Floor & Decor Holdings: Breaking Above Its Ceiling

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) is breaking out higher on strong fundamental performance. The stock has trended higher since its IPO last year on improving growth trends. A recovering U.S. economy is leading to increased spending amid pro and DIY home improvement shoppers. The company's efficiency is also translating to bottom-line growth. I am buying stock in the name, with a stop-loss level should my investment thesis be proven incorrect.

Price Action

Since its IPO, FND has trended strongly higher. After breaking out higher above $42 in late 2017, the company has continued to advance. Although broader market weakness weighed on its price action in recent months, strong earnings results led its share price to push up towards record levels.

A further move higher above $51 will be significant as this level has acted as resistance in recent months. I do own stock in the name from a $42 price point, and continue to hold based on recent strength.

As long as stronger fundamentals continue to justify the stock's move higher, the trend looks sustainable. My stop-loss point is at $43. Should FND's stock price reverse lower, below these levels, I will exit my position and reassess my investment thesis.

Fundamental Narrative

FND continues to show strong growth, leading to increased investor sentiment. Over the last nine years, the company has been able to achieve double-digit comp growth averaging 15% per year, according to management. This is punctuated by a very strong recent quarter. Sales increased 40% to $390 million driven by a comparable same-store sales increase of 24.4% and adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 72.7%. There was broad-based growth including double-digit comparable store sales increases across all six of its regions.

The company operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. Its stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

While its growth is strong, management is committed to sustainable expansion efforts. FND successfully opened in multiple new markets including four new states; Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky and Wisconsin, while maintaining a healthy mix of new store openings in existing markets where they already operate successfully, according to its earnings call. Its 12 store class of 2016 and 14 store class of 2017 are both exceeding expectations thus far.

Below is a chart of the company's price, revenue, and earnings per share. Since its IPO, the company's stock has trended higher alongside strong revenue growth and improving per share profitability. The combination of stronger top- and bottom-line growth signals a sustainable trend, and one that shareholders are rewarding.

Going forward, FND is focused on continued product innovation, improved localized assortments, more productive inventory, as well strategies to improve the experience for its pro and DIY customer, according to management. Its push for both an in-store and online presence allows customers to plan and purchase their home improvement projects.

The company is also investing in the pro customer, given the importance of its pro customers over the last several years. For example, it now has rebranded in-store pro strategic located to make it easy for the pros to get in and get out of the store fast. Its stores are also staffed by a pro sales team with dedicated phone lines and direct access. FND offers free storage and design services to help with any projects, while having better delivery options than in prior years.

FND is experiencing impressive growth as a recovery in the broader U.S. economy continues. Its niche products and services, as well as its focus on customer experience are translating directly to its top-line results. Shareholders are rewarding the company by bidding shares higher.

Conclusion

FND is breaking out higher on strong fundamental performance. The stock has trended higher since its IPO last year on improving growth trends. A recovering U.S. economy is leading to increased spending amid pro and DIY home improvement shoppers. The company's efficiency is also translating to bottom-line growth. I am buying stock in the name, with a stop-loss level should my investment thesis be proven incorrect.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.