255 6836 7481 10559 Taxes 594 529 924 683 889 972 1373 Tax Rate 13.2% 10.1% 12.4% 13.0% 13.0% 13.0% 13.0% 13153 Net Income 3894 4704 6538 4572 5947 6508 9186 3 4701 Elazar EPS 1.32 1.59 2.21 1.55 2.01 2.20 3.11 Growth 69% 77% 83% 49% 52% 38% 41% Our 2108: 8.87 PE 45.00 Target 399 Current 165

142% Diluted Shares 2951 2956 2956 2956 2956 2956 2956 QTQ Chg Shares 4.8461538462 5 0 0 0 0 0 A E E E E 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Surprise 0.18 0.29 0.27 0.16 0.38 0.42 0.70 Street 1.14 1.30 1.94 1.39 1.63 1.78 2.41 Upside Percent 15.8% 22.3% 14.0% 11.3% 23.4% 23.7% 28.9%

