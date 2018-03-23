Norsk Hydro: More Downside Risk

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) is the world’s fifth largest alumina producer. Last year was a good year for the company, with profits of USD1.196 billion. However, this year has started off with lots of trouble.

Source: Norsk Hydro 4th Quarter 2017 results

Exchange rate: 1 USD / 7.68 NOK

Where it all starts

Bauxite is the raw material required to make alumina, which again is melted in to aluminium. NHYDY's bauxite mine is located in Paragominas in Brazil. It began operation in March 2007, and today mines about 15.2 million tons of ore per year, producing 9.9 million tons of bauxite annually. The life expectancy of the mine is about 40 years.

Source: Norsk Hydro website

The mine site is sending the bauxite through a 244 kilometer slurry pipeline, to the Alunorte alumina plant which is located on the coast. This is to illustrate how important the flow of bauxite is to the production of alumina, and ultimately aluminium.

Events

On the morning of February 21st, they dropped a bombshell announcing that the Brazilian Environmental Agency demanded that they would have to cut their production of alumina by 50% from Alunorte. This is the world’s largest alumina plant, and the lifeblood of the company.

The drop in production would have to start from March 1st, as a result of environmental pollution from the plant. If not, they would have to pay a penalty of 500,000 Brazilian Real per day, which works out to about USD157,000 per day.

The Rain in Spain Falls Mainly on the Plane

Source: Google image

Well, it may rain in Spain, but when it rains in Brazil, heaven opens up. They don’t call it the rain forest for nothing. Here is a recap of what happened.

Source: Norsk Hydro

However this heavy rain is a poor excuse for not having proper control in place. When you build an airplane, a bridge, or as in this case, settling ponds and a wastewater treatment plant, you have to take such outliers into account. That is the profession of engineering.

NHYDY has published a report on the events to inform investors. The stock price has gone down from USD7.60 to USD5.86

Source: Seeking Alpha

Corporate Social Responsibility

Every year, as an investor, you most likely read through many annual reports. Apart from regulatory filings, like the Form 20-F submitted to the Security Exchange Commission, many companies take this opportunity to produce a report that gives all the financial numbers, and also an insight into how the company operate.

In these annual reports, there is a growing focus on corporate social responsibility. The institutional investment community is measuring CSR performance, and will make their investment decision with this in mind.Therefore, several pages of the annual report deals with CSR.

NHYDY is no different. In their 2016 annual report, the company’s President and CEO Svein Richard Bradtzaeg had the following to say:

Hydro is in a unique position to control every step of production, and be responsible – for the land, water and forests, for our employees and the communities we engage with. Climate, HSE, CSR, and complying with laws, regulations and Hydro's steering documents is fundamental to Hydro's way of working and are considered key elements of the company's license to operate.

The company went on to say that:

Waste production includes significant amounts of mineral rejects (tailings) from the bauxite extraction process and bauxite residue, also known as red mud, from the alumina refining process. Tailings are stored in settling ponds. Separated water is clarified and reused in the process. The current tailings dams, which are expected to be full in 2017 are constructed on a gradient slope in a natural valley.

If you have a full dam, and they did, as the local authorities had warned about this before, what kind of risk assessment did they do? What controls did they have in place?

NHYDY are doing a thorough investigation on what happened, and will come out with a report on this April 9th 2018.

Judging from the information they have already disclosed, it seems that the company was well aware of this potential risk. They did not seem to have much “control of every step of the production”. If they had, this environmental pollution might not have happened.

Now, after the incident, the management has come out and said they are going to spend $65 million on improving the wastewaster treatment plant, and they are obviously helping the people that has been effected.

Conclusion

Nordic analysts are still positive on NHYDY with a buy recommendation on the stock. Nevertheless, I believe it is not a good time to buy this stock until it is possible to determine what all the cost will be to rectify this environmental damage which has already been done.

I believe there is more downside risk in the price, then potential upside in the medium term of 3 to 6 months.

