Healthcare Reform, Top Down And Bottom Up

This time, it's Cigna (CI) and Express Scripts (ESRX) and the same defensive attitude is behind it as with the Aetna (AET) and CVS (CVS) deal. The healthcare sector is now positioning for dealing with potential reform with top-down consolidation strategies that are a knee-jerk defensive posture against the fear of healthcare reform. Since the only meaningful talk is about cost reductions, and not about structural reform, the anticipation is that whatever the reforms are, be it from the Walmarts of the world looking to wield their purchasing power, to the possibly more intelligent and more meaningful structural approach to change we might see coming out of the "ABC Healthcare" initiative by Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and Chase (JPM), which I wrote about previously here.

The non-overly bright aspects of the Cigna/Express deal were recently highlighted in this interesting article, highlighting why it makes no obvious sense, and it is tempting to surmise that this is a fear-driven move, never mind how it is rationalized. As I had highlighted in my earlier article about the Aetna/CVS deal, it amounts to fighting a rear-guard action which makes no sense. the present Cigna/Express Scripts, aside from more detailed considerations mentioned in the article I cited above, is more of the same. It is a knee-jerk reaction to a perceived threat, but since evidently, there is no analysis of the real problem, it is again little more than circling the wagons against the perceived threat of a single payer system.

The Handicap of Top-Down Thinking

Top down it may seem to make sense for these large mergers to happen, if you assume the primary threat is a single payer system. If the overhead of Medicare is 2% and the overhead in the commercial system is in the high teens, there is a 15% spread. If these mergers do produce some efficiencies, perhaps they can stave off the single payer route a little longer, but not forever, even if they could say eliminate half of that spread in efficiency. What is being ignored, is that what is really shaping up is about a 50+% reduction in healthcare costs, never mind 5, 10 or 15%.

The Opportunity of Bottom-Up Action

As I have previously argued, the thing to watch right now is ABC Healthcare, the Amazon, Berkshire cum Chase j/v in healthcare, which is much more likely to pursue radical, structural change of the healthcare model. And there are other worthwhile initiatives developing, with companies realize that it is possible to provide better healthcare for significantly lower costs. The ABC Healthcare development is potentially interesting because of the in-house experiments that are already in progress for a decade within Berkshire (GEICO) and Amazon (Whole Foods Market).

Update on GEICO: in the newly released updated edition of Dr. Neal Barnard's Program for Reversing Diabetes: The Scientifically Proven System for Reversing Diabetes Without Drugs, Dr. Barnard reports among other things the following interesting facts:

There was no new drug, no magical supplement-not even an exercise program. But the results were amazing. Two-thirds of patients improved so much that they were able to reduce or eliminate their medications within 12 weeks. The study was published in Preventive Medicine in 1999. While exercise could increase the benefits even further, diet changes alone were powerful enough to boost insulin sensitivity and bring blood sugar under better control. The results were presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Meeting in 2004 and were published in the American Journal of Medicine in 2005. In a careful analysis that kept exercise and medication use constant, we found that the new diet [i.e., a whole food, plant-based diet. RFvV] controlled blood sugar three times more efficiently than the previous "best" diet. It also accelerates weight loss and controlled cholesterol better than the old gold standard. We then ran two studies with GEICO, the insurance company, to see how it would apply in the work setting in 10 different cities. In a word, it works great and is easy to implement. We have also documented its efficacy against more advanced diabetes, focusing on improvements in nerve symptoms.

In short, what is being described here is that realistically two-thirds of diabetes patients can reduce or eliminate their medications within 12 weeks. In case you think this is an exception, a medical group in Holland is doing similar work and under the name Keer Diabetes 2 OM (reverse type 2 diabetes), they have been in practice for quite a while and their track record is that within six months 87% can be off insulin and 38% is off all diabetes medications. Evidently, the diabetes pandemic is one of the milk cows of the pharmaceutical industry, and provides guaranteed employment for many doctors, but 75% of it can be eliminated with diet alone, and the other 25% will see significant improvements and reduced medications.

In the meantime it has also manifested itself as a popular movement with iThrive, the 9-episode series of Internet documentaries by Jon McMahon, a self-described morbidly obese diabetic - at least at the start of the program, which details his own recovery and the various approaches he used. In other words, it is now taking on the nature of a popular movement.

The same logic applies to heart disease, where Dr. Esselstyn would tell you most of what is being done is superfluous, since diet alone can reverse or prevent all heart disease, except in the most acute cases, when some medical intervention may be unavoidable. Multiple Sclerosis falls in the same category as of the Code Blue documentary, as do some cancers and many other serious illnesses. The popular movement is now crystallizing in part in the Healing America together campaign, and the forming of local "pods" in the Plant Pure Communities network.

On top of all this, there are a number of new documentaries coming out in 2018, adding to an already impressive list, including The Big Change, The Game Changers, the aforementioned Code Blue documentary, the iThrive series, and the new Healing America documentary. This is all about bottom-up change. I can personally testify that I changed doctors when my old doctor clearly chose to remain ignorant of the diet revolution and specifically kept pushing a colonoscopy even though on a plant-based diet, I am in a low risk category and the literature suggests that, absent any symptoms, the risk of having the colonoscopy is greater than of not having it, so I decided I was not having it and to fire my doctor instead. I see the same now with diabetics. Some doctors just refuse to get it, so that gap is quickly being filled with physicians who get a certification in lifestyle medicine through the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

Business Can Take the Best of Both Worlds

Since most healthcare in the working population is provided through employers, employers stand to add to their bottom line in two ways: creating healthier employees would reduce absenteeism, and lowering costs adds to the bottom line. There is an organization called Health Rosetta, whose CEO, Dave Chase, wrote the CEO's Guide to Restoring the American Dream: How to Deliver World Class Healthcare to Your Employees at Half the Cost. The title says it all, and I would argue that in the longer term we can do better than half the cost of today's dysfunctional system.

The structural solution when combined with the nutritional practice advocated by Lifestyle Medicine (basically a plant-based diet), allow for a radical restructuring of healthcare, with far better outcomes. Better use of technology and lower administrative costs all have a role to play, but they pale in comparison.

Implications for Big Pharma and the Supplements Industry

Evidently, if we eliminate 75% of diabetes medications, 90% of all heart related medicine, from baby-aspirin to statins and Viagra, as well as most expensive procedures like stents and by-pass operations, a lot of MS related meds, and some cancer treatments, evidently the gravy train for big pharma will eventually come to a grinding halt. This all will not happen overnight, but there is now a very significant ground swell in this direction.

In NYC, Brooklyn is the furthest along with teaching this type of nutrition in the classroom, as well as providing the food. But we now have meatless Mondays starting in the Bronx, after Brooklyn went first.

The mergers like Aetna/CVS and now Cigna/Express Scripts propose to make drug delivery more efficient, which does not solve a problem, for the same reason that energy efficiency does nothing for climate change, for reasons of the famous Jevons curve: lowering the cost of electricity increases usage. Lowering the cost of drugs will likewise grow the market and tend to make it up on volume... Except that, the real revolution is the budding consumer revolt against over-medication.

The Symbiotic Relationship of Food and Big Pharma

It does not really matter if there is a deliberate collusion as some people think, but there simply is a symbiotic relationship between the food industry, particularly meat, packaged food, and fast food, and the pharmaceutical industry. The operative insight is that our healthcare system pays for treatment, not for cures, so we have collectively created a huge incentive for malfeasance, for which we are now paying the price. Examples:

Antacids enable people to treat the symptoms of unhealthy food, and continue eating it, in effect deferring preventive measures (better nutrition), and building up far greater bills later on.

Baby aspirin, blood pressure medication, cholesterol-lowering drugs (statins), Viagra and so on again treat the symptoms of developing cardiovascular disease, and allow the patient to continue an unhealthy lifestyle until stents and coronary bypasses become necessary. This while essentially all heart disease is preventable or reversible with diet.

Insulin and all diabetes related diseases and other complications and their associated treatments are about 75% unnecessary for the same old reason: it is now an established fact that it is preventable or reversible with diet. A recent new book by Dr. Neal Barnard is a case in point, and the iThrive program is a budding popular movement of recovering diabetics that is growing by leaps and bounds. In one of the documentaries a physician fleshes out exactly how the standard protocol for treating diabetes does nothing but create drug addicts with on average a 10-year reduced life expectancy, and does nothing for curing patients.

As I noted in my last article on these issues, the disintermediation of doctors through pharmaceutical advertising has de facto relegated doctors to being legal drug pushers, fighting symptoms, just like their illegal counter parts. Hence the opioid crisis is but a symptom of a deeper problem.

In addiction treatment it is also already clear how nefarious the connection between the Standard American Diet and addiction really is. It begins with sugar and dairy, which are mildly addictive (see e.g. Dr. Neal Barnard's, The Cheese Trap), and leads to chronic nutritional deprivation which eliminates the natural high of good food from our daily lives so we are more likely to seek other stimulation. The N.A.M.E.D. program by Dr. Keith Kantor is one program that achieves far better recovery rates, and far lower relapses for addicts by teaching them good nutrition. In general, it is now a proven fact that the Whole Foods, Plant-based diet creates a nutritional abundance that makes most supplements, and a lot of medication superfluous in the long run.

Evidently, major shifts in food, pharma, supplements, and medicine in general are in the offing as these trends enter the main stream. And entirely new businesses are being created. Whole Foods Market is in the middle of that trend, and now is part of Amazon, which greatly extends its reach. CEO John Mackey has written a book about The Whole Foods Diet with Dr. Alana Pulde, and there is a website, complete with meal planner, and product finder, so the time when your doctor will send you to whole foods is not too far off. Meanwhile, ABC Healthcare will do its part to leverage the new healthcare model that Whole Foods Market has developed for itself. The serious, therapeutic value of the Whole Foods Diet may yet surprise us in the future growth story of Whole Foods as a unit of Amazon. This is only just beginning.

Conclusion

It remains utterly absurd to analyze these healthcare consolidations and assuming they are only about efficiencies in the supply line, without considering that the healthcare model is completely broken and its own worst enemy. It is also interesting to see that, while doctors have been slow at first, major changes are already taking shape through organizations like the Physician's Committee for Responsible Medicine and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

In the political arena, nothing but the simplistic idea of single payer or not is under discussion. It remains a red herring. This is about 50+% reductions with vastly improved outcomes, not about 15% reductions with some marginal efficiency improvements.

As per my recent articles on this topic, I will continue to emphasize that the future of healthcare rests on two interlocking paradigm changes:

The patients taking responsibility for their own health and well-being, with diet as the primary "medicine" -- i.e., "let food be thy medicine." A shift towards "The Quantum Doctor," per the proposal of quantum physicist Amit Goswami, whereby the old Newtonian model needs to be replaced with the new quantum model of human individuality and the body. This will put allopathic medicine firmly in its place, and abandon all its pretenses of omniscience, for it is the mind of the patient that is the healer of first resort.

