As these announcements are made, more and more investors will attracted to the Sunniva story. That is why I say, "Sunniva: If You Like It, Buy It Now; If You Don’t Like It, Buy It Now Anyway."

News could include additional presale contracts to dispensaries in California, non-dilutive financing of construction in Oliver, B.C., the startup of the California extraction plant and related sales contracts, finalization of licensing with the state and the revenue contribution from Natural Health Services.

The value of the agreement with Canopy Growth has been substantially overlooked in a generally negative cannabis stock market.

I see a number of newsworthy announcements coming down the road over the next couple of months.

Introduction: Based on the number of comments and questions on Sunniva (OTCQF: OTCQX:SNNVF) that currently exceed 1,250 and rising, I conclude it is prudent to update my views so readers will not miss out. Just to be clear, I remain very optimistic about their prospects and see this pause as potentially, a final buying opportunity.

Stock Price: Underlying much of the feedback is the perception that SNNVF shares have been performing poorly. The chart below shows the trading in SNNVF since it opened on January 10, 2018. Although the stock has not lived up to investor expectations, the performance hasn’t been “poor.” Recently the stock was trading close to the opening price eleven weeks ago.

Shortly after my initial recommendation and riding on the coattails of the strong rally in cannabis stocks in the fourth quarter of 2017, the stock rocketed up to $16. But since it failed to keep rising, investors have expressed disappointment.

In my subsequent article Where We Are In The Cannabis Stock Market Cycle I tried to point out that the cannabis stocks have entered a more volatile, trading phase where trends do not last as long. That has certainly been the case since. The message is portfolio strategy in the ‘trading phase’ should be different than in the preceding ‘dynamic phase.’ In the preceding stage, what I refer to as the dynamic phase, buy and hold is appropriate. The uptrends are more persistent and last much longer.

But when you get into a trading market, the most appropriate strategy is to buy on weakness and sell on strength. You take advantage of price dips to buy and price rallies to sell building a cash position as you go. This means with each successive trade you buy less and sell more. The cash becomes a defensive position and also ensures you have some ability to take advantage of a major decline when it occurs.

Where are the cannabis stocks today? Here are two charts that reveal quite clearly where we are. The first is the Let’s Toke Business Marijuana Composite Index. This index is down 14.5% since reaching its recent high on January 5, 2018 and the chart seems to suggest we are in the early stages of a trading market.

The next chart is the Let’s Toke Business Licensed Producer Index which is down 13.4% since its high on January 26, 2018. This chart also appears to be in the early stages of a trading market.

How does this apply to Sunniva? SNNVF began trading on January 10, 2018 at $7.00 and currently sits at $7.11 per share. Riding the tag end of the strong rally through the end of 2017 and starting this year the stock touched $16.00 in between. So SNNVF has come back sharply from its short term peak. So the stock is very low in a market that is low and seems ready to rally.

What will fuel a rebound in SNNVF? There are a number of possibilities all based on progressing the business plan.

Closing the $25 million bought deal financing at $9.75 per share. Although some investors have questioned this funding, I think it is important for SNNVF as it will provide the liquidity needed for the balance of 2018. Unless a large, unexpected opportunity arises, I don’t foresee further equity financing in the near term. Coming as it did when the market and the stock were both weak, the presale contract with Canopy Growth (USOTC: OTCPK:TWMJF) has gone underappreciated and not reflected in the share price. These presales from production at the Canadian campus in Oliver, British Columbia are important for the size and the fact it is with world’s largest cannabis company. This combination makes it a very bankable contract. I believe there will be similar presale contracts announced for the Cathedral City campus. Because of the industry structure in California, these contracts will be with dispensaries. Presales to Canopy in Canada and dispensaries in California are part of SNNVF’s business plan to reduce operating risk. There should be an announcement in the near term with respect to the financing of construction at Oliver, B.C. The budget is $100 million and management has disclosed its intention that 60% - 65% of this amount will come from a Tier I financial institution. In Canada that means a big five chartered bank. The remaining 35% - 40% is expected to be a private, subordinated loan. While other Licensed Producers sell shares to raise funding for construction of facilities, I believe SNNVF will be successful in using positive leverage in lieu of shareholder dilution. The California extraction plant is due to open shortly as I noted in my report (Sunniva: Two Key Puzzle Pieces Fall In Place) I expect a break-in period using cannabis purchased from other growers. I also anticipate presales contracts for the extraction products moving forward. Each additional presale contract for cannabis or extracts represents a further proof of concept for SNNVF’s business plan. As construction in California progresses, SNNVF will begin to finalize its licensing with the state. In today’s skeptical cannabis stock markets, filling in with these licenses will address more issues that appear to be bothering some investors. Natural Health Services (NYSEMKT:NHS) continues to be overlooked and underappreciated in my view. They own and operate a network of eight medical clinics in Canada located in Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba and specialize in medical cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). NHS has over 125,000, active medical documents up from 100,000. There are over 95,000 active patients, up from 75,000. SNNVF will soon report its fourth quarter and year and NHS will make an important contribution to the top line results. The word on SNNVF will continue to spread moving forward. We are still in the early days for the company as trading began less than three months ago. As more people encounter the SNNVF story, they will become shareholders and the share price will better reflect inherent value.

Conclusion: These are some of the key milestones that will be attained in the weeks ahead. As these pieces fall in place, I believe the share price will begin to reflect the true value of the company. That is why I say, “Sunniva: If You Like it, Buy it Now; If You Don’t Like it, Buy it Now Anyway.”

