Chimera Investment Corp.: Why Not Buy The 7.9%-Yielding Series B Preferred Stock?

Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) is a high-yielding mortgage REIT with both common shares and preferred shares outstanding. Investors that don't want to take maximum risk with the mortgage REIT's common shares might want to think about buying Chimera's Series B preferred stock instead. The Series B has a couple of unique features that I will discuss. An investment in Chimera Investment Corp.'s preferred stock layer comes with a flat dividend yield of 7.93 percent.

A couple of weeks ago I recommended Chimera Investment Corp.'s common shares to income investors with a higher-than-average risk tolerance in my article entitled "Time To Buy This 11.5%-Yielding Top-Shelf Mortgage REIT?". The reasons: Chimera Investment Corp.'s common shares were no longer overvalued in my opinion, and the mortgage REIT continued to cover its dividend payout with core earnings. In addition, Chimera's dividend coverage is so good that a dividend hike in 2018 could be in the cards.

That said, though, Chimera Investment Corp.'s eleven percent yield is not without risk (an 11%-dividend yield never is!). Investors that like the mortgage REIT but that want to dial down investment risk, however, could buy into Chimera's preferred stock layer.

A lot of mortgage REITs issue preferred shares as a way to diversify their funding sources. About a year ago Chimera Investment Corp. issued the 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CIM.PRB) which I think offers income investors a decent alternative to the common shares.

Preferred shares offer income investors more downside (i.e. princial) protection than common shares because they rank higher in the capital structure. Hence, preferred shares have less risk than the common shares of the same issuer. As a result, preferred shares are also often much less volatile than common shares.

Here's how Chimera Investment Corp.'s Series B preferred stock stacks up against the mortgage REIT's common shares over last year.

Further, Chimera Investment Corp.'s Series B preferred stock is unique in the sense that it combines fixed and floating rate payments to investors. The Series B carries a fixed rate of 8.00% per annum, and fixed payments will be made until March 30, 2024. After this date, Chimera will pay an annual floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.791% per annum (based on a liquidation preference value of $25).

Chimera's Series B preferred shares currently sell for a slight premium of 0.84% to the liquidation preference value, meaning shares have a 7.93 percent dividend yield. On the other hand, Chimera's common shares yield 11.39 percent and have a 346 basis point yield advantage over the Series B. That said, though, the Series B has a higher degree of principal protection which makes it a safer bet than the common shares.

Your Takeaway

The Series B preferred shares offer income investors a higher degree of principal protection than the common shares while at the same time throwing off a decent dividend. I think Chimera Investment Corp.'s Series B fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock is a good income vehicle for investors that like the mortgage REIT but see the common shares as too risky. The preferred shares offer only fixed dividend payments until 2024 whereas the common stock dividends could theoretically grow going forward. Buy for income.

