Nike: Great Company, But Stock Is Fully Valued

Athletic retail giant Nike (NKE) reported strong third quarter numbers after the bell on Thursday (3/22), and the stock rallied as a result. This continues what has been a multi-month rally in NKE stock from ~$50 to ~$66. While we have been bullish on NKE stock for a majority of that run, our bullishness is turning neutral at current levels given a full valuation. We believe the growth narrative at Nike is strengthening, but also feel that this strengthening is appropriately reflected in the current stock price.

The quarter for Nike was strong, but it wasn't anything we didn't expect. Overall revenue growth (constant currency) remained pretty flat quarter-to-quarter at 3%. On a two-year stack basis, overall revenue growth remained in the 10%-11% range it has been in all year. North American revenue growth remained pretty flat quarter-to-quarter in the down 5% to down 6% range, while two-year stack revenue growth has been around down 2% to down 3% all year. Importantly, management said on the conference call that the North American business is nearing a critical inflection point, and that things should start to look a lot better in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, international revenue growth remains robust and gross margin compression continues to moderate. Gross margins contracted only 70 basis points in the third quarter, vs. 120 basis points of contraction in the second quarter and 180 basis points of contraction in the first quarter.

Overall, Nike is performing as we expected. The North America business is starting to turn around thanks to exciting new products and exciting new retail concepts. The International business continues to grow nicely thanks to those same catalysts. Gross margins are nearing a bottom as these new, higher-priced products are met with strong consumer demand. Overall, the growth narrative at NKE is much more exciting and strong today than it was a year ago.

But NKE stock is priced as such. Not only has NKE stock risen 23% over the past year, its forward earnings multiple has expanded nearly 30%. Clearly, investors are pricing in this "better" growth narrative.

The problem we have with NKE stock at these levels is that the valuation seems to have run ahead of growth prospects. While NKE's forward earnings multiple has run up to multi-year highs, the company's long-term earnings growth prospects are roughly in-line with where they've been over the past several years. They are up from where they were last year, but also down from where they were two years ago.

More specifically, NKE's forward PEG (forward earnings multiple divided by long-term earnings growth prospects) has run up from 1.6 in July 2016 to 2.3 today. We can see that NKE stock has really struggled for out-sized gains in 2018 as the PEG ratio has hovered around 2.4.

All in all, we think NKE looks fully valued at current levels. We agree that this is a mid single-digit revenue growth story which will turn into 10%-15% earnings growth thanks to gross margin improvements from a depressed base and big buybacks. But a 28x forward earnings multiple for 12.5% growth seems too rich. As such, while we think Nike is doing everything right as a company to maintain dominance in the athletic retail market, we think the stock price now fully reflects that reality.

