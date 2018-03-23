Del Taco Will Make More New Lows

Image credit

I’ve been bearish on Del Taco (TACO) for some time as I’ve thought the company’s fundamentals to be inferior in relation to the stock price. TACO has produced an impressive string of comp sales gains despite rampant industry weakness on that measure, but it simply hasn’t translated into profit growth the way the bulls would have liked. The company’s Q4 report showed another strong comp sales performance but margins suffered yet again in a continuation of what has become normal for TACO. With the stock still robustly valued, even at its 52-week lows, I have to remain bearish here.

Support has broken

Obviously at this point, the bears are in control. The stock fell below the mid-$11s - where it had found support on three occasions since the beginning of 2017 - and hasn’t recovered, indicating that this level will now become resistance on any rally attempt. The stock has become very weak and that’s not good news if you’re a bull because turning around the steep downtrend that began last fall isn’t going to be easy by any means.

Comps continue to grow but traffic remains weak

Total comp sales growth came in at 2.4% in Q4 even as the industry continues to grapple with lower traffic numbers. TACO has been superb in boosting comp sales with Q4 marking its 22nd consecutive quarter of gains; there aren’t many restaurant chains that can claim that right now. The problem TACO has is that its comps continue to be comprised entirely of average ticket gains and not traffic. Average ticket was up 2.5% at company stores but traffic fell 0.4%. That’s certainly not a disaster but something we continue to see with TACO is comp sales driven by average ticket and not traffic gains. The reason that is important is because traffic is the true indicator of demand. The hardest job of any restaurant is to get people in the door and traffic is a direct measure of that. Pricing increases can help drive comps higher – as they have with TACO and others – but at some point comps have to have a traffic component if they are to remain strong and for TACO, this is a perpetual issue. Comps have been strong on a headline basis but I still am not particularly bullish on its sales gains for this reason.

Margins can't find a bottom

Margins fell yet again in Q4 as restaurant contribution fell 160bps to 19.9% during the quarter. Food and paper costs rose 10bps, labor costs rose 90bps and occupancy/operating costs rose another 70bps. These are some big numbers that have an enormous impact on margins but more than that, this has also been a source of seemingly perpetual weakness for TACO. Keep in mind that these losses in margin come at a time when TACO is seeing quarter after quarter of comp sales growth and is still growing its store base. Higher comps should see costs leveraged down but that isn’t the case as TACO continues to struggle with labor costs in particular. This has been going on for several quarters at this point and it is the principal reason why the stock has fallen; sales growth continues but margins are just too weak for investors to tolerate. TACO has some serious margin issues and I don’t see anything in management commentary to suggest there’s an end in sight. I cannot stress enough how concerning TACO's margin situation is right now.

More of the same in 2018

TACO provided familiar guidance for this year; higher comps but lower margins. Comps are expected to rise in the range of 2% to 4%, which is once again quite respectable. TACO really does deserve credit for its ability to grow comps despite obvious industry headwinds working against it. However, it isn’t helping margins as they are expected to fall on a unit basis to between 19.3% and 19.8%. You’ll recall Q4’s unit margin number of 19.9% was a 160bps decline from 2016’s Q4; management just guided for even worse numbers for the entire year in 2018. It has become painfully clear that TACO’s margin situation is beyond management’s ability to control it as the downward spiral continues. TACO is beholden to rising labor costs and given that its food and paper costs are basically flat, it has no way to counteract the impact of higher labor expenses. I believe this is why the stock continues to sell off; the bottom continues to fall out of margins and that is troubling to say the least.

The stock is still too expensive, even at the lows

Further, despite the fact that the stock is making new lows, it is still trading for 18 times this year’s guided earnings ~61 cents. With analysts estimating ~10% EPS growth in the coming years, the stock is already pretty robustly valued relative to its ability to grow earnings. More pressing than that, however, is simply the fact that TACO cannot find the bottom with respect to margins. How can anyone have confidence in forward earnings growth when we don’t know what restaurant contribution will look like next year? All we have proof of right now is that 2018 is going to be another weak year so extrapolating out that TACO is going to find some margin somewhere seems imprudent at this point, given that we have absolutely no evidence of such a thing. TACO has some pretty significant operating issues and for that reason, the stock will have to get a lot cheaper before I’d be interested.

If you found this article to be interesting, please consider hitting the orange “Follow” button at the top of the page. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.