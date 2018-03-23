Colony NorthStar, Inc.: Speculative Buy After Dividend Cut

Colony NorthStar is way oversold and shares have an attractive risk-reward after the extreme drop in March.

The new dividend, however, is covered by run-rate core FFO and should be sustainable throughout 2018.

Colony NorthStar, Inc. (CLNS) may be an opportunistic income play with capital upside over the short haul for investors with an above-average risk tolerance. The global equity REIT recently slashed its quarterly dividend by a whopping ~60 percent after reporting disappointing Q4-2017 financials. As a result, Colony NorthStar's shares dropped like a rock, offering investors an entry into the stock at a compelling valuation. An investment in CLNS yields 7.8 percent.

Colony NorthStar's shares were kicked to the curb in March after the company widely missed fourth quarter earnings expectations. The REIT reported Q4-2017 FFO of $0.16/share, a whopping $0.15/share below what Wall Street expected. The earnings miss and dividend cut triggered a scary sell-off in the stock from which Colony NorthStar has still not recovered.

According to the Relative Strength Index, shares are deeply oversold (RSI of 18.81).

Source: StockCharts

Colony NorthStar - A Diversified REIT, But Weak Health Care Business

Colony NorthStar has a highly diversified REIT portfolio that includes everything from healthcare properties to hotels, industrial real estate as well as real estate debt. The REIT also manages investments on behalf of others in its asset management segment.

Here's an overview over the REIT's multiple business segments.

Source: Colony NorthStar

Poor performance of the REIT's health care portfolio gave investors a reason to sell the stock in March.

Colony NorthStar's health care portfolio has seen a quarter-over-quarter decline in same-store net operating income of ~1 percent to $76.9 million, and occupancy rates are far from optimal in the low 80-percent range.

Source: Colony NorthStar Q4-17 Earnings Release

Dividend Cut Puts Investors Off

One thing income investors don't like: A dividend cut. Whether a dividend cut is expected, or a company surprises investors with a dividend cut, the effect is usually the same. Investors head for the door, and dump the stock.

And that's exactly happened with Colony NorthStar this month. The REIT pulled in $0.16/share in core FFO in the fourth quarter, widely underearning its previous dividend rate of $0.27/share. A dividend cut, therefore, was unavoidable.

Given lower taxable income and FFO expectations for 2018, investors had to put up with a sizable dividend cut. Going forward, the new dividend rate will be just $0.11/share (previously: $0.27/share), reflecting a dividend cut of ~60 percent.

CLNS Dividend data by YCharts

Read also: "Colony NorthStar: Why Not Buy This 7.1% Yielding Preferred REIT Stock For Your Dividend Portfolio?"

Should You Buy The Drop?

Colony NorthStar is an equity REIT that would likely be hit hard by a U.S. recession. In addition, if the REIT's health care portfolio continues to underperform and NOI drops further, more downside is a very real possibility. On the other hand, the safest dividend is the dividend that's just been cut. And: Colony NorthStar's shares are WAY oversold and now sell for a reasonable FFO-multiple.

Colony NorthStar currently sells for ~8.8x Q4-2017 run-rate FFO which is a much more sensible multiple considering that the company just cut its dividend. That said, though, I can see Colony NorthStar trade at ~10x FFO in 2018 after the smoke clears, implying a price target of $6.40. This price target implies ~13 percent upside from yesterday's closing share price of $5.65.

Your Takeaway

Colony NorthStar is NOT a risk-free investment, and investors should do their own due diligence before buying into this equity REIT at this point. That said, though, the REIT has a couple of things going for it: The company just realigned its dividend with FFO expectations, which suggests that the current dividend should be sustainable throughout 2018 (unless the U.S. economy slides into a recession). Further, shares are just cheap and too oversold in my opinion, making CLNS ripe for a rebound. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLNS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.