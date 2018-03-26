Stocks Continue To Face Volatility

The great bull market in stocks that began in 2016 after an 11.5% drop in the S&P 500 ran into some trouble into a speed bump during the first quarter of 2018.

The VIX volatility index was trading at the lowest level in history late last year before it exploded to over 50 earlier this year as stock prices found a top. The VIX has not returned to levels below 10 which had become commonplace last year. The measure of volatility on equity options has only made it down to just below the 15 level since early February and has spent much of the time trading between 15 and 20.

Markets tend to overshoot targets on the up and the downside during periods when the market is following a significant trend. However, there were many warning signs for stocks in late 2017, but tax reform and economic growth masked the fact that the market had become overenthusiastic about the bull market. While stocks were hot in 2017, the digital currency market was on fire. However, both have cooled in Q1 of 2018, and the signs continue to point to more turbulence ahead in Q2 and throughout 2018.

A bumpy road so far in 2018

The stock market soared over recent years inflating the value of portfolios, but it hit a speed bump in 2018 that continues to make investor's blood pressure rise.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 index futures contract highlights, the rally from lows in 1802.50 in February 2016 took the market to a high of 2878.50 in early 2018, an increase of almost 60% in two years. However, over the past two months, we have witnessed several downdrafts.

The final push higher at the end of 2017 and during the first month of this year was the result of tax reform that passed Congress and was signed by the President during the final days of December. The recent selling has been the result of several factors. Rising interest rates under a more hawkish Fed give stock investors a reason to reconsider long positions. Bonds compete with stocks for capital, and higher yields are typically bearish for equity prices. At the most recent Fed meeting, the new Chairman told markets that the central bank would continue on a path of gradual rate hikes, but the committee increased their projection for increases in the Fed Funds rate in 2019 and 2020.

Another factor weighing on stocks has been tariffs on goods coming into the United States. On the campaign trail, President Trump argued that trade deals with partners around the world had put the U.S. in a subordinate position causing the loss of jobs and revenues. He promised to level the playing field if elected. The administration recently announced tariffs of 10% on aluminum and 25% on steel with exemptions for trading counterparts on the basis of "national security." On Thursday, March 22 the President rolled out $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the United States. The fear of retaliation and a potential trade war has weighed on the prices of stocks. Last Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by over 700. On Friday, stocks continued to work their way lower.

Finally, the political division in the U.S. continues to provide an environment of fear and uncertainty which has taken away from the benefits of tax reform on the stock market.

Earnings will support prices

Corporate tax reform will increase earnings, and as the new economic chief at the White House, Larry Kudlow likes to say, "profits are the mother's milk of the stock market." While lower taxes will bolster earnings, stocks had appreciated to levels and multiples that were unsustainable. The level of volatility in the market dropped to the lowest levels in history as stocks took the stairs up with new record highs almost a daily event last year. Markets tend to take the stairs up and the elevator down, and over recent months the price action in the VIX has reflected that option prices had become too low to sustain.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, the VIX which represents the prices of put and call options on equities had been flatlining throughout 2017. The move to over 50 in February and higher level since is a reflection of the nervousness in the market these days as the market has once again realized that gravity could also hit the stock market. There was likely so much blue sky in equity valuations that the impact of tax reform was not enough to support the prices of many stocks. The VIX was trading at around 23.45 last Friday.

Rates and politics will weigh on equities

The change at the Federal Reserve represented an end of an era. Even though the replacement for Janet Yellen voted with the former Chair on every occasion, Jerome Powell will bring a more hawkish orientation to monetary policy than his predecessor. In his first press conference after last week's rate hike, Chairman Powell struck a gentle, but more hawkish tone when it comes to the future of rate hikes. While Powell pledged to keep the central bank on a gradual course, he stated that he views each meeting as a case-by-case basis and he will not be afraid of hiking rates to combat inflationary pressures when the Fed believes they are becoming a burden on the economy. A more hawkish Fed is not good news for stocks in the medium-term.

Moreover, domestic and international political continue to present problems that could impact stock prices in the weeks and months ahead. The special prosecutor has expanded his purview which threatens the President, members of his administration and campaign. Last week, the issues surrounding data at Facebook and their role in selling advertising during the 2016 campaign has weighed on the price of the stock and could lead to increased regulation.

On the international scene, the upcoming summit with between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could yield positive or negative results which is likely to be a source of concern for stocks and markets across all asset classes. Moreover, it appears that the President is leaning against recertifying the Iran nuclear nonproliferation deal. Last week, President Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince MbS, and the topic of conversation surrounded Iran, the arch-enemy of the Saudis. Iran's closest ally is Russia, and any provocations from either side could lead to hostilities.

Perhaps the most significant factor weighing on stocks these days are the tariffs that the administration is using the level the playing field when it comes to international trade. U.S. tariffs will likely result in retaliatory measures from China and other trading partners which will weigh on the earnings of U.S. companies. Time will tell if tariffs will become policy or are just posturing for negotiations.

Energy stocks continue to underperform

The price of crude oil is currently trading at close to its highest level since 2014.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of NYMEX crude oil highlights, the price of the energy commodity reached a high of $66.66 per barrel on January 25 and settled at $65.88 on March 23, near the highs of the session at $65.94 last Friday. Meanwhile, even though the energy commodity is close to highs, the shares of oil companies, which lagged the rest of the stock market during its rally in 2016 and 2017, have been lagging the price of the commodity they depend on for earnings.

Source: Barchart

At the $65.88 level on nearby NYMEX crude oil futures, the energy commodity was $0.78 per barrel or 1.2% below its January 25 high on March 23. On the same day, the XLE was at $67.41, $10.98 or 14% below its January 24 peak at $78.39. Energy stocks have not responded to the higher price of oil and have chosen to follow the overall stock market. If oil were to break out to a new high, it is likely that we will see a rebound in the XLE. However, the Energy Select SPDR could be a warning sign for the price of oil as the underperformance is dramatic.

Financials look bullish, but a small gain for the overall market in 2018 may be the best scenario

The rise in rates should be good news for one sector of the stock market, as financial institutions will benefit from rising spreads between where they borrow and lend. The formerly stagnant deposit bases of the banks will begin to yield ever-increasing profits as the Fed continues to increase the Fed Funds rate.

Bank stocks suffered following the global financial crisis in 2008.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the Financial Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) shows, the instrument fell from highs of $31.02 in May 2007 to lows of $4.78 in March 2009. However, the XLF has been climbing since reaching its most recent high at $30.33 in January. Despite the bumpy road in the stock market, the XLF was still trading at around the $27 on March 23, after the recent selling in the stock market.

The XLF could be one sector of the stock market that continues to thrive over coming months. Rising rates are good news for bank earnings. Tax reform will increase profits, and fewer regulations will lower expenses for the financial sector.

Stocks are likely to continue to face volatility over coming weeks and months, but of all the sectors, I believe the financial equities could offer the best upside prospects. I think that we will see the XLF climb above the May 2007 high at $31.07 as earnings justify higher prices for financial companies. Moreover, the price to earnings ratio of many of the financial companies are considerably lower than most other sectors in the stock markets which means that there is less blue sky in the shares and room for appreciation. A hawkish Fed and tax reform could be the sector's best friend in 2018.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… I believe we're on the verge of a commodities super cycle. Do you know how to profit from it? I do, and I can help you navigate the turbulent commodities markets to make the most of the trends behind the trade. The Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace provides subscribers with my weekly outlook, top picks, and bullish, bearish or neutral calls on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. There's also an active live chat, where I reply quickly to questions. If you want to build wealth with commodities, the Hecht Commodity Report is required reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.