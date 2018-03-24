Retirement Strategy: You're Ready To Retire And Never Planned - But You Do Have Options

Many have saved a modest amount and do not know what to do with the money now. They need some options.

I've been getting messages from folks who are ready and want to retire, but they never planned for it and they hate the stock market.

I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2011. I have written only one article such as this one late last year, but as my readership has grown, I have found that more and more folks are seeking some options right now, when they are at an age where they want, or even need, to retire.

I've thought about this for quite some time now, and the very first thing that comes to mind is that it's better late than never. I have also taken my earlier article into consideration, and I am going to suggest some additional options to go along with the article from last year.

The Unfortunate Truth

The unfortunate truth is that there are far fewer options to secure a financially sound retirement than if you had started even 5 years ago. The good news for many of these folks is that there ARE options. Those folks who have saved a modest amount of money but never did anything with it can still make it happen. Keep in mind that I am coming from a place where I was fortunate to realize that I would need a stream of income aside from social security, my pensions, and my savings to live the lifestyle I desired without sacrificing too much even if my goal was to retire at 55. My options were many.

First The Obvious Stuff

As I detailed before, there are things folks can do that will involve altering one's current lifestyle to reduce expenses. The more expenses that can be reduced or eliminated, the easier it will be to develop an income stream to begin living without a paycheck.

Downsize your home to as small a place you can live in comfortably (even if it's a rental).

Learn to live with one car, paid in full.

Use the proceeds of the sale of one property to pay cash for your smaller property without a mortgage.

Move to a tax-friendly state like Florida.

Pay off all credit card debt .

. An older phone that still works can go a few more years and save thousands.

Increase your auto insurance deductible to save on premium cost.

Consider a Medicare Advantage Plan rather than an expensive supplemental plan.

Use brokerage firms like Fidelity to hold your cash and never pay a checking account fee again. Fidelity will even reimburse you for ATM charges if you deposit enough with them.

Fidelity offers a 2% cash back Visa credit card that can be linked to your bill paying account. You can connect many of your various expenses directly to that card and have 2% rebated and deposited directly into a Fidelity investment account to have extra savings merely by paying your bills with that credit card. Do not carry a balance; pay it off in full within the grace period. The card has no annual fees.

Consider saving money by using regular gas. Unless you have a Ferrari, I have found that ANY car will run just fine on regular unleaded. Right now, I have a 2017 Mercedes E400 and it runs just fine. I have never used high octane gasoline, ever, in any car I've owned!

Stop spending money on expensive clothes. I had a dozen expensive suits in my closet for 13 years before I finally gave them away. I am always in cheap casual and have some "nice" stuff for weddings and funerals. Don't laugh; it will save you thousands every year.

Use the library for books, and only buy paperbacks or discounted hardcover.

Don't valet park unless it's free. We can all use the extra exercise.

Supercuts will cut your hair just as well as Bumble and bumble. Trust me on this.

I AM HOPING OUR READERS CAN COME UP WITH A BUNCH OF OTHER WAYS TO CUT BACK!

You've Cut Expenses, Now Let's Look At The Income

Just for the sake of those folks who have not planned, let's talk about income. Let's say you are a couple just now getting social security and have a combined benefit of about $40,000. Now that you've taken steps to cut your expenses, you have a yearly expense "bill" of around $56,000. Actually, that's just about the average for a retired couple to spend annually, excluding long-term care costs and medical expenses if you do not have a Medicare supplemental or advantage plan (you will get one!).

Here is a simple pie chart from this article:

The point here is that your $40,000 from Social Security won't cover your basic living expenses. Fortunately, you've squirrelled away about $500,000 during the 45 years you have both worked, which is not bad. According to the same article noted above, as a couple, you have just about saved the amount you might need based on the average life expectancy of about 80 years of age.

The average lifespan in the United States is 79 years. This means a 65-year-old couple would require about $565,000 to cover their basic living expenses during retirement.

Let's drag that out to what the Social Security actuaries have figured, and I would go with their numbers because they are the ones who have to figure out how much is needed to actually pay all benefits:

Life Expectancy When you are considering when to collect retirement benefits, one important factor to take into account is how long you might live. According to data we compiled:

A man reaching age 65 today can expect to live, on average, until age 84.3.

A woman turning age 65 today can expect to live, on average, until age 86.6.

They even have a calculator you can play around with yourself, right here. So you're still shy based on just a $40,000 S.S. benefit as a couple. Obviously, you can close the gap just by spending down your savings, by about $16,000 annually, which by my math should last for over 20 more years of life. As a matter of fact, with all things being equal, and without life throwing any screwballs, you might even have $180k left over!

Of course, life is full of screwballs being tossed at us, even on the first DAY of retirement, so here are a few more options.

You can set up a dividend growth portfolio of just 5 Dividend Aristocrats that have paid and INCREASED dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. My first choices for this sort of portfolio would be AT&T (T), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Realty Income (O), Coca-Cola (KO), and Altria (MO).

Placing an equal amount of about of $80,000 in each stock with $100k left in cash for reserves, the dividend for the first year would be roughly $18,560 at an average yield as of today, 3/22/2018, of 4.64%.

That immediately gives you nearly $3k more annually than just spending down your savings, PLUS you still have the investments. If these stocks continue their elite status, and you do absolutely nothing else, these companies should increase their dividends by about 4% or more over the next "however many" years these gigantic blue-chip companies can perform. Obviously, you will need to keep an eye on them to make sure the dividends are secure.

After your first 5 years of retirement, without doing anything but looking at your dividend income, your income from dividends will hopefully grow by around 20% or another $3,700 annually. You would even be beating an average inflation rate of 2.5%.

Nothing else is required aside from doing your own research, deciding on the aristocrats and/or kings you want to own, and knowing your personal risk tolerance. Keep in mind that my simple way of looking at my own little pot is to tune out the share price and only look at my income. If it keeps going up, I am doing my job.

Obviously, you need to spend LESS than you have coming in, forever. Which by now should go without saying.

There is another avenue that a retired couple can go, and while I personally would NOT do it, a fixed annuity might make sense. If you simply do not want to be bothered, and you like the thought of receiving a monthly check for life, even if you live to 150, and are willing to give an insurance company $400,000 (again, keeping $100,000 in cash reserves just in case) then you might consider selecting from the following options offered by Fidelity Investments (through various highly rated insurance companies):

I entered my own information with a $400,000 purchase, and these are some of the better options to choose from. If I were to be in a position of having to do this, I would go with the option I circled. You will get nearly $24,000 per year for the rest of BOTH of your lives. Of course, you will not have access to the $400k, but that might not be your immediate need nor will your income be increased as with the goal of dividend growth investing. Of course, you still have the $100k in cash and you would get about $8,000 per year MORE than you need to pay those hypothetical expenses.

For many folks, it is an option to consider.

The Bottom Line

Everyone has different goals and different risk tolerance levels. As much as I have BASHED annuities in the past, I do believe that it is a product that can help enough folks for me to at least point it out. Being a dividend growth investor takes focus, discipline, and a willingness to stay vigilante about research.

That is the path I have chosen, but my path is not for EVERYONE. Having some other simple options to consider could go a long way towards having a more financially secure retirement.

Please don't yell at me too much about annuities!

