Kuka's (KUKAF) CEO Dr. Till Reuter on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dr. Till Reuter

Thank you, Kerstin, and also ladies and gentlemen, warm welcome from Peter and me to this annual accounts conference for the year 2017 of KUKA.

I'll first go and present the highlight of the past financial year, the long way the outlook for the current year and then my colleague Peter will provide you more details on the financial statement and the results in the past quarter, and then after than I'd like to give you an update on our China territory and our plans with Midea our partner globally and in China.

Let's start with 2017, sales revenues at record level and further investment into growth and the future. From business perspective, 2017 was a good year for KUKA, doing which we are investing in the important areas for the future. We continue to grow and manage to push further headways our innovations.

Orders received total 3.6 billion, a close of 5.6% and therefore KUKA managed to exceed prior year figures for the first time running, setting a new record value in 2017. The 2.5 billion sales revenues reached a new record. This corresponds to an increase of 18% on the previous year and that's a nice increase for sure. We have not been so happy on the EBIT margin, the EBIT margin before purchase price allocation and gross investments before was 4.3%.

And the reason why that innovative project in the Systems division and measures for increasing profitability at Systems and now export produced an impact on earnings and margins around 40 million for the year 2017. Peter Mohnen and I will come back later in more detail and to give you transparency on this one.

Regarding to raise, we raised the earnings after tax slightly to 88.2 million and therefore we also recommending the annual general meeting a dividend of $0.50 per share for the year 2017. The stable development with regards to the previous year, which was also $0.50 and at this point again I'd like to emphasize our dividend payments are important for us.

And we also keep strengths in our competitiveness in the long-term so it's very like a balance between the dividend payment and the investment into the competitive position. And I think for this reason, we also continue to increase our investing into research and development and also expansion of our global market position.

Now jumping really in the year of '18 and before we go into detail of '17, we have a good visibility for '18. We generate a higher order backlog of over 2 billion and we have a good prospect for growth in demand from our customers across the world. And for '18, we expect increasing demand especially in the North America and Asia. The slight increase in demand, we are anticipating for Europe as a whole.

In Europe, KUKA will now be more selective when it comes to accept a new big project and systems engineering, which may also lead to a decline in some levels of orders in this segment. Driven by the overall volumes and the orders received the backlog, expecting sales revenue of more than 3.5 billion at the group level.

For 2018, we are forecasting EBIT margin of about 5.5 before purchase price allocation and before growth investment and before reorganization expenditure amounting to about 30 million. The investments relate for example for group-wide issues like digitalization, IoT, 4.0 mobility turnings in China, and therefore very important to for this growth investments.

We are expecting of these investments are opening up additional areas for growth for the Company, in the coming year which will be reflected in the higher sales revenue in the future. In the medium term, so in the next we talked about 2020, which is like a three year plan. We are planning revenues of 4 billion to 4.5 billion as mentioned in the past, EBIT margin excess of 7.5%.

And currently being with 40% Europe being the biggest the revenue block and we further expand our activities in Asia primarily in China, and therefore we expected more than 30% of revenue will become into next years from China, which is important for us to be more present in China and we also talk about China later.

Now talking about the highlights because the most important our customers, customers drop our technology and they value our comprehensive expertise in different fields. We are -- and I think what's very important we are also appreciate that they have a single source solutions, so our customer wants to have a solution, they want to have a feedback from KUKA and it's very important that KUKA shows in various feeds that we have really are working very well with our customers.

So, we won a substantial contract in the Systems for battery productions, we have received a major order from a structure change called the dm was around 100 million robotic post to measure all in the feed of electronics and into freight contract with Robert Bosch, so a big German player here which is important for us.

We've got an order in the healthcare area from Siemens Healthineers in the single digit million, but it's important because it's medical and it is going to be used in the x-ray imaging solution for Siemens. Systems won a major contract from U.S. automotive manufacturer, the design installation of a highly metal flexible system for the production of body components for range of the vehicle brands. It's a high double-digit million year range.

Furthermore, GM the KUKA is a supplier of the year again for power train and body shop equipment and I think more and more is coming in the year 2018. You see we are buys with our customers, which is most important customers around the world in the U.S., in Europe and in Asia, and I think that is where KUKA stands for global automation and beyond automation.

Also we've got a big order in the last days for Swisslog for another well known logistics service provider in the food segment. We are not allowed to tell you the name however the order intake is around 50 million or another important step to grow the business to the 4 billion to 4.5 billion to next year.

As we talk about the operational topic another highlights, we are strengthened our leading position in IoT Germany industry [indiscernible] and also we are consolidating our technology leadership, and I think clearly second part we are expanding further our global platform.

There are highlights, a range of highlights and what we always start in April is we are particular part of the field that our North American. We provided there an overview of our portfolio for the factors to the future, and I think Hannover Messe is a great platform their switching on another platform is ideally suited for focusing the KUKA team and our vision and strengths.

And then we're also looking forward to next trade fair in April, and I think this year you also have try and see what we are doing in Hannover in April. We are happy that Henning Kagermann, the former CFO of SAP joined us last year in Supervisory Board, and he is the pioneer thinker and he is really one of the experts in the IoT field and therefore we are very happy to have him as aspiring partner in our Board.

You can see also on the page very innovative project with Fujitsu in Augsburg, in the Augsburg Innovation Park where we handle with the [indiscernible] the motherboard at the Augsburg plant and that we can see how the men and machine are working together at Fujitsu and we have certain tasks established here.

Very proud on the -- and also to have together Matthias Müller, in Volkswagen, we have also shown new concept, color, the first charging robot for electric cars, the chance to be there two weeks ago in Geneva to unveil and to show it in the Volkswagen Motor Show, and then I am certain as the approach is future profitability, not only for robotics.

But also for the electromobility because service robotics can add to increase acceptance of mobility of e-mobility by making the charging much flexible and convenient and I think with color, we showed a step forward for big about parking system, but also the end for charging the car at home.

And I think that shows that robotic goes beyond what we see today, and that's a huge opportunity for more robots coming from automotive industry, over hospital, coming at our home and our garages and this wasn't the concept which we showed together at Volkswagen.

Also last year, we are growing in China so lots of focus to grow in Asia with the biggest market, we'll talk more later, but also we announced the plans here our headquarter in Augsburg to increase production development because I think it's very important to continue to invest into innovation to have the right base here in Augsburg and at same time growing in China and Asia with the speed of the markets.

Next slide you see our concept for Augsburg, and we are here according to plans. We changed already in last year, but it's going to be further because we have to attract the right talent here in the Munich, Augsburg region. For this summer, we'll complete another park, car park, the production shop will be -- is in the tender stage and I think everything we'll be doing at training center.

So we are in the middle it and it's going to be shaped into next year, and it's good to do it in Augsburg but at the same time also in China and China even bigger because here the market is growing very fast.

Now, next page, Augsburg Valley, you know my -- our vision is that robotics is going to be in more parts of life, not only when you work but also then when you are at home and hospital and that you in the end have an easier life with robots, and therefore it's important that this Robert Valley is something where we have a point of contact for other technology companies that they are close to us in.

And that what we've established like a Robot Valley, which motives startups and other companies to settle here and to be close to KUKA, to work with new application because robots only starting point but then you have application services, solutions, and it's the idea of Robot Valley where we continue to invest further and to get people attracted to Augsburg.

Now with fall you will be able to find out what from this Robot Valley could take, that's when we bring the European Robotic Week Community to Augsburg, so we know and robotic institutes and manufactures will be in our portfolio in European robotic week. So we get people into Augsburg and I think that's great that here the Robot valley is picking up speed and it will show more to people internally, externally what robots can do.

Peter will now give you more detail on the financial and then I'll come back on some on the future topics in China.

Peter Mohnen

Thank you, Till. I too would like to take the opportunity to welcome you to our accounts press conference. I will now guide you through the highlights of the financial results of last year and then off the results of our division robotics Systems and Swisslog.

The development in customer demand over the past financial year was positive. Altogether KUKA reported volume of orders received totaling 3.5 billion, this was an increase of 5.6%. The volume of orders received at group level improved to 835 million in the past quarter 2017 and is an increase of 5.1% compared with the previous year.

More than 50% of orders received at group level in 2017 were generated in North America and China. The demand for robotic automation in China was above average again in the past financial year with the growth of 19% to 625 million China was an important sales market for us. We also intend to continue investing in the country in the future and order to meet the high demands, Till will talk about it later.

Sales revenues in the past full year reached record level of 3.5 billion and were therefore approximately 200 million higher than the targets of 3.3 billion. This is a gain of 18% organic growth. Comparison after fourth quarter of 2016 and the fourth quarter last year shows relatively stable revenue development due to the interval between leaving a contract and then generating later the revenue something that can vary greatly from one business division to another, the action be delays before a strong level of orders received is reflected in the revenue development.

Profitability in 2017 remains behind our expectations, in January of this year, we have reduced the target value for the 2017 EBIT margin before PPA and growth investments from more than 5.5% to approximately 4.3%. The reason for this was impacts on earnings expected to total around 40 million for the financial year 2017.

This impacts on earnings resulted from individual projects in the systems division in Augsburg and also from measures for increasing profitability there. On a comparative basis in operational terms in other words before PPA and growth investments to EBIT margin decreased from 4.7% in 2016 to 4.3% last year.

In addition, we consciously expected a lower margin and order to continue investing into our future oriented topics. Investments in areas of further future growth totaled 32 million, the focus here was on industry for 0.0, mobile robotics and human robot collaboration as well as on expenditure relating to restructuring of the overall organization with a consistent consumer focus at all KUKA companies, which has been implemented since the start of this year.

In keeping with the development of EBIT, EBITDA also declined from 205 million to 180 million in the past financial year. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 5.2%. Right downs totaling 78 million were posted in the period under review. This regarding the one-off expects the gross investments effects of the gross investments' EBITDA 212 million last year, meaning that EBITDA margin was 6.1%.

Nevertheless, earnings after taxes were €88 million last year and thus slightly higher than the previous year. So until the bottom line, we could catch up and were with the earnings after the taxes then finally a little higher than in 2016. Investments in 2017 totaled around €139 million compared with €100 million in 2016. This is equivalent to an investment ratio of 4% in relation to sales revenues.

This increase of 39% reflects the continuing high level of investment in R&D to lay the groundwork for our future growth. The workforce grew by around 8% from 13,200 to 14,200 employees. The workforce was expanded worldwide, 10% more employees we had in North America at the end of the year 8% more in Europe, and 7% more in China. Almost 1400 people were employed in China last year corresponding to about 10% of our entire workforce.

Robotics increased its workforce by 6% to 5000 employees, systems by 5.2% to 5500 employees and Swisslog by 8.4% to 2900 employees. The expansion of workforce covered areas including production and sales and particularly R&D.

Our free cash flow in 2017 was minus €135 million, and that is compared to the minus €107 million in 2016. And the development primarily is due to the heavy investment activities. Our CapEx increased because of M&A and the CapEx for Augsburg, ex-investments here in Augsburg into IT and also into R&D, if you look at operational cash flow then that increased nearly by €100 million to €92 million.

I would now like to take a closer look at our three divisions Robotics, Systems and Swisslog. Let's start with Robotics. Here we really had a positive development last year. The volume of order received increased by 12.4% to a new record value of €1.2 billion. This outstanding result was driven primarily by the general industry and customer service segment.

The Automotive segment registered a slight decline. Sales revenues at Robotics likewise developed very positively, rising by 20.8%. Overall revenue improved to 1.2 billion. This means that KUKA Robotics has posted an increase in revenues for eight successive years. Business development in china continues to ensure high capacity utilization with the results that we have decided to expand production capacities there. Till will come back to this in greater detail later.

As far as the EBIT margin is concerned Robotics recorded a rise from 10.1% to 11.1% despite heavy investment in the field of cloud. Let's now turn to Systems. With the value of 1.6 billion in last year Systems division achieved a 13.2% increase in revenues on the previous year. The Body Structure segment in particular contributed to this.

Considering that the value for the previous year still includes the sales revenues from our US Aero sector, this represents an increase of revenues of about 20%. Orders received were also at a good level, totaling 1.5 billion, even though this represents a 7% decline on the previous year. One reason for this is that orders received in the Systems division fluctuate greatly. They are dependent on the time at which major contracts are awarded.

Furthermore, unlike the previous year, no orders were received in the U.S. Aero segment and this business unit -- as the business unit has been sold end of 2016.

In other regions such Germany and China, orders received -- were received from leading automotive manufacturers. In particular, the areas of Body Structure, our Assembly & Test and KUKA Industries developed here positively.

The order backlog as the balance sheet date allows high level of capacity utilization to be anticipated for 2018 as well. EBIT margin decreased from 6.5% to 1.1% in 2017. The reason for this were impacts on earnings in connection with individual projects in German Systems engineering and also measures for increasing profitability at KUKA Systems in order book later on totaling about 40 million. The measures are currently being implemented and will lead to adequate margins in subsequent years.

Swisslog, sales revenues at the Swisslog division totaled 764 million. This is an increase of 29%. About two-thirds of the revenues were generated in our Warehouse and Distribution Solutions and one-third in the Healthcare Solution.

Order received at Swisslog reached a value of 926 million last year, thus rising for the second year running. This corresponds to an increase of 25%. Warehouse and Distribution Solutions achieved a share of 74% and Healthcare of 26%. WDS, our Warehouse Distribution benefited primarily from the high rates of the growth and the e-commerce segment and the relatively low degree of automation and logistics warehouse.

The EBIT margin was 1.4% in 2017 including the PPA and therefore higher than in 2016 where we could achieve 0.8% including the PPA charges. If we are excluding these charges then Swisslog obtained a margin of 2.9%. So here you see we are going into the direction of 3% and this year expect to be above it.

Some realizing the results of all divisions it can be stated that robotics and Swiss lock perform particularly positive in 2017 while the system division recorded strong revenues that nevertheless they are characterized by challenges that we have address with appropriate measures which we will rigorously pursue. Till will give a more details.

Finally, I'd like to draw attention to another positive topic we have negotiated a new syndicated loan with our banks which gives us the financial levy over a longer period.

And now, I'm pleased to hand back to you, Till.

Dr. Till Reuter

Thank you, Peter. Coming continue on the Systems, Augsburg topics, so we are talking about this, we talk about area restructure with automotive systems entering at Augsburg locations. We have stabilized so we are back on plan as regards to the construction with our customer and we also reach this for me the most important part we have succeeded in beginning new project with our premium customers, so the duration is from the customers have stabilized and back on track.

We as a management are working in systems to continue to work on the competitiveness and the cost structure and I think it is very important for '18 and also continue into '19. For this year, we are in the process of headcount adjustment and socially accepted are in focused to reduce the work force here in outlook in this segment.

In this segment it will be clear because the adjustments are stable and growing. The restructuring came from KUKA systems will continue however in 2019 and I think the assumption where we focus on and also to see our target margin of about 5.5% it's important that we continue with this measures in '18 and into '19 to get this respect on drag also from the profitability.

Going on the higher level again on Page 14, really the global megatrends are in of KUKA and we are, have lots of product solution which are exactly driven by this megatrend. The megatrends are driving the digital transformation and the automation, and we see that our customers are presented with new challenge of being flexible at that reduction operation with new customer demand.

And therefore our customers require new automation concepts and therefore KUKA's complete portfolio from robot over HV over lines that's perfect for customers, and we are gearing ourselves up for this as KUKA to be need solution for the customer. We are focused on this to also offer our customers complete solution for year and customers can buy KUKA robust, but they are more important by it for the time more like systems solutions that means robot as part of a package and I think it's also important to have the appropriate IT interfacing with if decide.

So, we can offer single products but more important to also one-stop shopping for the customers. Customers one point of contact and doesn't have to go to different people within KUKA, and it is very good received by the customers, and we are getting great feedback that we -- where the customers sees what we're offering.

So our customer, more customer-centric solutions are customer was in the focus, is in the focus and the point that we have one key contact and a little bit of an adjustment of the organization. If you can see on Page 15, which is our target organization for customer approximately and efficiency, so you can see from the internal perspective our structure for 18.

We are bundling our knowhow in divisions and this enable us to develop solution for our customers better and more efficient and we decide the customer division automotive industry, consumer goods logistics, we are utilizing global platform to act faster and more cost effectively and to further expand our knowledge and skills.

And I think that is the combination of the domain knowhow in the divisions and the platforms which is a strong basis for KUKA to further grow and to go beyond the 3.5 billion and 4 and 5 -- and 4.5 billion because as we have to do it now to for the next stage.

Now, the automotive division had a responsibility for the key accounts, for the product for the assistant engineering for solutions for better result, everything which is around the car companies, the automotive industry is located in the automotive division. Now the industry development and I think that’s something where Peter mentioned at the beginning that we have 50% business in the non-automotive, want to be number one in automotive.

Please understand, right. It's most important customer, but industry is growing much fast and with the industry’s division we can even more, even more focus on developing markets, automation solutions for customers in this industrial segment to have focus on this growth segment while once people are focusing on the automotive key accounts and industry can really focus on this growing market.

On the consumer goods and logistics automation, clearly, there’s a focus on the big accounts here with logistics and robotics requirement and that is the -- I’ll call, our industrial perspective and as you know the healthcare division, we are combining the automation function for the hospital logistics and solutions for the pharma automation, which is the I’ll call it, non-industrial but very-very prospering business in the healthcare market.

On the platform, we bundled operation production in R&D the activities of everything which is -- will be used all divisions. In the old structure, each division had their own R&D, own purchasing and what you can see, that’s the application of structures will be eliminated and that’s how we can further and better collaborate across division and between division and platform, and be more efficient in the future and have more products for our customers available.

And that’s the idea that all divisions are offering all product solutions from KUKA based on strong platform, and I think that is also the R&D and IoT is in the platform. So KUKA robots will be connected, solution will be connected and we will see -- I’ll call our target organization to be close to the customer based on the strong platform within KUKA.

Next page I think from Augsburg, we are driving automation and transformation on the global scale. Clearly, the structures also the global chart with more customer centric organizations clearly to work with customers around the world. And the divisions are architected to work in market organizations, so we want to more collaborate globally across divisions but also across the platform.

And for this reason also our to the existing GmbH or the Systems like the robotic system industries will be merged into structure one over the other which is the plan for 2018, which we already started at the end of ’17. In Germany mean we have -- we will form one big company, the KUKA Germany GmbH where all the companies will be merged in and this shows we are one KUKA and as order in the past and even now more was more with what's part and we have won one company, one KUKA which is surfing our customers everywhere in the world and relief and work as one KUKA which you also can see again at Hannover.

In this context also allow me to show you that you attention on the new block and our group magazine, the OI. These are new media that conveys our image to the outside world and to refine the OI on table for you sure, you will see it and you will get everything via Internet and we also have the blog KUKA.com, and I think that show that we also here on the communication and getting to our customers also the people who are interested in the Robot Valley how do we connect with our partners, if you see new ways of showing the possibility of robotic in soon new media

We have strengthened our expertise also through acquisitions, so I think we repeatedly enhance our own innovative strengths through very successful partnerships, for example Roboception in the past, the startup which we have had stakes in 2016, and we introduced at Hannover last year. One of this company’s successful product is 3D vision sensor, which enables flexible and intelligence three dimensional optic recognition, and I think for this Roboception just recently won the Tech Trans award from new robotic.

I think we are little proud to be investing the Company and be partner of this company which received the Tech Trans award. We have ended the partnership with unique based company Device Insight to extend our IoT expertise and strengthen our own portfolio with regard to IoT and industry 4.7 Device Insight is an excellent complement for more than 1 million device already connected, so a great partner to have in the KUKA family and to strengthen our IoT offering.

Which are the components, you go and we go in the IT and the IoT world and then we want to more stimulate our product installations, stimulate our products and solutions, so we are adding software solutions for 3D simulation in factory planning in our portfolio and it's very important when it comes to the timing of the factory’s future. And the software of all components used worldwide for important planning and decision making process is allowing us for complete protection process to be visualized at the digital dream.

And you can see that we living in the real world, but also our product can be shown in the digital F digital dreams for the future to have robot as faster in the market and to have a faster execution on integrating robot in the plants of our customer. Coming to China, while we talked about innovations, talked about the structure of KUKA to further grow on the platform, the biggest market China is already today the world’s largest market point that’s a robot and this market continues to grow steadily.

The IFR estimates that the number of robots unit sold is above 200,000 in 2020 and clearly KUKA is profiting from this growth trend also from the government plans to further advance automation and that is providing us, there is a big opportunity invest in China, and this is clearly also perfect -- this is our strategy that we can call our share and finance Asia and having account besides as we have really well balanced portfolio in this really all the market and the topics here are in favor of our groups.

2017 and that's also where I want to tell you something about our joint ventures with our partner and big shareholder Midea. 2017 was a first year with Midea. We use the year to get to know us each other much better. We announced, we talked about contract term, we were collaborating very intensively and I think we've seen together that China offered us with huge potential for growth.

And we clearly exploiting this potential and we are on the one hand, already did expand our local competitive bid capacity enormously, but I think we have more plan to really become number one in China together with Midea and KUKA. We have, we need sales channel invest also where Mideahas helping us to provide us with the infrastructure for and having for the sales and more infrastructure to grow. And now we have clearly some steps defined and also want to communicate with that.

We have three important steps for the future, which I think create the way for becoming number one in China. We have on the, we have a joint venture between Swisslog Healthcare and Midea, which will adjust the healthcare market which already has been jointly develop in '17. We have benefited from KUKA already and we've had good customer relationships in China. And we are joining forces here too, for even better market penetration in the next years.

KUKA will have a 50% stake in this joint venture with the healthcare business, and we will appoint the chairman. And I think that is on the healthcare market which is more regulated, where really China have the benefit of having the strong Chinese partner. It's very important that here this market have a huge potential on the healthcare side.

Secondly, we entered a joint venture on the logistics with Midea subsidiary Annto. So we put our industrial logistics pieces towards WDS into a joint venture. Together, we intend to develop a standardized logistics solution for Annto's customers and for Midea. This will enable to us profit from Annto's customer relationship to grow further into this sector and that we all are benefit from this strongly growing media market segment and for Midea supplier network in this area of warehouse automation.

And that is for us most important biggest is the setup of a joint venture in the Robotic Park together with Midea and Shunde. We are going to build a robotic joint venture who is clearly the aim to get access to a new market segment and tapping the growth potential in China. And one first step which we are going to do we are through the joint venture we will put use additional up to 75,000 robot in HUV by the year 2024

And we will get the related support and services together with the 75,000 plus 25,000, so we see up to 100,000 robots in China in 2024.And it's a huge potential we talked in the last year. And if you take the numbers from last year, which plus 30,000.You see the potential only for China up to 100,000 for 2024.

Besides the conventional 6X robots, new robot types, we will bid in China to have just Cara, Delta, cutting edge robot systems, it's important to complement our product portfolio. For us very important, KUKA will have -- we have a 50% stake in the joint venture. And the chair -- the Board of Directors, we will provide the chairman. And I think it's very important that KUKA have the operational lead, three people from KUKA in the board and two from Midea. So 50-50 joint venture, but operational lead here to KUKA to also guarantee that we have the platform and that we can go globally and use China as a power for us in Germany and across the world.

Midea is showing this as profit organization, access to market segment in China and that is a big plan, and it really shows now we’re getting closer to our target to become number one. But we plan 100,000 robots, that’s really I think for us a big milestone and therefore next week we have the groundbreaking ceremony in Shunde to start the part.

So it’s scheduled for March 28th and for us and I think for development of KUKA as a more global company, our success in China to become number 1 in China is now is on a good way. And I think now together with Midea. We're going to step-by-step to make this vision happen and walk the talk, make things happen and therefore also groundbreaking is a big signal for us that we are on the right track here.

Besides going to -- now coming back from China, in this young dynamic industry and where we see biggest robotic market for the next year, we have to I’ll call grab part of the growth and be number one. Also this year is 120 years of innovative strength of KUKA though KUKA gets 120 years, so it’s also about time. We have special reason to celebrate this year and in 1898, Johann Joseph Keller and Jakob Knappich, I think they didn’t think about robots but in the endeavor start KUKA to run here in Augsburg as an acetylene factory for lighting.

The objective was at this time to produce cost effective domestic and municipal lighting, so it was cost effective from the beginning. And I think we all know that, who follow us for the last year, a lot of happened, and this we are going to have this year 120 year celebration with some events and activities and these will go on Twitter and website to update with what's going on here. And here you’ve more to addressed on the page on the presentation.

Something will happen and we are proud on 120 year, we are proud to have this development in various industries and now I think we are in the right spot with robotic. But also robotic is moving to IoT, so we have to -- we showed 120 years that we also have to change and to drive to change and that’s what KUKA stands for also after 120 years.

We look forward to you at Hannover Fair in April. Lot of new topics, new products and we show good things in Hannover and hopefully to see you and for this I want to thank you from Peter and me looking forward to your questions or see you in Hannover.

Kerstin Heinrich

Thank you. Operator, could you please start the Q&A?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operation Instructions] We actually have a question from Sebastian Hubert from SocGen. Please go ahead.

Sebastian Hubert

I jumped on the call little bit late, but I hope you are still giving the answer. It's with regards to your announcement yesterday and the sharp ramp up of robotics capacities in China. Can you shed some light on say the timing when you will see say the first addition of production coming on stream? And how we should think about the further ramp up then on 2024 and then lastly also what this means in terms of CapEx for KUKA?

Dr. Till Reuter

Sebastian, I think we have the big target of 100,000 capacity, 25,000 from Shanghai and 75,000 for Shunde 2024. We do the compacting this week, so we have capacity last year's where the fields of capacity in China about 10,000 in the range of 15,000 we can grow without the capacity which you are building now, so it's now capacity call as the bottleneck. I see that we have to for '18 for ramping up the production in the Shunde and I think growth continues on a high pace about 25% growth in China for the coming years. And we have to -- we will guide guy to better in the next quarter.

So, I think that currently is early the we have now announced the first step with the joint ventures with Midea, which is an also a structure which is in other industries proven that you have joined forces two strong partners to gain more market share. It shows the huge potential of 100,000 robot which as states Cara fixed excess, but we don’t have today -- I think it's too early to show you now, exactly the ramping plan, but I think it was maybe in the Q1 call on the Q1 report saying more about it.

Sebastian Hubert

And maybe one follow-up would be also that you have flagged that AGVs is also part of the business and I think by nature it's on also Swisslog, so it's not just pure industrial robotics, but it's also I think your push into the Asian market with regards to warehouse logistics, correct?

Dr. Till Reuter

It's for the AGV now the -- as mentioned, the warehouse, the situation is in the joint venture which Midea also. We have everything it's in a joint venture besides the automotive piece in China, so the AGV is -- it's a mobile robotics also the AGV is a basis for mobile robotic because in the end of AGV plus mobile gets a mobile robotic. So it's part of our product offering and it's I'll call enlarging our product offering compared to other auto competition.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question Richard Schramm from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Richard Schramm

I have one question concerning the System business in Augsburg here, I'm -- the part of the process just on one hand the Interpol in '17, you had capacity constrains which cost this problems this deliveries and obviously also then the cost side. And at the same time you will say that you are going to reduce the headcount here, so how does this fit together? And I happy have your problem understand this, and also the timeline you mentioned I have seen that you have further 30 million for restructuring in your accounts for the current year, this is also then related to systems, and it’s got to be CEM payback then from ’19 already onwards, already take longer until profitability gets toward decent level again?

Dr. Till Reuter

I think we made clear that the restructuring in systems out spoke also then we talked about one part of KUKA, which is less than 10% of overall KUKA. We will last until ’19 but we will see positive impact in ’19 already, so ’18 is the time for the change and we as Peter mentioned we put the majority of the topics into ’17, the 40 million which Peter mentioned so I think it is something where we have prudent business people, try to put as much in the ’17 to have in ’18, already, got done, or to have the provisions for the ’18 measures.

The Systems business is specific business it’s a project business it’s not a product where you’re building up components, in the system integration business you know it is the value added is more limited because you’ve lots of partners and you're integrating the project also third party suppliers, which are part of design and manufacturing and rebate like competent change in systems and what we are seeing that the compared division gets stronger and we have seen in ’17 that some project very late and by the delay through our customers we had more parallelity.

And what we have seen that in some areas, we need competencies but in some areas we have to reduce the anti-work force and to focus more on the electrical engineering, and less on the mechanical engineering, so in some areas we have to adjust and in some areas we have bid up confidence and clearly we use our East European to be competent efficient and this is on the plan and we see that we will have used ’18 to be a contract and ’19 we will see that we are back on the margins for systems for this part of business, back on 5%.

Richard Schramm

Just a clarification as you said that obviously some orders were insufficient in respect of margins, is this picture improving right now, are you more still efficient and..

Dr. Till Reuter

I told you that and we’re representing that on the – we have stabilized the projects, so project margins are -- this was a topic of ’17, in ’18 we were getting new contracts, so this is something which we have executed on.

Q -Richard Schramm

We decided to now be more selective on taking on board when we take on board the projects and first we want to get cost out, the reduced cost and then what you said already fixed capacities and know how to our more Eastern European backbone, to Romania, and countries like that and then we will have on board only projects that we really are sure that we can execute that means less order intake at the beginning of this year and then higher margins when the costs are out in 2019 again. But your 30 million you mentioned earlier in 2018 that is mainly growth investment and it's not restructuring. The minor part will be restructuring. That is again the biggest part of that is investing into human robot collaboration, IoT, mobility and such topics.

Operator

There are no further questions on the telephone.

Dr. Till Reuter

Yes, thanks a lot, and wish you a great day.

