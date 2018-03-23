270 Marijuana Stocks And The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Components

My equal-weighted portfolio of N=270 marijuana stocks declined about 2.5% over the past week and 6% over the past 4 weeks (see APPENDIX).

The Cannabis Sector has been in a downward drift in recent weeks, so I wanted to put all in perspective by looking at some year-to-date measures.

Second, given the anticipated Federal Reserve rate increases, I would expect downward pressure on all equity securities. The below is from my same Seeking Alpha article, hyperlinked above:

We are anticipating a half-dozen rate increases through 2019. Higher interest rates for debt investments will cause some investors to move out of equities and into debt, at the margin.

Year-to-Date Measures

A chart of the year-to-date measures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ, and the S&P 500 was created using the Yahoo! Finance website, as of the March 21, 2018 close, is as follows:

A chart of the year-to-date measures for the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) is provided, above. It was created using the OTC Markets website.

You will note that it is “tracking” with and highly correlated to the above major indexes. There will be exceptions, of course, for sector-specific “events,” such as saber-rattling by the administration over marijuana and cannabis legalization, and so on. (I decided not to run the statistics for Pearson correlation, as the above graphics show the “apparent” correlation.)

Horizons Holdings

Holdings for the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences index ETF follows:

Update

After I started this article, there was a significant move down on all indexes on Thursday, March 22. While a “trade war” is being credited with the decline on the news, I remain focused on the Federal Reserve and anticipated higher rates for debt v. equity investments. On Thursday, March 22:

The Dow Jones Industrial Index declined 2.93%.

The S&P500 Index declined 2.52%.

The NASDAQ declined 2.43%.

The Marijuana ETF declined 4.18%.

Summary

Expect all equities to remain under pressure for the next year or so, as the Federal Reserve increases interest rates. Consider moving some portion of your portfolio out of equities and into debt or certificates of deposit, as this occurs. I recommend 1 year CDs to "ladder" investments.

There has been no change with respect to anticipated, favorable event dates for marijuana. Canada will still proceed with legalization and the U.S. still has several states with decriminalization ballot measures for the upcoming November elections. Nibble the ETF or your favorite marijuana stocks and the general equity markets decline and be prepared to sell into the upside over-reaction in early- or mid-November.

APPENDIX

LAST 1 WK 4 WK 52 WK 5 Yr 5 Yr YTD SYMBOL FIRM NAME PRICE PERF PERF PERF High Low High 1 (OTCQB:ABCCF) ABcann Global Corp. $1.61 2.50% -17.40% 117.70% $3.29 $0.62 $3.29 2 (OTCQB:ACAN) Americann, Inc. $2.38 -4.00% -15.00% -42.90% $6.00 $0.30 $5.35 3 (OTCQX:ACBFF) Aurora Cannabis, Inc. $7.82 -10.40% -7.10% 357.30% $12.30 $0.00 $12.30 4 (OTCQB:ACCA) Acacia Diversified Holdings $0.65 -7.10% -8.50% -62.90% $2.90 $0.01 $1.00 5 (OTCPK:ACGX) Alliance Creative Group, Inc. $0.00 4.50% 27.80% 283.30% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 6 (OTCPK:ACNNF) Auscann Group Holdings Ltd. $1.30 1.60% 13.10% 130.60% $1.75 $0.17 $1.75 7 (OTCPK:ACOL) Acology, Inc. $0.01 -8.10% -15.00% -38.90% $5.00 $0.00 $0.03 8 (OTCPK:ACRL) Atacama Resources International, Inc. $0.00 14.30% 14.30% -99.80% $0.52 $0.00 $0.00 9 (OTCPK:ADVT) Advantis Corp. $0.06 0.70% -13.90% 170.00% $0.09 $0.00 $0.09 10 (OTCQB:AERO) Aero Grow International, Inc. $2.49 -0.80% 3.80% 2.00% $7.32 $0.57 $3.62 11 (OTCPK:AFPW) AlumiFuel Power Corp. $0.00 -80.00% 0.00% -66.70% $15.00 $0.00 $0.00 12 (OTCQB:AGTK) Agritek Holdings, Inc. $0.02 -4.80% -22.00% -31.90% $0.32 $0.00 $0.05 13 (OTCPK:AMFE) Amfil Technologies, Inc. $0.14 -5.90% -10.90% 723.50% $0.23 $0.00 $0.20 14 (OTCQB:AMMJ) American Cannabis Company, Inc. $0.97 12.10% 4.80% 49.80% $2.10 $0.01 $1.53 15 (OTCQB:APHQF) Aphria, Inc. $10.77 -0.40% -5.30% 131.40% $19.87 $0.65 $19.87 16 (OTCPK:ASNT) Arias Intel Corp. $0.20 -13.80% -63.70% -93.30% $3.20 $0.16 $3.00 17 (OTCQB:ATTBF) Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. $0.24 4.30% -14.70% 99.10% $2.78 $0.00 $0.74 18 (NYSE:AVT) Avnet, Inc. $43.70 -0.50% 4.00% -0.70% $51.50 $31.02 $44.85 19 (OTCPK:AVTCQ) AVT, Inc. - - - - - - - 20 (OTCQB:AXIM) AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. $4.59 -5.40% -22.70% -61.60% $19.80 $0.06 $10.29 21 (OTCPK:AZFL) Amazonas Florestal Limited $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -91.70% $50.00 $0.00 $0.00 22 (OTCPK:BABL) Buildablock Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -56.70% $0.25 $0.00 $0.00 23 (OTCPK:BAYP) Bayport International Holdings, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.52 $0.00 $0.00 24 (OTCPK:BLDV) Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -20.00% 166.70% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 25 (OTCQX:BLEVF) Beleave, Inc. $1.85 0.40% 16.40% 8.40% $2.80 $0.59 $2.80 26 (OTCPK:BLOZF) Cannabix Technologies, Inc. $1.74 -0.60% 3.20% 278.30% $2.95 $0.05 $2.95 27 (OTCPK:BLPG) Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. $0.07 23.70% 108.40% 92.80% $0.81 $0.01 $0.12 28 (OTCPK:BTFL) Monarch America, Inc. $0.00 -14.30% -14.30% 0.00% $0.55 $0.00 $0.00 29 (OTCPK:BUDZ) Weed, Inc. $4.22 -5.80% -44.50% 97.20% $15.20 $0.04 $15.20 30 (OTCPK:BXNG) Bang Holdings, Inc. $0.65 -23.50% -19.80% -46.30% $4.00 $0.15 $1.99 31 (OTCPK:CAFS) Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc. $0.02 0.00% -10.60% -49.80% $0.60 $0.01 $0.05 32 (OTCPK:CANL) CannLabs, Inc. $0.17 -17.50% -21.40% -34.00% $2.43 $0.08 $0.78 33 (OTCQB:CANN) General Cannabis Corp. $3.10 -9.90% -25.10% 45.50% $64.64 $0.33 $11.19 34 (NASDAQ:CARA) Cara Therapeutics, Inc. $12.32 -11.00% -10.80% -23.40% $28.50 $4.26 $16.95 35 (OTCPK:CBCA) Crown Baus Capital Corp. $2.70 -3.60% -11.50% -36.20% $55.00 $0.01 $6.99 36 (OTCQB:CBDS) Cannabis Sativa, Inc. $4.37 -10.80% -27.40% -25.80% $18.00 $0.30 $9.74 37 (OTC:CBGI) Cannabusiness Group, Inc. $0.01 -8.30% -12.70% -52.20% $0.48 $0.00 $0.02 38 (OTCPK:CBIS) Cannabis Science, Inc. $0.08 4.30% 0.00% -8.30% $0.30 $0.01 $0.14 39 (OTCPK:CBMJ) Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. $0.01 7.10% -25.60% 26.80% $0.08 $0.00 $0.02 40 (OTCPK:CBNT) Cabinet Grow, Inc. $1.55 97.00% 116.70% 116.70% $3.25 $1.50 $3.25 41 (OTCPK:CBSC) CB Scientific $0.34 -2.90% 0.00% -83.00% $4.01 $0.20 $0.55 42 (OTCPK:CCAN) Canadian Cannabis Corp. $0.25 -26.50% -43.20% -52.00% $10.00 $0.06 $0.83 43 (OTCPK:CGRA) Cgrowth Capital, Inc. $0.01 1.30% 1.30% -15.60% $0.10 $0.00 $0.01 44 (OTCPK:CGRW) Cannagrow Holdings, Inc. $1.42 10.10% -8.40% 0.70% $3.45 $0.09 $2.50 45 (OTC:CHUM) Chuma Holdings, Inc. $0.01 -76.10% -72.40% -61.80% $1.60 $0.01 $0.05 46 (OTCQB:CIIX) Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. $0.56 -8.20% -16.70% -62.40% $2.75 $0.12 $0.89 47 (OTCQB:CLSH) CLS Holdings $0.69 -1.40% -14.80% 979.80% $1.83 $0.02 $0.94 48 (OTC:CMMDF) Canimed Therapeutics, Inc. $27.65 -7.10% -1.50% 235.70% $36.57 $5.66 $36.57 49 (OTCQB:CNAB) United Cannabis Corporation $1.08 -3.60% 1.90% -38.30% $4.25 $0.00 $2.10 50 (OTCQB:CNBX) Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $1.13 -6.60% -8.10% -57.40% $7.60 $0.02 $2.99 51 (OTCQX:CNNRF) CannaRoyalty Corp. $3.02 -10.70% -7.10% 65.00% $4.58 $1.15 $4.58 52 (OTC:CNTTF) Canntrust Holdinigs Inc. $6.52 -3.20% -9.90% 286.40% $10.25 $1.69 $10.25 53 (OTCQB:CNZCF) Canadian Zeolite Corp. $0.23 -8.30% 1.10% -50.20% $1.46 $0.06 $0.34 54 (OTCPK:CPMD) CannaPharmaRx, Inc. $0.55 0.00% -26.70% 7.80% $3.60 $0.05 $2.01 55 (OTC:CRCPF) Creso Pharma LTD - - - - - - - 56 (OTCPK:CRLRQ) Crailar Technologies, Inc. $0.00 -47.50% -30.00% -4.50% $1.65 $0.00 $0.01 57 (OTC:CRON) Cronos Group, Inc. $8.00 -4.80% 11.40% 315.40% $11.90 $0.17 $11.90 58 (OTCQB:CRPGF) CNRP Mining, Inc. $0.25 8.70% -10.70% -26.40% $1.98 $0.02 $0.64 59 (OTCPK:CRTL) Cartel Blue $0.01 -34.60% -41.70% -57.60% $0.46 $0.01 $0.02 60 (OTCPK:CRWG) Crowdgather, Inc. $0.03 -3.10% 11.90% 313.30% $0.23 $0.00 $0.07 61 (OTCPK:CSAX) CSA Holdings, Inc. $0.02 -1.50% -47.00% -80.90% $0.65 $0.00 $0.13 62 (OTCQB:CURR) Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Co. $0.83 3.10% -22.00% -89.60% $15.00 $0.74 $2.16 63 (OTCQB:CVSI) CV Sciences, Inc. $0.42 4.10% -0.40% 1.80% $0.99 $0.14 $0.66 64 (OTCPK:DEWM) Dewmar International BMC, Inc. $0.00 -5.30% -5.30% 80.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.01 65 (OTCQB:DIGP) Digipath, Inc. $0.22 -5.00% -27.20% -9.30% $60.00 $0.09 $0.59 66 (OTCPK:DIRV) DirectView Holdings, Inc. - - - - - - - 67 (OTCQB:DPWW) Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. $0.03 -0.30% 0.90% -87.70% $3.05 $0.02 $0.11 68 (OTCPK:DSCR) Discovery Minerals, Ltd. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 69 (OTCPK:EAPH) Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $0.02 -13.00% -21.50% -46.90% $0.10 $0.00 $0.04 70 (OTCPK:ECIGQ) Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Inc. $0.01 0.00% -16.00% 10.50% $2.00 $0.00 $0.03 71 (OTCPK:EDXC) ENDEXX Corp. $0.05 -7.80% -50.50% 6.00% $0.36 $0.01 $0.11 72 (OTCPK:EFFI) Efftec International, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 28.60% -60.90% $0.10 $0.00 $0.00 73 (OTCQX:EMHTF) Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. $4.45 8.50% -0.60% 449.40% $7.77 $0.08 $7.77 74 (OTCPK:EMMBF) Emblem Corp. $1.14 0.30% -7.80% -35.40% $3.81 $1.06 $2.21 75 (OTCPK:ENCC) Trailblazer Resources, Inc. $0.00 -16.70% -19.40% -89.80% $0.12 $0.00 $0.01 76 (OTCPK:ENDO) Endocan Corp. $0.02 5.30% -2.40% -52.10% $0.18 $0.00 $0.03 77 (OTCQB:ENRT) Enertopia Corp. $0.06 1.70% -4.80% -22.10% $1.08 $0.01 $0.10 78 (OTCPK:ERBB) American Green, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -14.30% -14.30% $0.22 $0.00 $0.00 79 (OTCQB:ESPH) Ecoshere Techs, Inc. $0.02 -1.30% 18.50% -65.00% $0.45 $0.01 $0.02 80 (OTC:ESSI) Eco Science Solutions, Inc. $0.14 26.10% -9.10% -95.60% $6.00 $0.00 $0.30 81 (OTCPK:ETST) Earth Science Tech, Inc. $0.94 -10.50% -8.70% -44.70% $5.00 $0.18 $1.62 82 (OTCQB:EVIO) EVIO, Inc./Signal Bay, Inc. $1.32 3.90% -4.30% 18.90% $2.70 $0.47 $2.70 83 (OTCPK:FBEC) FBEC Worldwide $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -92.30% $90.00 $0.00 $0.00 84 (OTCPK:FFFC) FastFunds Financial Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $9.00 $0.00 $0.00 85 (OTCQX:FFRMF) Future Farms Technologies, Inc. $0.45 -11.50% -28.60% 54.70% $1.66 $0.10 $1.50 86 (OTC:FITX) Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -50.00% -93.30% $0.11 $0.00 $0.00 87 (OTC:FNREF) Finore Mining, Inc. - - - - - - - 88 (OTCQB:FRLF) Freedom Leaf, Inc. $0.19 -13.60% -11.60% 187.90% $1.00 $0.03 $0.47 89 (OTC:FSPM) Fusion Pharm, Inc. $0.03 -12.90% -10.00% -40.00% $9.20 $0.00 $0.07 90 (OTCPK:FTPM) 420 Property Management, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -25.00% $0.30 $0.00 $0.00 91 (OTCPK:FUTL) FutureLand Corp. $0.00 0.00% -25.00% -95.70% $15.10 $0.00 $0.00 92 (OTCPK:FWDG) FutureWorld Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -50.00% $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 93 (OTCPK:GBHL) Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. $0.01 1.70% -4.80% 200.00% $0.10 $0.00 $0.01 94 (OTCPK:GBHPF) Global Hemp Group, Inc. $0.12 -2.80% -10.80% 382.20% $0.32 $0.00 $0.30 95 (OTCQB:GBLX) GB Sciences, Inc. $0.49 -11.60% -28.70% 61.70% $3.49 $0.11 $1.56 96 (OTCPK:GEAR) Gear International, Inc. - - - - - - - 97 (GLAG) Gala Global, Inc. - - - - - - - 98 (OTCQB:GLDFF) Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. $0.23 -1.30% -14.80% 2.80% $0.69 $0.12 $0.58 99 (OTCQB:GNBT) Generex Biotechnology - - - - - - - 100 (OTCPK:GRCU) Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. $0.01 -11.10% -21.60% -56.00% $5.07 $0.01 $0.03 101 (OTCPK:GRCV) Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. $0.00 44.40% 8.30% 333.30% $80.00 $0.00 $0.00 102 (OTCPK:GRNH) GreenGro Technologies, Inc. $0.04 -7.70% -5.40% -34.40% $1.20 $0.02 $0.10 103 (OTCPK:GRSO) Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc. $0.01 6.40% -19.50% -88.10% $5.00 $0.01 $0.10 104 (OTCPK:GRWC) Grow Condos, Inc. $0.08 -3.50% -2.90% -92.60% $19.00 $0.01 $0.23 105 (OTCQX:GRWG) GrowGeneration Corp. $4.22 -9.10% -17.20% 134.70% $20.00 $1.50 $20.00 106 (OTCQB:GTBP) GT Biopharma, Inc./Oxis International, Inc. $1.74 -4.40% -10.30% -87.20% $19.25 $1.61 $5.85 107 (OTCPK:GTSO) Green Technology Solutions, Inc. $0.04 66.70% 9.40% -41.70% $27.00 $0.01 $0.07 108 (NASDAQ:GWPH) GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC $120.75 -1.50% -8.80% 1.00% $143.37 $8.46 $143.37 109 (OTCPK:GWPRF) GW Pharmaceuticals Plc. $9.80 -2.50% -12.00% -1.90% $12.48 $0.58 $12.48 110 (OTCPK:GYOG) Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -20.00% -55.60% $0.06 $0.00 $0.00 111 (OTCPK:HALB) Halberd Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -12.50% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 112 (OTCPK:HEMP) Hemp, Inc. - - - - - - - 113 (OTCQB:HLIX) Helix TCS, Inc. $3.05 41.90% 69.40% -25.40% $20.00 $0.01 $5.50 114 (OTCQB:HLSPY) Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored) $0.81 -1.80% 11.60% 16.40% $7.00 $0.38 $1.20 115 (OTC:HMKTF) Highmark Marketing, Inc. $0.03 8.50% -22.20% 86.70% $0.12 $0.01 $0.04 116 (OTCPK:HMPQ) Hemp Americana, Inc. $0.01 -9.30% -27.00% 62.20% $1.10 $0.00 $0.05 117 (OTC:HRVOF) Harvest One Cannabis Inc. $0.86 -2.80% -3.40% 39.50% $1.78 $0.37 $1.78 118 (OTC:HYYDF) Hydropothecary Corp. $3.30 8.40% 5.40% 120.80% $4.22 $0.89 $4.22 119 (OTCPK:ICBU) IMD Companies, Inc. $0.00 -33.30% 0.00% -80.00% $0.21 $0.00 $0.00 120 (OTC:ICCLF) ICC International Cannabis Corp. $1.06 -3.00% -9.40% 83.00% $1.62 $0.54 $1.62 121 (OTCPK:ICNM) Icon Media Holdings, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -50.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 122 (NYSEMKT:IGC) India Globalization Capital, Inc. $0.64 -4.50% -13.60% 52.30% $3.33 $0.00 $1.29 123 (OTCPK:IGPK) Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. $0.01 -10.30% -7.10% 80.60% $0.81 $0.00 $0.04 124 (OTC:IGRW) Interactive Health Network - - - - - - - 125 (NYSE:IIPR) Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A) $26.02 -6.60% 2.60% 50.10% $36.88 $14.50 $36.88 126 (OTCPK:IJJP) IJJ Corp. $0.00 33.30% 0.00% 0.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 127 (OTCQB:IMLFF) InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $1.03 -15.30% 38.30% 262.70% $1.95 $0.05 $1.95 128 (OTCPK:INCC) International Consolidated Companies, Inc. $0.00 -66.70% 0.00% -85.70% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 129 (OTCPK:INMG) Innovativ Media Group, Inc. $0.01 18.70% 2.30% 345.00% $0.30 $0.00 $0.02 130 (OTCQB:INQD) Indoor Harvest Corp. $0.15 -8.20% -12.40% -64.20% $1.50 $0.12 $0.45 131 (NASDAQ:INSY) INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. $6.25 -11.00% -21.20% -38.80% $46.17 $3.06 $14.00 132 (OTCPK:ITNS) Itonis, Inc. $0.00 41.70% 54.50% -5.60% $0.03 $0.00 $0.01 133 (OTCPK:IVITF) Invictus MD Strategies Corp. $1.51 0.50% -0.80% 71.00% $2.76 $0.05 $2.76 134 (OTCQB:KAYS) Kaya Holdings, Inc. $0.14 -8.40% -13.40% -40.70% $0.57 $0.04 $0.31 135 (OTCPK:KGKG) Kona Gold Solutins, Inc. $0.02 -9.80% -14.80% 147.60% $0.15 $0.00 $0.03 136 (OTCQB:KSHB) Kush Bottles, Inc. $5.00 -7.90% -11.20% 187.40% $10.00 $0.70 $8.51 137 (OTCPK:LATF) Latteno Food Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 100.00% $0.10 $0.00 $0.00 138 (OTCQB:LBUY) Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. $1.51 -5.60% -23.70% 64.30% $3.82 $0.76 $3.15 139 (OTCPK:LCTC) Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. $4.80 -37.20% -18.60% -63.10% $37.50 $2.32 $12.94 140 (OTCQX:LDSYF) Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc. $0.60 -4.90% 5.10% 44.10% $1.21 $0.03 $1.21 141 (OTCPK:LGBI) Cannabiz Mobile, Inc. $0.00 -25.00% 0.00% 50.00% $3.75 $0.00 $0.00 142 (OTCPK:LSCG) Lighting Science Group $0.03 -19.60% 4.60% -58.70% $0.82 $0.01 $0.09 143 (OTCPK:LVVV) Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. $0.04 -33.80% 98.50% 767.40% $0.14 $0.00 $0.07 144 (OTCQX:LXRP) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. $1.18 -10.60% -26.70% 210.50% $2.54 $0.03 $2.54 145 (OTC:MBOO) Medbook World, inc. - - - - - - - 146 (OTCQB:MCIG) MCIG, Inc. $0.21 -8.70% -2.80% -16.00% $0.92 $0.02 $0.43 147 (OTCPK:MCOA) Marijuana Company of America, Inc. $0.03 1.50% -10.00% -48.10% $0.20 $0.00 $0.07 148 (OTCPK:MCPI) Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc. $0.02 -11.90% -54.90% -76.90% $1.14 $0.01 $0.04 149 (OTCQB:MDCL) Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. $1.80 -4.80% -30.80% 5.30% $5.00 $0.92 $3.40 150 (OTCPK:MDCN) Medican Enterprises, Inc. - - - - - - - 151 (OTCPK:MDEX) Madison Technologies, Inc. $0.11 0.00% -38.90% -63.30% $1.57 $0.02 $0.18 152 (OTCPK:MDRM) Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. $0.02 -28.30% 52.20% -46.90% $0.20 $0.00 $0.03 153 (OTCPK:MEDFF) Medreleaf Corp. $14.40 -2.20% -5.30% 112.90% $24.99 $5.86 $24.99 154 (OTCPK:MEDT) Media Technics Corp. $0.00 -20.00% -20.00% -63.60% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 155 (OTCPK:MGCLF) MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd $0.07 -11.50% -23.90% 16.70% $0.17 $0.03 $0.17 156 (OTCQB:MGWFF) Maple Leaf Green World, Inc. $0.75 0.70% -7.10% 94.40% $1.63 $0.00 $1.63 157 (OTCPK:MJLB) Ultrack Systems, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -17.60% -87.20% $0.26 $0.00 $0.01 158 (OTCPK:MJMD) MediJane Holdings, Inc. $13.10 -0.10% -47.60% 555.00% $16,000.00 $0.00 $89.99 159 (OTCPK:MJMJ) MaryJane Group, Inc. (The) $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -66.70% $12.00 $0.00 $0.00 160 (OTCPK:MJNA) Medical Marijuana, Inc. $0.10 -1.50% -4.80% -18.60% $0.48 $0.03 $0.19 161 (OTCPK:MJNE) MJ Holdings, Inc. $1.68 -3.40% -1.20% 104.90% $26.00 $0.50 $8.50 162 (OTCQB:MJTK) CannaSys, Inc. $0.00 -14.30% -25.00% -92.00% $80.00 $0.00 $0.00 163 (OTCPK:MMJJF) MMJ Phytotech Ltd. $0.33 -9.60% -10.80% 26.90% $1.05 $0.26 $1.05 164 (OTCQB:MNTR) Mentor Capital, Inc. $1.20 3.40% -17.20% -50.00% $8.99 $0.00 $2.65 165 (OTCQB:MPXEF) MPX Bioceutical Corp. $0.55 -7.20% -1.70% 18.30% $1.15 $0.11 $0.94 166 (OTCPK:MQPXF) Matica Enterprises, Inc. $0.28 9.20% -9.20% 610.90% $0.64 $0.00 $0.64 167 (OTC:MQTRF) Mettrum Health Corp. - - - - - - - 168 (OTCPK:MRNJ) Metatron, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -93.30% $3,900.00 $0.00 $0.00 169 (OTCQX:MRPHF) Marapharm Ventures, Inc. $0.57 -3.40% -6.60% -33.20% $1.87 $0.13 $0.99 170 (OTCQB:MRRCF) Maricann Group Inc. $1.78 5.10% -25.10% 11.70% $3.60 $0.87 $3.60 171 (OTCQB:MSRT) MassRoots, Inc. $0.26 2.90% -27.10% -70.20% $7.01 $0.12 $1.17 172 (OTCPK:MYDX) MyDx, Inc. $0.00 -7.70% -28.00% -58.60% $2.99 $0.00 $0.01 173 (OTCPK:MYEC) MyECheck, Inc. $0.00 14.30% 6.70% -40.70% $0.08 $0.00 $0.00 174 (OTCQB:MYHI) Mountain High Acquisition Corp. $0.06 -1.50% -34.00% -72.20% $15.00 $0.01 $0.45 175 (OTCQB:MYMMF) MYM Nutraceuticals Inc $1.84 1.10% -2.10% 1118.50% $4.00 $0.13 $3.60 176 (OTCPK:NDEV) Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. $0.37 -9.50% -8.60% -21.30% $1.51 $0.00 $0.85 177 (NASDAQ:NEPT) Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. $3.08 6.20% 8.10% 211.10% $4.24 $0.70 $3.59 178 (OTCPK:NGBL) Notis Global, Inc./Medbox $0.00 0.00% 100.00% -33.30% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 179 (OTCPK:NGMC) Next Generation Management Corp. $0.00 6.70% -17.90% 113.30% $0.13 $0.00 $0.01 180 (OTCPK:NHLE) Nhale, Inc. $0.06 -29.50% -8.30% -8.30% $0.84 $0.01 $0.10 181 (OTCQB:NMUS) Nemus Bioscience, Inc. $0.26 5.70% -14.50% -11.10% $11.00 $0.10 $0.48 182 (OTCPK:NOHO) Novation Holdings, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 183 (OTC:NRTI) Inergetics, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -50.00% $0.34 $0.00 $0.00 184 (OTCPK:NSAV) Net Savings Link, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 33.30% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 185 (OTCQB:NSPDF) Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. $0.20 -4.70% -11.30% 0.20% $0.75 $0.11 $0.42 186 (OTCQB:NTRR) Neutra Corp. $0.19 -13.20% -23.90% -17.30% $325.00 $0.06 $0.52 187 (OTCPK:NVGT) Novagant Corp. $0.00 0.00% -21.70% -7.80% $0.76 $0.00 $0.01 188 (OTCPK:NWKRF) Newstrike Resources LTD $0.91 4.70% 22.50% 2096.40% $2.75 $0.02 $2.75 189 (OTCPK:NWWTF) Newnote Financial Corp. $0.03 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.23 $0.01 $0.03 190 (OTCQB:NXTTF) Namaste Technologies, Inc. $1.62 3.20% 8.70% 639.70% $3.47 $0.01 $3.00 191 (OTCQB:OGRMF) OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. $3.45 3.20% 3.80% 117.10% $4.56 $0.16 $4.56 192 (OTCPK:ONCI) On4 Communications, Inc. $0.00 -6.70% 27.30% 250.00% $1.22 $0.00 $0.01 193 (OTCPK:OPMZ) 1PM Industries, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -98.60% $1.00 $0.00 $0.00 194 (OTCQB:OWCP) OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group $0.24 0.70% -41.60% -81.40% $3.23 $0.00 $0.67 195 (OTCQB:OXIS) OXIS International, Inc. - - - - - - - 196 (OTCQB:PHOT) Growlife, Inc. $0.02 9.50% -1.10% 71.30% $0.80 $0.00 $0.05 197 (OTCPK:PKPH) Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $0.10 -0.60% 18.80% 63.20% $0.74 $0.01 $0.39 198 (OTCPK:PLPL) Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. $0.02 43.90% 8.10% -30.30% $3.12 $0.01 $0.03 199 (OTCQB:PMCB) PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. $0.05 -2.00% -31.00% -50.00% $0.26 $0.02 $0.08 200 (OTC:PNPL) Pinapple Express, Inc. $0.90 0.00% -21.70% -18.20% $42.38 $0.70 $1.70 201 (OTCQB:PNTV) Players Network, Inc. $0.07 -4.10% -15.50% 159.10% $0.23 $0.00 $0.14 202 (OTCPK:POTN) Potnetwork Holdings, Inc. $0.37 -3.60% -25.20% 835.30% $0.96 $0.00 $0.96 203 (OTCPK:PRRE) Praetorian Property, Inc. $0.56 -19.30% -24.70% -18.30% $2.15 $0.02 $1.26 204 (OTC:PTOG) Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc. $0.00 100.00% 0.00% -33.30% $0.40 $0.00 $0.00 205 (OTCPK:PUFXF) PUF Ventures, Inc. $0.76 -1.20% -14.80% 253.20% $1.85 $0.02 $1.65 206 (OTCPK:PZOO) Pazoo, Inc. - - - - - - - 207 (OTCPK:QEDN) QED Connect, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -25.00% -93.60% $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 208 (QRSRF) Tinley Beverage Company, Inc. $0.30 -5.60% -20.60% 65.80% $0.77 $0.16 $0.77 209 (OTC:QUDCF) Quadron Cannatch Corp. $1.16 10.90% 5.80% 136.80% $1.83 $0.31 $1.83 210 (OTC:RDDTF) Radient Technologies Inc. $0.03 -11.40% -27.30% -61.90% $2.12 $0.02 $0.09 211 (OTCPK:REFG) Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $0.08 0.00% 1.30% 41.00% $624.00 $0.00 $0.20 212 (OTCPK:REVI) Resource Ventures, Inc. - - - - - - - 213 (OTCPK:RFMK) Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. $0.01 -0.70% -25.30% -84.20% $0.16 $0.01 $0.03 214 (OTCQB:RMHB) Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. $0.12 -3.90% -19.70% 65.90% $0.98 $0.02 $0.22 215 (OTCQB:RSSFF) Affinor Growers, Inc. $0.01 1.40% -9.90% -87.00% $8.40 $0.00 $0.03 216 (OTCPK:SAGD) South American Gold Corp. - - - - - - - 217 (OTCQB:SGBY) Signal Bay, Inc. $0.19 1.10% -4.40% 77.60% $1.32 $0.00 $0.43 218 (OTCPK:SGMD) Sugarmade Inc. $0.70 -33.30% -62.20% 66.70% $10.00 $0.06 $3.30 219 (OTCPK:SIGO) Sunset Island Group Inc. $0.05 -13.60% -27.10% -2.90% $0.41 $0.00 $0.11 220 (OTCQB:SING) SinglePoint, Inc. $0.04 14.10% 6.70% 91.10% $0.09 $0.00 $0.08 221 (OTCPK:SIPC) Sipp Industries, Inc. - New $0.00 -50.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 222 (OTCPK:SLNX) Solanbridge Group, Inc. $1.23 0.80% -5.40% -7.50% $3.44 $0.20 $2.64 223 (OTCQB:SLTK) Solis Tek, Inc. $88.52 -2.40% -3.00% -3.70% $110.12 $40.63 $110.12 224 (NYSE:SMG) Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The $37.81 0.50% 5.60% 20.90% $40.43 $21.89 $37.93 225 (NYSE:SNN) Smith & Nephew plc $0.05 0.00% -16.70% -77.30% $2.75 $0.01 $0.10 226 (OTCPK:SNNC) Sibannac, Inc. $7.32 -3.90% -22.10% 1.90% $16.00 $7.05 $16.00 227 (OTCQX:SNNVF) Sunniva Inc. $0.38 -5.60% -3.70% 259.60% $0.94 $0.02 $0.76 228 (OTCQB:SPLIF) Nutritional High International, Inc. $1.48 0.10% -8.70% 35.90% $2.79 $0.00 $2.79 229 (OTCPK:SPRWF) Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $0.19 -9.80% -21.40% 17.10% $8.73 $0.04 $0.48 230 (OTCQB:SRNA) Surna, Inc. $0.00 10.70% -22.50% 93.80% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 231 (OTCPK:SSOF) Sixty Six Oilfield Services, Inc. $0.00 -2.10% -6.00% -74.70% $0.35 $0.00 $0.02 232 (OTCPK:STEV) Stevia Corp. $2.00 0.00% -7.00% -23.10% $5.00 $0.60 $3.50 233 (OTCQB:STNY) Stony Hill Corp. $0.12 0.00% 50.00% -72.70% $1.85 $0.08 $0.15 234 (OTCPK:STWC) STWC Holdings, Inc. $226.07 -0.60% 5.70% 37.70% $231.83 $46.12 $231.83 235 (NYSE:STZ) Constellation Brands, Inc. $0.32 -28.90% 299.50% 146.20% $0.89 $0.00 $0.89 236 (OTCPK:SVSN) Stereo Vision Entertaimnent, Inc. $0.00 14.30% 14.30% -70.40% $0.11 $0.00 $0.00 237 (OTCPK:TAUG) Tauriga Sciences, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $30.00 $0.00 $0.00 238 (OTCPK:TBEV) High Performance Beverages Co. $0.76 -5.40% 3.60% 58.30% $1.41 $0.09 $1.41 239 (OTCQB:TBPMF) Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc. $0.29 11.50% -12.10% -54.70% $1.50 $0.02 $0.60 240 (OTCQB:TECR) TechCare Corp. $1.36 5.20% 23.60% 142.90% $2.65 $0.05 $2.65 241 (OTCQB:THCBF) THC Biomed International, Inc. $0.76 0.90% -15.70% 323.30% $1.62 $0.03 $1.62 242 (NASDAQ:TRPX) Therapix Biosciences, Inc. $5.68 2.90% 4.20% -36.70% $12.90 $4.01 $7.59 243 (OTCQX:TRTC) Terra Tech Corp. $0.27 -19.20% -21.90% -21.90% $5.74 $3.00 $5.74 244 (OTCPK:TWMJF) Canopy Growth Corp. $25.66 6.90% 13.60% 250.60% $35.88 $1.01 $35.88 245 (OTCPK:UAMM) UA Multimedia, Inc. $0.01 0.00% -29.30% -64.10% $0.81 $0.00 $0.03 246 (OTCPK:UBQU) Ubiquitech Software Corp. $0.01 -19.10% -53.60% -53.20% $0.50 $0.01 $0.03 247 (OTC:UMBBF) Umbral Energy Corp. $0.41 0.30% -12.40% 951.30% $0.64 $0.01 $0.64 248 (OTCPK:UNGS) Sylios Corporation $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.06 $0.00 $0.00 249 (OTCPK:USEI) U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -41.70% 40.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 250 (OTCPK:USMJ) North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. $0.00 -20.00% -20.00% -50.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 251 (OTCPK:VAPE) Vape Holdings, Inc. $0.00 -8.30% -21.40% -54.20% $41.25 $0.00 $0.01 252 (OTCQB:VAPI) Vapir Enterprises, Inc. $0.12 -3.00% -16.10% 323.60% $4.05 $0.01 $0.79 253 (OTCPK:VAPR) Vaporbrands International, Inc. $0.03 4.30% -29.90% 211.80% $0.48 $0.00 $0.12 254 (OTCPK:VATE) Elev8 Brands, Inc. $0.05 16.20% 48.50% 38.10% $0.17 $0.01 $0.17 255 (OTCQX:VFFIF) Village Farms International Inc. $4.90 -3.20% -17.00% 278.90% $7.81 $0.55 $7.81 256 (OTCPK:VHUB) Vapor Hub International, Inc. $0.00 3.10% 6.50% -48.40% $2.01 $0.00 $0.01 257 (OTCPK:VNTH) Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -28.60% 0.00% $3.50 $0.00 $0.00 258 (NASDAQ:VPCO) Vapor Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 259 (OTCPK:VPOR) Vapor Group, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -12.50% -75.90% $0.18 $0.00 $0.00 260 (OTC:VRCI) Verde Science, Inc. $0.00 -10.00% 4.70% -42.30% $26.32 $0.00 $0.04 261 (OTC:VRNDF) Delat 9 Cannabis Inc. $1.51 0.30% -28.20% 1291.50% $3.09 $0.11 $2.35 262 (OTCPK:VRTHF) Veritas Pharma, Inc. $0.41 -0.30% -22.70% 3.80% $0.88 $0.10 $0.78 263 (OTCPK:WCIG) Wee-Cig International Corp. $0.12 -23.40% 0.70% 202.50% $1.10 $0.01 $0.18 264 (OTC:WDDMF) WeedMD Inc. $1.49 -4.00% -14.30% 141.00% $2.62 $0.59 $2.62 265 (OTCPK:WDRP) Wanderport Corp. $0.01 7.10% -1.10% -1.10% $0.03 $0.00 $0.03 266 (OTCPK:WTII) Water Technologies International, Inc. - - - - - - - 267 (NYSEMKT:XXII) 22nd Century Group, Inc. $2.49 -2.40% -9.80% 159.40% $6.36 $0.56 $4.44 268 (OTCQX:ZDPY) Zoned Properties, Inc. $0.66 -12.00% -22.40% -57.60% $3,370.80 $0.50 $1.80 269 (OTCQB:ZLDAF) Zelda Therapeutics Ltd. $0.10 0.00% -10.10% 25.00% $0.15 $0.04 $0.14 270 (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $9.14 -9.10% -17.40% -51.10% $43.00 $4.64 $14.45 $3.13 -2.48% -6.00% 61.61% $98.05 $0.86 $4.58

