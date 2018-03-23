Nike: Not The Time For A China Rescue

Now isn't the ideal time for a stock to rely on China to rescue quarterly results.

Quarter after quarter, my constant warning is that Nike (NKE) makes the quarterly numbers appear better than the reality. The FQ3 results were no exception with the further concerning trend that Greater China growth saved the company. The numbers weren't impressive enough to chase the stock towards $70.

Nike trades up following FQ3 results as the market focused on decent revenue growth of 7% and a 9% surge in inventories. Some of the more important numbers though told an entirely dismal story.

Revenue up 3% on a currency-neutral basis.

Gross margins declined 70 basis points.

SG&A increased 11% led by a 15% surge in demand creation expenses.

Income before taxes plunged 12% to only $1.2 billion.

What Nike continues to achieve is hiding that actual bottom line results aren't improving. This Estimize chart shows this point of continued EPS beats, yet no actual improvement in the actual number. In fact, the trend over the last two years with the actual results via the green line is weaker results.

Considering the news of the day, the quarterly results had one massive hidden problem. FQ3 results were horrible, if not for the large gains from Greater China.

EBIT dropped 12% though Greater China profits jumped 30% from last FQ3 to over $496 million. The ex-China EBIT dipped $279 million led by the 14% drop in North America profits. Combined with growing brand and corporate expenses, China saved the already weak quarter.

Source: Nike FQ3'18 earnings release

The revenue story was similar with most of the gains coming from China. Greater China revenue was up $261 million YoY for the quarter and over $500 million for the year.

Nike desperately needs continued growth from China, yet the escalating trade wars could dampen demand from the second largest economy. Long term, the Trump negotiation tactic surrounding tariffs could work to the advantage of American firms, but paying up for a stock that is so dependent on China growth right now isn't wise.

After Trump announced a tariff on $60 billion worth of imports against China, the Chinese government came back with a proposed $3 billion tariff on 128 American products. An escalating trade war though highly unlikely could end up with tariffs slapped on Nike products.

Owning an established retail giant at 25x forward earnings isn't ideal when profits are actually plunging. As one can see, the market has become increasingly bullish on Nike since October.

NKE PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that normally Chinese growth would be a bullish indicator for a stock, but not in the middle of a potential war. This is not to mention that Nike actually needs China to hide slumping North America results. Despite the initial rally, avoid Nike on the dismal quarterly results with the stock trading at an incredibly expensive EPS multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.