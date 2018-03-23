Basic Guide To Successful Investing - Part III

Back to Part I

Understanding your Time Horizon and How to Invest Accordingly

I want to begin this chapter with a few questions that needs to be answered before each investor can realistically understand what to plan for prior to developing a plan.

What is my expected holding period? How do I plan for emergency issues and build that into my plan? Which asset presents the best value when I have the cash to invest? What are my long-term goals and how will each asset help me to achieve those goals?

Before one decides what to buy one must understand what they will need at the end of their investing horizon to carry them through to the end (however you want to define that; and, before you laugh, it is different for everyone). Some people want to set up a charitable foundation that will give money for a cause eternally. Some just want to retire and enjoy life, travel and relax. Others may want to get their kids off to a good start or help ensure that they have something for later in life, too. And still others may want to help grandchildren with college expenses. How about a new sail boat or that travel trailer? Yet others want to do it all and cannot be realistic about the decisions that need to be made to get there. Some have it all covered, some have a good start and some are dreadfully way behind where they need to be. It may seem be too late for a few, but with good planning, reasonable goals and consistent execution most folks can at least retire comfortably (even if it means working a few years longer than originally planned). But the place to start is by determining ones investing horizons. I will start off by explaining mine.

My Time Horizon

I am 68 year of age now, but I still have a long-term view regarding my investments. My wife and I are getting to the point where we will begin to use some of the income from our retirement accounts within the next few years even though I have been retired since 2002. I expect to live another 20 years or more, my wife will probably outlive me and we both would like to leave something for our two children to make life a little easier for them later in life. So, with that in mind, I need to invest with the idea that my savings need to last well into the retirement years of my children, ages 20 and 24. That gives me three time horizons to consider:

First, I need to have adequate funds set aside to meet our living expenses and my final expenses (sorry, but death does not always come cheap). My life insurance should help supplement the final expenses. The rest will need to come from savings. My wife cared for her mother in our home for several years. She had me around to help with the lifting or it could have caused her health issues. Hospice was also helpful. Choosing that route conserved a good deal of her mother’s savings. My mother wanted to remain in Corpus Christi, Texas (half a continent away) so she spent her remaining three years in a retirement center with multiple levels of care available. Her living costs escalated from about $4,000 per month to just over $6,000 per month near the end. Then, of course there were the final medical costs and funeral arrangements. Both of our mothers passed quickly (within days) of becoming ill. So, the final medical costs were relatively minimal. Still, the additional cost over the status quo can be substantial. It varies greatly depending upon the choices we make, how long we live after losing the ability to care for ourselves and medical conditions. This isn’t the sort of thing that is easily quantified or pleasant to think about but we all need to talk it through with a spouse or likely caregiver and make the hard choices ahead of time. Then we need to remember to provide for the financial part so it does not create an unnecessary burden on loved ones. Next, I need to make sure that the funds, after being depleted by my end of life, will be adequate to provide for my wife's living expenses and her final expenses. Fortunately, she will still be covered by my health insurance and my remainder pension will more than cover that cost for the rest of her life. The usual plan is to have a life insurance policy to cover her final expenses. If she outlives the term of the coverage and extending the policy is too expensive the expenses will need to come out of her estate. How much do we want to leave to the kids and how much do we want to give away? Sorry, but those are more personal questions and will be different for each individual reader. Just be aware that I need to plan to provide the funds to make our wishes possible over the remainder of my lifetime. My wife may be lost on the investing front and will err to the side of caution. That is not a bad thing. I will move systematically toward that end over the next 20 years to make the transition easier for her.

I think I have fairly well outlined the goals my wife and I have set for ourselves in the preceding discussion about horizons. But I will drill a little deeper to make it easier to apply for those who desire to do so.

First off, we have a relatively comfortable existence living on about $5,500 per month. Our house is not paid off yet, but the plan is to be done well before I pass. That will bring the monthly living expenses down to about $3,600 for the two of us (in today’s dollars). When my wife finds herself living alone, she will probably move herself into a retirement center, or at least a smaller house, if we do not do that together while I am still around (which is likely but not imminent). Her expenses will either rise or fall significantly under that depending on her choice. If she opts to move into a retirement center her expenses could be in the $6,000 per month range or higher and will likely rise annually at a rate faster than inflation. She can keep her expenses lower by downsizing if she prefers to conserve what principal is left. I cannot speculate as to which route she will take since, after being together for 33 years, I have found foretelling my wife’s decisions is not a profitable venture. But I still need to plan for her future needs.

There are a lot of contingencies in this that I will not go into because it just gets too morbid and boring to write about or read. I am including this only because it is part of the deal. If you are not including such things in your plans you are either way ahead of me (financially) or living on hope.

In case you haven’t noticed yet I am working backwards from what will be needed in the end toward what we will need in between and finally what we need now.

We all need a cash cushion

Whatever age you are you need to have an emergency cash cushion. I will explain the mechanics of how I use this tool in a later chapter, but suffice it to say that there will be things requiring cash throughout every stage of life, sometimes planned and other times (more often than you may think) entirely unexpected. As the name “emergency” implies, this one is for those unforeseen situations that are not planned. The rule of thumb is to keep at least three to six months of living expenses to fall back on, we prefer more in the range of nine to twelve months. I know I am being overly conservative here, but I like having the flexibility as I will explain later.

In addition to the unexpected outlays that come out of nowhere we also need to plan to have funds available for those planned instances such as a new car (down payment and monthly payments), new furniture or appliances, a down payment on that first home (if you are still renting or just starting out), major household repairs (like a roof than will need to be replaced), vacations and moving expenses. The list could be longer for some and shorter for others, depending upon where you are in life and what your desires are. But the fact of the matter is that we need to plan for these things and have the cash available when we need it.

Relying too much on credit will just dig a financial hole where you don’t want to find yourself. Always pay off your credit card bills in full every month. If you have high interest debt, forget about saving until it is paid off completely. Then start saving for planned purchases by setting aside money each month while also creating an emergency cash cushion. After that is all in place, then you can start investing. If you are ever going to live comfortably in retirement you first need to learn how to live within your means today and every day. Prioritize and take care of the basics first.

Summary Review

Get a sense of how much you will need to cover end of life expenses, including higher costs for assisted care and medical expenses. Understand that you will need a lump sum amount available to cover the final costs but also that you will need to have the regular income to afford you the care you will want and deserve. I will explain how to invest such that you can cover both later in the series.

Make sure you are prepared for emergencies that arise out of the blue by building a cash cushion equal to at least three to six months of your current living expenses.

Set aside cash for future planned purchases and be honest with yourself about how much you will need and when you will need it. This can be invested conservatively in short term instruments not likely to lose principal value to help it build and provide income.

Before you start investing make certain that you are living within your means and have no outstanding high interest debt. Get your house in order before you start building a portfolio. Eliminating the high interest payments will reduce your overall expenses in the long term and allow you to keep more of what you earn.

The next article in the series will get back to investing but this step, defining your time horizon(s), is often ignored but is so important I wanted to make sure I addressed it early in the series. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article.

