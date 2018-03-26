The Dollar Sits Near Lows

The dollar index reached its highest level since 2002 in early 2017, and since then it has been all downhill for the U.S. currency. The index found a high at 103.815 during the first days of 2017, and by mid-February 2018, it had declined to lows of 88.150 on the nearby futures contract. The drop of over 15% in a little over one year was a significant event that defied traditional logic in the foreign exchange market.

The dollar index is heavily weighted towards the euro currency which makes up around 57% of the index. As the dollar fell, the euro recovered rising from lows of $1.03675 against the greenback in late December 2016 to recent highs at $1.25795, a rise of over 21%. Improving economic conditions in Europe led to a rise in the euro versus dollar relationship, which depressed the value of the dollar.

The highs in the dollar index back in January 2017 marked the end of a nine-year rally that had taken the greenback from lows of 70.805 in early 2008 to its peak which represented a rally of 46.6%. Over the same period, the euro moved from $1.5985 to the December 2016 lows, a decline of just over 35%. The recent appreciation of the euro versus the dollar has likely been a catch-up period for the European currency. However, it came at a time when the differentials between interest rates in the U.S. and Europe did not necessarily support the move in the currency relationship.

Rate differentials favor a recovery in the dollar

In the world of foreign exchange values, yields or interest rates tends to be the most influential factor when it comes to comparing the value of one currency to another.

In the wake of the global financial crisis in 2008, central banks around the world dug deep into their monetary policy tool boxes and slashed short-term rates to unprecedented levels. They also instituted programs of quantitative easing which depressed rates further out on the yield curve. While the U.S. Federal Reserve allowed the Fed Funds rate to drop to zero percent, the European Central Bank pushed rates to negative forty basis points. In December 2015, the Fed shifted course and began a tightening cycle. On March 21, 2018, the Fed acted for the sixth time hiking the short-term rate to the 1.50-1.75% level. Meanwhile, European rates remain at negative forty basis points.

The Fed's QE program ended in 2015, and the central bank began letting asset purchases roll off their balance sheet late last year. At the same time, the ECB continues to buy assets, and their QE has not yet come to an end. Economic stimulus continues in Europe with rates at historic lows, while the U.S. has reversed course and is currently in a tightening cycle.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, despite rising rates in the U.S. compared with historical lows for yields in Europe, the dollar has not experienced any appreciable improvement against the euro currency. The most recent low in the dollar index is at 88.15, and at 89.033 on Friday, March 23, the greenback index remains close to lows and far from the highs seen in early 2017. Each attempt at a rally has failed over the past year, and the latest rate hike on March 21 has not caused any significant correction in the dollar-euro relationship.

While currency yields were a significant factor for the path of least resistance for exchange rates, politics also plays a critical role.

U.S. politics contribute to the dollar weakness

The U.S. election in 2016 uncovered some deep political divisions within world's wealthiest nation. While the Republican Party swept to victory capturing the White House and both houses of Congress, the election of Donald Trump was an extraordinary event. The outsider was not the favorite of many members of his party, and the new administration has caused many rumblings in Washington DC. Furthermore, accusations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election led to a special prosecutor who continues to dig for signs of collusion or other improprieties when it comes to the commander-in-chief, his staff, and campaign.

The political environment in Washington DC has led to uncertainty in markets, and it is likely that the value of the dollar has suffered. At the same time, in a departure from previous administrations, the President has advocated for a lower dollar which has likely added pressure to the U.S. currency.

In late December 2017, Congress passed, and the President signed a sweeping tax reform package. On the campaign trail, President Trump promised to slash taxes and level the playing field when it comes to trade with other countries around the world. It is possible that the dollar has become a tool for trade purposes and over recent weeks, the administration has rolled out tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as China to fulfill his campaign pledges.

Tariffs are bearish for the greenback

President Trump signed a proclamation putting a 25% tariff on imported steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum coming into the United States. While the President issued exemptions for Mexico and Canada citing "national security" reasons, it is likely that they are in anticipation of a favorable result when it comes to the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. If the U.S. exits NAFTA, tariffs on steels and aluminum could hit Canadian and Mexican imports into the United States. The administration has encouraged countries around the world to "apply" for exemptions from tariffs. The move is consistent with the President's desire to negotiate trade deals with other countries on a bilateral, rather than a multilateral basis. Last week, $60 billion in tariffs on China sent markets reeling with stocks plunging, and gold moving to the upside.

The administration is taking a leap of faith using tariffs to achieve their goal of leveling the international trade playing field. While President Trump could be bluffing and using the protectionist tools as a negotiating tactic, the threat of a trade war and increasing protectionism in the U.S. is likely weighing on the dollar. Any future trade wars could be a bearish factor for the U.S. currency given the many ramifications that retaliatory policies from other countries around the world could cause.

The long-term technical picture suggests more selling

When a market should rally, and it does not, it is often a sign of underlying weakness. The rate differentials between the dollar and euro could be a perfect example of a relationship where politics are overwhelming traditional fundamentals.

Source: CQG

When it comes to the long-term pattern of trading in the dollar index, the price action since 1985 suggests that we are at the start of the second year of a bear market in the dollar that could last until 2024.

The dollar index has dropped for five straight quarters despite an increase in U.S. rates. A recovery rally in the index is long overdue. However, since January 2017 each attempt at a rally has failed, and the long-term trend in the dollar suggests that any recovery will stall and lead to lower levels for the U.S. currency.

Currency markets rarely move in a straight line but tend to trend for long periods

As the quarterly chart shows, currency markets tend to move for long periods. The dollar has experienced nine-year rallies and seven-year dips over the past thirty-three years. However, on a day-to-day basis, markets typically do not move linearly. We can expect lots of volatility in the currency markets in the months, and perhaps, years ahead even if the dollar continues to fall for the next half-decade.

I am a dollar bear given a combination of politics and the long-term technical picture for the greenback. The rate differential issue has only strengthened my view, as it has done nothing to provide support for the dollar and reveals the underlying weakness of the currency.

The inverse historical relationship between the dollar and commodities prices could lead to a secular bull market in raw material prices in coming months and years. I will use dollar recoveries to buy commodities on a scale-down basis. For those who do not venture into the futures markets, the Elements Rogers International Commodity TR ETN could provide a vehicle to participate in a bull market in raw materials prices. The RJI seeks to replicate the performance of a basket of 25 commodities futures contracts. With almost $400 million in net assets and an average daily volume of over 255,000 shares, RJI is a liquid instrument.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 2007 shows, RJI has traded from lows of $4.08 to highs of $14.33 over the past eleven years. At $5.51 per share on March 23, RJI is a lot closer to lows than highs these days.

The dollar continues to sit near its lows, and while a recovery rally is possible, and maybe even probable, the long-term picture remains bearish for the foreseeable future which could be good news for commodities prices.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… I believe we're on the verge of a commodities super cycle. Do you know how to profit from it? I do, and I can help you navigate the turbulent commodities markets to make the most of the trends behind the trade. The Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace provides subscribers with my weekly outlook, top picks, and bullish, bearish or neutral calls on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. There's also an active live chat, where I reply quickly to questions. If you want to build wealth with commodities, the Hecht Commodity Report is required reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.