Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Pipeline takeaway capacity delays in Mexico have delayed increases in Mexico gas exports, but this could limit the amount of growth in the Permian.

If the EIA does report a storage report of -70 Bcf, it will be compared with -43 Bcf last year and -46 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -86 Bcf change yesterday, which was 2 Bcf lower than our forecast of -88 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of March 16 storage report here.

For the week of Mar. 23, we expect a storage draw of 70 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

On the supply side, lower 48 production averaged at another all-time high of ~79.1 Bcf/d, bringing production levels ever closer to the level needed to push gas storage back to the five-year average. Canadian gas net imports stayed the same w-o-w making this week another record high in total gas supplied.

On the demand side, heating demand pulled back w-o-w by ~1.8 Bcf/d. Industrial demand followed by power burn demand were lower w-o-w. LNG exports after reaching ~4 Bcf/d earlier this month has yet to reach that level. Mexico gas exports are flat w-o-w.

On the Mexico gas export front, constant delays have bogged the timing of when exports are expected to increase. Based on the projected demand increase this year, Mexico gas exports should average ~4.7+ Bcf/d, but with delays in pipeline completions, this could move the average lower this year. In addition, any delays will push Permian gas takeaway capacity to its limit and prompt some slowdown in production growth. This is something everyone should keep an eye on.

Overall, this week's implied balance was lower vs. last week thanks to increase in total gas supplies and a decrease in demand.

If the EIA does report a storage report of -70 Bcf, it will be compared with -43 Bcf last year and -46 Bcf for the five-year average.

Thank you for reading. If you enjoyed this article, be sure to leave a like below. And if you found our public natural gas articles to be insightful, we provide much more info on our premium service. We give subscribers the latest weather analysis, a six-week outlook to how the weather develops, what the traders are doing, and daily natural gas supply and demand fundamental updates. See why some subscribers have said our service is "worth every penny."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.