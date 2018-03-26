Precious Metals Fighting Competing Forces

Precious metals just completed what has become a predictable course for the path of least resistance of prices. The prices of gold, silver, and platinum group metals corrected to the downside in the days leading up to a Fed meeting where the central bank hiked the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. Higher real rates tend to be bearish for precious metals as they increase the cost of carrying long positions and raise the contango, or forward premium for deferred delivery of the metals.

The Fed began tightening credit in December 2015 and has acted six times. The sixth move came on March 21, and the pattern of trading turned out to be the same as the previous five times. Precious metals, in a sell the rumor and buy the fact pattern, rallied immediately following the rate hike. At the same time, the dollar which had been threatening to recover, fell after the Fed acted. The increasing rate gap between the dollar and euro currency did nothing to support the U.S. currency. Interest rate differentials are typically a significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for foreign exchange rates. The decline in the dollar index was telling as it once again revealed the underlying weakness in the greenback.

The price action in the precious metals market was impressive on Thursday, but there are bullish and bearish factors at play in the market these days.

The dollar remains bullish

Every attempt at a rally in the dollar index has failed since January 2017. The index had traded at its highest level since 2002 when it hit 103.15 in the early days of January last year. However, what began as a correction turned into a bear market, and the dollar continues to cascade lower throughout last year and into 2018 reaching its most recent low at 88.15 in mid-February. The decline of over 15% in thirteen months turned the bull into a bear and with the index trading at 89.045 on March 23, it remains close to recent lows.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the decline in the dollar since the beginning of 2017 and that the U.S. currency remains close to the lows of the move. However, it is the quarterly chart that could provide guidance about the future path of least resistance of the greenback.

Source: CQG

From 1985-1992, the dollar index fell for seven straight years. A bull market followed for nine years that came to an end in 2001. After reaching highs right following the turn of the century, the dollar fell for seven years until 2008 which gave way to a nine-year rally that came to an end at the start of 2017.

If the pattern that has been in place for the past thirty-three years remains, we are only in year two of a bear market in the U.S. currency that will last until 2024. A continuation of the bear market in the dollar would be supportive of precious metals prices over coming months and years.

Bonds have weighed on prices

Rising interest rates tend to be a bearish sign for the precious metals sector. However, there is a difference between real rates and the inflation component. If rates are rising because of inflationary pressures, precious metals like gold and silver are likely to move to the upside. However, if inflationary remains under control, higher rates result in an increased cost of carrying long positions and higher contangos, or forward premiums in the gold and silver futures market.

When it comes to interest rates, there is a fine line between real rates and inflation impacted yields. The fact is that after the sixth rate hike since liftoff from zero that came last week, the Fed Funds rate remains in a band from 150-175 basis points. The level is a historically low level. Perhaps the most significant action in the precious metals sector since December 2015 when the Fed began its tightening cycle is that the lead up to the rate increase has caused selling, but the announcement has led to a rally in precious metal prices. The pattern held after the most recent move by the Fed, the price of gold rose from lows of under $1310 before the rate hike to over $1330 following the announcement.

Gold's technical pattern looks positive

The price of gold has been in bullish mode since it found a bottom in December 2015 at $1046. 20 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price of gold has been making higher lows since late 2015, and the current level of technical support is at $12236.50 per ounce, around $90 below the current price of the yellow metal. On the upside, gold traded to a high of $1377.50 in June 2016, following the Brexit referendum. Earlier this year, April gold futures got up to a peak of $1370.50, just seven dollars below the critical level of technical resistance. The correction that followed took the price down to just over the $1300 per ounce level. Last week, gold put in a bullish key reversal on the weekly chart and closed Friday around the $1350 level.

When it comes to the price path of gold, the bullish tone that began in late 2015 remains intact, and gold is sitting a lot higher to the highs than the lows over the period.

Silver is an enigma

Silver is the most volatile precious metal compared with the others that trade on the COMEX or NYMEX exchanges. Silver tends to attract the greatest amount of speculative interest because of its history of moving dramatically on a percentage basis. Silver is the ultimate trading sardine, which means it is the flow of speculative buying or selling that takes the metal higher or lower over time. While investment demand is a primary factor in the path of least resistance for all precious metals, silver has historically seen significant flows of buying or selling when it begins to trend in one direction or the other.

I believe that the wild price action in digital currencies in 2017 drained some liquidity from the silver market. Speculators looking for price action found unprecedented levels of volatility and opportunities in Bitcoin and the growing number of cryptocurrencies last year. However, while the price variance in the sector continues, the bull market came to an end last December. The market cap of over 1500 digital currencies has declined from over $800 billion at the end of last year to under $350 billion recently. Those speculators looking for the next significant trend could move back into the silver market if it begins to show signs of life on the upside.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, silver has been consolidating at over the $14 per ounce level since early 2016. Silver managed to rally to just over $21 per ounce in July 2016 following the Brexit surprise. However, silver moved back down and is currently trading at around $16.55 per ounce and waiting for direction. Like gold, silver's been following the dollar on a day-to-day basis, but the long period of consolidation will likely resolve itself, perhaps to the upside, when speculative interest returns to the market.

PGMs march to the beat of different drummers

Platinum group metals have been a tale of two markets. The price of platinum has been weak since 2014, which was the last time since platinum traded at a premium to the price of gold. On Friday, March 23, platinum reached a new milestone against the yellow metal when it fell to a new modern-day low at a $400 discount. Platinum's nickname is "rich man's gold," and it has been anything but that since late 2014.

On the other hand, palladium reached a new record high in early 2018 when the price traded to $1133 per ounce, surpassing the 2001 peak at $1090. In September 2017, palladium rose to premium to platinum for the first time since 2001. Last December, that premium peaked at $150 but has since moved back down to the $22 level, platinum under palladium, as of March 23.

Platinum and palladium are industrial precious metals. The volumes traded in these two metals are far lower than in gold and silver. Investment demand and speculative buying and selling tend to have far more influence in the gold and silver markets than in the platinum group metals. However, in a secular bull market in precious metals, the prices of all four metals tend to move together to the upside.

I believe that precious metals are biding their time and will eventually move to the upside. Given its penchant for volatility, it is likely that silver will lead the way as it is the metal that often moves the most on a percentage basis. Platinum's depressed level compared to both gold and palladium make the metal a candidate for a significant correction and reversion to the long-term historical mean levels against both gold and palladium. When it comes to the gold price, the yellow metal has made higher lows for over two years, and the pattern remains bullish with the price significantly above its area of critical support.

Some competing forces are operating in the precious metals sector these days with the dollar supporting prices and rates rising. However, as gold is the leader and most closely watched metal with the highest level of open interest and volume in the sector, the yellow metal continues to present a bullish picture for the future of all of the metals.

Since gold and silver are looking perky these days, the triple leveraged silver long product, USLV, could offer market participants lots of opportunities if the volatile precious metal decides to break to the upside.

Source: CQG

At around $10.30 per share, USLV is a short-term instrument that could soar if silver begins to follow gold to the upside or takes a leadership role in the precious metals sector.

