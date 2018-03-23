Commodities Recap For The Week Of March 23, 2018

This week’s report covers the price action since March 2, 2018

Big stories of the week: The Fed and Tariffs on China

Markets were wild this week and volatility is the name of the game in all asset classes. Stocks plunged, and the dollar moved towards the lows. The Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but the market had expected the move. The Fed remains on course for a total of three rate hikes in 2018, but Chairman Powell told markets he would be taking a meeting-by-meeting approach when it comes to monetary policy. Meanwhile, the statement and press conference that followed the March meeting increased the number of rate hikes the Fed projects for 2019 and 2020. The more hawkish approach to monetary policy did not rock the market’s boat to a great extent. The dollar moved lower following the Fed meeting and precious metals turned higher despite the rate hike.

The announcement of $60 billion in tariffs on China was another story, and it sent stocks reeling. The DJIA fell 724 on Thursday and another more than 400 on Friday taking all of the other market indices with it on the downside. The dollar moved lower. Commodities are ground zero for the tariffs issue, and I expect high volatility to continue in markets across all asset classes. Tariffs and subsidies cause distortions in pricing which will likely lead to increasing price variance in commodities prices. The VIX closed Friday at the 25.50 level, and gold put in a bullish key reversal pattern on the weekly chart in a sign of the fear and uncertainty that has a grip on markets. Crude oil closed the week less than $1 below the highs for the year.

Fasten your seatbelts, the volatility is the norm rather than the exception these days, and that is likely to continue. Stocks closed on the lows of the week on Friday.

Highlights in commodities:

Volatility rules

The dollar fails again

Precious metals bifurcate with gains in gold and silver and losses in platinum and palladium

Oil gains while natural gas drops

Grains correct to the downside

Soft commodities lower, but cocoa explodes higher

Meats fall on tariffs

Industrial commodities weaken

Bearish action in stocks

Gold up 2.04% since March 2 posting a bullish key reversal on the weekly chart

Silver gains just 0.34% since the last report but puts in a new lower low at $16.10 per ounce on the May futures contract

Platinum sinks 1.92 over the period as it slips to a new historical low against gold at a $400 per ounce discount to the yellow metal

Palladium falls 1.63% since March 2

Copper plunges 4.48% over the period taking other industrial commodities lower. Copper settled at just under $3 per pound on the May futures contract for the first time in 2018

Iron ore tanks 15.85% as tariffs, exemptions, and confusion surround the primary ingredient in steel

The BDI follows industrial commodities down falling 6.19% since the last report

Rotterdam coal falls 4.77% in sympathy with industrial commodities prices

Lumber bucks the trend and finished 1.22% higher since March 2

May NYMEX crude oil rallies 7.51% since March 2 and closes in on the January 25 high at $66.66 per barrel

May Brent crude oil up 9.17% as the premium to WTI increases over worries about the future of the Middle East

The Brent premium over WTI in May futures closes at a $4.57 and moves higher by $1.31 since the last report

Gasoline moves 6.13% higher, and heating oil rallies 6.98% since March 2

The gasoline crack spread up 1.02% while the heating oil crack moves 6.19% higher as products outperform crude oil despite the bullish price action in the energy commodity

Natural gas drops 4.01% since the last report despite the lowest level of inventories since 2014 and snows in the northeast that increased demand

Ethanol down 0.88% on the week on the back of a correction in corn

Soybeans fall 3.99% higher as the oilseed comes back down to earth since March 2 before the start of the planting season

Corn moves 2.08% lower for the week

CBOT wheat moves 7.95% lower on the week, and May KCBT wheat trading at a 19 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 3 cents since the last report, but considerably lower than the highs which were close to a 40-cent premium since March 2

Sugar plunges 6.33% since March 2 and fills a gap on the monthly chart as it trades to a low of 12.30 cents on May future before recovering

Coffee continues to fail on every rally and posts a 4.09% loss since the last report

Cocoa explodes 13.06% higher and surpasses the 50% retracement level of the long-term move to the downside as supply concerns in West Africa support the price of the beans

Cotton moves just 0.32% lower since March 2 as the March WADSE report offers bullish data

FCOJ down 2.42% since the last report

Live cattle plummet 7.15% since March 2 as tariffs and oversupplies weigh on meats

Feeder cattle follow and fall 6.32% since the previous report

Hogs down 6.91% as pork supplies high and the meat could suffer from Chinese retaliation for tariffs

The dollar index moves 0.58% lower on the June futures contract despite an interest rate hike

June long-Bonds trading at around 144-30 up 1-21 on a flight to quality since March 2

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 23,533 on Friday, March 23, down 1,005 points since March 2

Bitcoin trading at $8,593.77 level down $2,458.66 or 22.25% since March 2

Ethereum moves to $527.45 plunging 38.49% since the last report

Price Changes for the week:

RJI closes the week at $5.50 per share, up 3 cents since March 2

