Comcast: A Growing Dividend Stock With Upside Potential

Comcast has consistently returned capital back to its shareholders through quarterly dividends (2.29% annual yield) and stock repurchases ($24.1 billion spent over the last five years).

I often write about Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T), but today I'll focus on Comcast (CMCSA), which I consider a superior telecommunications stock at current prices. Now is a good time to buy based on the following factors:

Comcast has a diversified revenue stream with broadband and business services driving growth.

Large amounts of capital will continue being returned to shareholders. Comcast's 2.29% dividend yield is well supported with free cash flow and will continue to grow. Additionally, continued share repurchases will support and increase EPS.

Comcast has an attractive fundamental valuation based on multiple approaches.

Comcast Financial Snapshot

Comcast has had a good couple of years, which includes increasing revenue by 5% over last year and 31% over the last five. Operating margins and profit margins also have remained stable. Please note that the large jump in net income and EPS during 2017 was a result of a one-time benefit from tax legislation. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 18.4% to $2.06, which is still good.

With a little more detail on Comcast's revenue stream, you can see that high-speed Internet (broadband), business services, filmed entertainment, and theme parks revenue all saw nice growth compared to last year. All of these segments also performed nicely over the last couple of years. Voice and advertising are showing weakness, but the good thing is that each represents a small percentage of Comcast's revenue stream. Broadcast TV showed a 5.9% decline during 2017, but that's a bit misleading because of the Summer Olympics during 2016. When that's eliminated, Comcast actually grew broadcast TV revenue by 6.6%.

A major weakness of Comcast is its balance sheet. Limited cash reserves and a large debt load have resulted in a negative net cash position and current ratio less than 1. This has been fueled by an aggressive stock repurchase program. Comcast has spent $24.1 billion over the last five years. The good news is that Comcast produces a lot of free cash flow and can start working its debt load down whenever it chooses to do so.

Dividend Analysis - 2.29% Annual Yield

With a yield of 2.29%, Comcast doesn't have the biggest dividend on the market, but it's safe and likely to continue growing in the future. This is because Comcast's payout ratio was only 30% over the last two years.

In terms of dividend history, Comcast has increased payments by 217% since 2018 ($0.06/share to current dividend of $0.19/share). The dividend actually began back in 1988, but was eliminated from 1999 to 2008.

Comparables Analysis

Comcast's valuation is favorable to peers. I especially like a forward P/E of 11.97x and a strong long-term growth rate of 15%, which equals a class leading PEG ratio of 0.8x.

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Note - PEG ratio average doesn't include negative figures

Comcast also looks favorably valued in terms of EV/FCF, which I often consider the most important valuation multiple. DISH Network (DISH) was not included in the analysis below since free cash flow production has been negative over the trailing 12 months.

Conservative Discounted Cash Flow Model

This model below shows Comcast as fairly valued, but consider that this model is simple and very conservative. First, I only assume a 3% long-term growth rate, which is considerably less than what most sources project (i.e. Yahoo Finance projects 15% annual growth rate over the next five years). Second, I've assumed this year's free cash flow to be flat. Last, I've assumed a beta of 1.26x. Keep in mind that this model is very sensitive to beta, so a higher figure is more conservative because it increases the required rate of return. To put this all in perspective, if I instead assumed a 4% long-term growth rate and a beta of 1, this model would instead show 55% upside potential.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g).

CF1 = 2018's free cash flow, which I've estimated at $9.7 billion (same as 2017).

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Wall Street's Opinion

Wall Street is currently quite bullish on Comcast. According to MarketWatch, 17 out 24 analysts rank the stock as a "buy" (none rate as a "sell" or "underweight"). The average price target is $49.04, which represents 46% upside based on the current stock price of $33.48.

Conclusion

The telecommunications and entertainment industries are still in the process of consolidation, but I like Comcast given its diversified revenue stream and growth trends. There's a few soft spots to its revenue stream, but most segments are showing strong performance. In particular, broadband demand should continue increasing and Comcast's business services unit has a lot of potential left. Best of all, Comcast is reasonably valued relative to other telecommunications peers. I especially like Comcast's strong free cash flow, which supports a growing dividend and has resulted in a reasonable 21.4x EV/FCF multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.