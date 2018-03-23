Pure Multi-Family Has A Much Improved Outlook

Investment Thesis

Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCQX:PMULF) (TSX:RUF.U or RUF.UN) has improved its outlook considerably in the past few months. Following its effort to internalize its property management function, the REIT has significantly increased its revenue margin in Q4 2017. As a result, its payout ratio has improved to 105%. Over the past few years, its capital redeployment strategy has also resulted in lower maintenance cost and better revenue growth outlook. With an attractive dividend yield of 6.2%, Pure Multi-Family is an attractive REIT for investors seeking to invest in residential properties in the United States.

Source: Company Website

Reasons Pure Multi-Family REIT has a good outlook

A Much-Improved margin

Pure Multi-Family’s margin has improved considerably due to its effort to internalize its property management function. In fact, the REIT completed all of the transition by September 30, 2017. This means that there were no property management fees being expensed across its portfolio during Q4 2017. As a result, Pure Multi-Family’s net rental income margin increased to 57.5% in Q4 2017 from 51.1% in Q4 2016.

Improving Payout Ratio

As can be seen from the chart below, Pure Multi-Family's payout ratio has improved from the peak of 163.3% in Q3 2017 to 105.2% in Q4 2017. Its temporary increases in its payout ratio back in Q2 and Q3 2017 were due to several factors such as equity offerings, and timing of the deployment of the proceeds used for acquisitions. In Q4 2017, Pure Multi-Family was able to improve its payout ratio down to 105.2% due to the elimination of the payment of property management fees as mentioned in the previous section. Looking forward, I believe the REIT will be able to improve its payout ratio further with growth in same-property net operating income (“SPNOI”).

Source: Investor Presentation

Capital Redeployment has considerably improved its growth outlook

Over the past few years, Pure Multi-Family has continued to improve the average age of its portfolio. They have deliberately divested older properties with lower revenue growth prospect and acquired newer properties. Pure Multi-Family’s average building age back in 2014 was about 19 years. In just 3 years, the REIT’s average building age has improved to about 10 years. The result is beneficial. First, newer buildings means Pure Multi-Family does not have to allocate a lot of its cash on maintenance capital expenditure. Second, disposition of buildings (with lower revenue growth prospect) with newer buildings means that Pure Multi-Family can grow its average rent at a much faster rate. As the table below shows, Pure Multi-Family has significantly increased its average rent to $1,250 per unit in 2017 from $958 per unit in 2014.

Source: Investor Presentation

Improving Debt Profile

Pure Multi-Family has improved its balance sheet considerably in 2017. As can be seen from the chart below, its debt to gross book value has reduced from over 63% back in 2013 to only about 51% in 2017.

Source: Investor Presentation

The REIT also has a well-staggered mortgage ladder as shown in the chart below. In fact, less than 14% of its total mortgages will mature before 2020. This reduces the risk of rising interest rate as the REIT renews its mortgage maturities in the next 2-3 years.

Source: Investor Presentation

Favorable Conditions in the United States

Most of Pure Multi-Family’s properties are located in geographic regions with higher population growth rates than the national average. Together with an economy nearing full employment level, Pure Multi-Family’s revenue should be able to benefit from these trends. In addition, the recent U.S. tax reform bill has reduced incentives for first time homeowners. This will reinforce demand for rental apartments in the country. I believe Pure Multi-Family will be able to grow its revenue at a rate above its historical average.

Investor Takeaway

Pure Multi-Family’s outlook has improved considerably in the recent months. The company has significantly improved its revenue margin by internalizing its property management function in Q4 2017. As a result, its payout ratio has improved to near 100%. Its capital redeployment strategy has also resulted in lower maintenance capital and better revenue growth outlook. In addition, the recent U.S. tax reform bill should reinforce demand for rental apartments. With an attractive dividend yield of nearly 6.2%, Pure Multi-Family is an attractive investment for investors looking to invest in residential properties in the United States.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

