Dick's Sporting Goods: A Cheap Valuation And Strong Yield

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has gone from a situation of being what I considered overvalued a year or so ago to what could easily be considered value territory today. The company’s growth undoubtedly has slowed in the past couple of years and retailers in general fell out of favor in 2017 with investors. But DKS not only trades for a very cheap multiple; it has a strong yield at these prices as well. The stock bottomed last fall and has since put together a nice rally; after its Q4 report, it certainly looks like the bulls are in charge.

Some technical cause for optimism

I mentioned the rally the stock has experienced and it has done some pretty significant damage to the bears at this point. The stock has rallied straight through its 200DMA without much of a fuss and in recent weeks, the 50DMA has crossed over the longer moving average in what often signals a trend change. Don’t get me wrong; the bulls still have work to do but the hardest part of the rally has been completed. The next step is to keep the stock above the 200DMA so that it may turn positive and provide support for a further rally.

Comps remain weak

Total sales were up 7.3% in Q4 but that gain was mostly due to the extra week that Q4 contained against last year’s comparable quarter. Comp sales in Q4 fell 2%, bringing full-year comps slightly below zero. DKS was quick to point out that last year’s Q4 saw comps of +5%, partially on the strength of the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series, but even still, I don’t think anyone could spin the Q4 result as a positive. The footwear and team sports lines continue to show strength while hunting and apparel are weaker. Hunting sales – given the public outcry against gun sales – are likely to be weak and that’s a headwind DKS must address with offsetting strength in other categories.

On the bright side, web sales rose 9% on a comparable basis and continue to take more share from the stores in terms of overall sales mix, which is now up to 19%. This is obviously the way of the future for retailers and DKS is ensuring it isn’t left behind when it comes to digital sales. Overall, Q4’s sales performance was relatively weak and while it wasn’t horrible, it wasn’t all that encouraging either.

Margins are my primary concern

Margins were very weak in Q4 as DKS continued to struggle with profitability. The culprits were lower merchandise margins from a higher level of promotions, higher shipping and fulfilment costs, as well as higher store labor expenses. These are all items that DKS struggled with during a period of 7% sales growth - a time when such things should see leverage, not losses. However, management told us margins would be weak and they certainly were; it does impair the bull case a bit and it is therefore easy to see why the stock has gotten as cheap as it has. My primary concern for DKS right now is margins because guidance wasn’t good for this year on the margin front again so it appears the pain will continue. I’m always concerned when a retailer runs a bunch of promotions – dinging margins – but still delivers negative comp sales anyway; this is not a good situation to put it lightly.

Guidance underwhelms again

DKS guided for flat to slightly negative comps this year while opening a small number of new stores. All of this adds up to basically flat total sales in 2018, after high single digit growth in 2017. Remember that the extra week last year won’t be present this year, so on a comparable basis, sales may be slightly better than 2017. However, we are splitting hairs here as the point is simply that sales growth isn’t going to be a primary source of earnings expansion in 2018, since DKS sees a relatively weak outlook on the horizon.

In addition to that, operating margins are going to decline again as SG&A deleverages further. DKS reckons incentive compensation will be restored to more normal historical levels after falling in Q4, and gross margin is expected to decline further. It isn’t all bad as management lays down a bit of an optimistic tilt when it comes to the margin outlook, implying that perhaps 2019 is the year when operating margins may turn higher. But until we have tangible evidence that margins are improving, they will remain a concern of mine.

Capital returns are very high

DKS has bought back a meaningful amount of stock as it continues to return lots of capital to shareholders. The share count is more than 6% lower than it was this time last year, providing a much-needed boost to EPS at a time when the business isn’t growing much by itself. DKS will almost assuredly continue to perform buybacks and it is a good thing given that the outlook for revenue and margins is pretty weak at this stage.

There’s also the matter of the dividend, which was raised by 12% in 2017 and another 32% earlier this year. The combination of raises as well as the relatively low stock price has created a nearly 3% yield for DKS. That sort of yield makes a stock enticing to dividend seekers, particularly since that is right around the level of 10-year Treasuries at present. The difference is that DKS offers growth in the payout and will continue to do so barring some unforeseen disaster, so DKS’ attractiveness as a dividend stock shouldn’t be overlooked at this stage.

A cheap valuation and strong yield

The stock does look cheap at 11 times this year’s earnings but keep in mind that DKS is in turnaround mode. It isn’t on the verge of bankruptcy or anything of the sort like a lot of turnaround stories, but make no mistake; this company has some problems. The good news is that flat sales going forward should be fine so long as DKS can figure out its margin issues. Management seems optimistic that 2018 may be the bottom and if that’s the case, the stock will have proven cheap at $32. I happen to think the stock is pricing in a lot of bad news here and when you couple it with the dividend growth story, it looks pretty attractive. Thus, I’m cautiously bullish here on DKS as I think downside risk is limited while upside could be meaningful should the margin situation show some improvement this year. And if not, you’ve got a strong and growing yield to help you through the tough times.

