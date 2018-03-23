To Be, Or Not To Be, More German Or French Is Not The Real Question

(Source: shmoop)

As Eurozone nations meet to discuss a timetable and concrete plans for deeper integration, to be formally adopted in June, the global economic headwinds are getting stronger. Populism within Eurozone nations expresses a desire for national identity that conflicts with the agenda for deeper Eurozone integration. Currently there are two plans for deeper integration on the table. Europeans can either be more German or more French.

What it means to be more German or more French is now being debated. President Macron would make Europe and the world more French by making it French speaking. Nobody has asked,"What if Europeans are neither?" History shows the rich cultural reasons why Europeans are neither, yet the two main protagonists refute history as they fabricate the future based on previous historic attempts to control the continent by force with varying degrees of success. While Europeans agonize over who they are, they may miss the fact that their economies peaked in early 2017. The ECB hasn’t missed this detail however.

As the Eurozone digests the recent Italian elections and the formal creation of the new German coalition government, policy makers in Brussels are struggling to incorporate the new member of the European polity known as Populism into its broad church. The creation of a common European identity and economic plan is being diluted and distracted from its main mission of deeper integration by France, Germany and Populism at the national level.

The January report in this series suggested that Populism had been culturally assimilated alongside immigration into the political fabric of the Eurozone. Recent attempts to finally form a coalition government in Germany and the Italian general election provided an opportunity to put this assertion to the test.

The SPD finally provided political legitimacy for the German shadow coalition that has been in place for the last six months. With the SPD now in control of the finance ministry, it remained to be seen if Germany would adhere to its “Black Zero” fiscal policy, which has yielded a fiscal war chest that could be spent counter-cyclically going forward. Thus far however, as will be seen later, Germany shows no signs of changing its “Black Zero” posture, which is an ominous sign for the global economy.

In Italy, Populism wasn’t so much assimilated, as it assimilated the incumbent parties into itself. Italy produced a weak coalition situation, with the Populists in the majority yet short of outright mandates to govern. The voters have in fact played the system, including the Populists in order to create an outcome which suits everyone and no one. Sophisticated Italians intend to have their cake and eat it, by blackmailing the Eurozone policy makers into allowing the country to continue with its own unique model of unreformed indebted subsistence whilst maintaining the benefits of the single currency. Economic reform across the Eurozone has thus lost momentum and weak currency fundamentals have gained strength. All this is of course fundamentally economically unstable. When the Northern Europeans refuse to pick up the tab for the assimilation of/by Populism in the South it will all blow up again. Mario Draghi has however ensured that the debt can has been kicked down the road by allowing the nations with the debt and Populism problems to refinance and deleverage. An uneasy peace can therefore exist in the Eurozone until it’s time to refinance the debt can again.

The conclusion therefore is that Populism has been assimilated into the Core and Periphery of the Eurozone to create a weak coalition system. The countries with this configuration will find it difficult to find consensus and thus to execute definitive policies. The presence of this situation in both the Core and the Periphery will render the Eurozone political executive similarly crippled.

The last report noted the German initiative to make the Eurozone more German. In its simplest form, this involved the provision of fiscal resources to those nations that met the European criteria of “community of peace, freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.” Recently, this German initiative was embraced by the Northern (and Celtic) European contingent of the European Union. In a joint declaration of their intentions and capabilities, these eight nations stated that: “The discussion on the deepening of the EMU should find a consensus on ‘need to haves,’ instead of focusing on ‘nice to haves’,” and that a stronger Euro area “requires first and foremost decisive actions at the national level and full compliance with our common rules.” President Macron’s nebulous vision of Europe faces a direct challenge from Northern Europe and particularly this Northern 8 cadre.

The Northern 8 wish to see reform at the national level first, rather than at Macron’s EU institutional level, after which said reformed nations will then have to meet strict economic criteria to move to the next more closely integrated level. Interestingly, their views are not too dissimilar from Britain’s exasperation with the EU which prompted the Brexit vote from amongst half of its voters. Beyond the transition period, therefore, there is common ground between Britain and the Northern 8 which may serve as a conduit to Britain’s return to a reformed EU.

The ECB continues to bark, but cannot bite, in relation to its policy responses to the various economic threats on its radar screen.

There is a distinct lack of bite about bank capital adequacy in relation to non-performing loans (NPL’s). The bite is lacking because the ECB’s bark is non-binding. The latest guidelines asked the banks “to assess the risks they face, and in a forward-looking manner ensure that all material risks are identified, effectively managed and covered by adequate capital and liquidity levels at all times” and then give feedback by May 4th. This light touch, principles-based approach to regulation lacks prescriptive rules and, hence, effectiveness in making the banks do anything that they cannot influence their own governments to overrule at the Eurozone level.

The ECB’s bite then became even more toothless when it released time limits on when the banks should deal with their NPL’s. Banks should fully cover the unsecured portion of a non-performing loan within two years, with a seven-year limit for secured credit, the ECB guided. The guidelines for loans that go bad from April 1 will be applied to banks on a case-by-case basis. Still, banks will only have to account to the ECB for their bad-debt provisioning from early 2021. The guidelines only apply to new NPL’s and not the $900 billion of bad loans that have been festering away on banks’ balance sheets until now. There is thus no solution in site for the NPL issue from an ECB perspective; and this can has been kicked down the road along with the related national debt time bomb.

The ECB’s guidelines are in fact even softer than those released simultaneously by the European Commission. Under Commission rules, the banks have two years to set aside enough capital, to fully cover unsecured loans that go bad, with a deadline of eight years for loans backed by collateral. The Commission’s proposal applies to new loans issued on or after the start date of March 14.

The pusillanimous behavior of the ECB in contrast with its tough talk, was exemplified by Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger. In her latest call, she said that banks should be allowed to fail and that shareholders should get bailed in. The ambiguity in her commentary is palpable. Having established the precedent of do “whatever it takes”, the ECB applied it by saving the banks after the Credit Crunch; and then allowing them to dodge the issue of dealing with their NPL’s post-crisis. Eurozone banks therefore understand that they will never be allowed to fail en masse. The trick is then for the banks to establish a balance sheet of scale and capital markets transactional links to other banks which create a systemic risk for the whole system. Having frightened national bank regulators enough, their politicians then fold when it comes to tighter regulation at the Eurozone level.

The ECB is now trying to break the insidious situation that it created, by opining that the economy is healthy; and then selecting which banks should get folded into their larger competitors to address the NPL losses in a way that will not oblige it to do “whatever it takes” again. Attempts to address the NPL issue thus far have been toothless and comedic. Nobody takes the ECB seriously any more on the NPL issue, just as nobody seriously thinks that it will normalize interest rates significantly either. The replacement of Mario Draghi with anyone other than a German would simply confirm these perceptions even further.

As the uncertainty surrounding trade unfolds in the global economy, potentially delivering another economic headwind, the ECB has elected to build consensus around a course for the normalization process in its latest Governing Council statement. This consensus assumes that the world trade will still continue to grow. Since there is no data as yet to show the impacts of the new tariff uncertainties, this ECB baseline position is rational but may be subject to swift change. What is most interesting about the statement is that, having gently rapped the dissenting Northern European contingent for trying to get early commitment to end QE into the statement, Mario Draghi has shown some concession towards this cohort.

The latest ECB statement dropped the wording to commit to further easing if required, by way of Draghi’s concession. Growth for this year was also projected to be higher. Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas opined that the decision to remove the so-called QE “easing bias” from the ECB’s forward guidance was a “very logical step.”

ECB Executive Board member Jan Smets provided his team’s perspective on the change in guidance. Smets believes that there is still some growth left in the Eurozone economy, but also that there is still some way to go to hit the inflation target because the output gap remains sizable. Executive Board member Benoit Coeure then provided further color: according to Coeure, inflation is not yet at target and interest rates will remain at secularly low levels for some time. From the Executive Board’s view therefore, the decision to drop the “easing bias” language should be viewed as incremental, rather than a big change to signal a tightening of monetary policy per se. In the big scheme of things, monetary policy will still be accommodative even after the ECB begins to normalize.

Executive Board member Yves Mersch provided even greater detailed understanding of how his executive function sees things. In his view, monetary policy changes are always volatile events that cannot be avoided. They may, however, be mitigated by a robust economic structural framework that is well regulated. Systems with loose fiscal policy, loose monetary policy and weak regulations are inherently weak and more prone to shocks from changes in monetary policy. Applying his reasoning, the ECB’s exit from QE should be viewed alongside progress towards structural economic reform and the current state of fiscal austerity. Through this prism, it can be seen that the ECB will be in no hurry to create volatility until further progress is made on both fronts. Mersch stated unequivocally that now is not the time to consider interest rate changes. He did however make it clear that the ECB is close to achieving its mandate of price stability, which is inflation just below 2% over the medium term. Evidently, with no change in its mandate, the ECB can end QE but will encounter an environment that does not require significant tightening of monetary policy.

The Executive Board clearly buys into Janet Yellen’s “mystery” missing inflation thesis and therefore accepts that the ECB must diverge from the Fed. This view resonates strongly with the vision of the ECB’s staff projections back in December 2017. At the time, this vision was noted as “scary”. The fear remains palpable within the Executive Board, despite it condoning the slightly more Hawkish guidance from the Governing Council, which some observers have taken out of context.

The Executive Board’s view resonates with that of the Governing Council. This resonance was amplified by Governing Council member Philip Lane. Whilst Lane is not worried about current Euro strength, he is worried about it occurring with harmful effects when the ECB ends QE. To mitigate this risk like his Executive Board colleagues, he emphasized that monetary conditions will still be very accommodative after QE officially ends.

The resonance was then given a rhetorical spin by Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau; who projected a harmonious halo effect of consensus amongst his colleagues. According to him: “What we (the Governing Council) see now is a welcome alignment of the stars: against the economic background of a robust expansion with gradual progress on inflation, there is a broad convergence of market expectations with the views within our Governing Council” and “at present, there is very little debate among us.” This spirit of concord has facilitated the dropping of reference to the “easing bias” in the latest guidance.

Despite Villeroy’s attempt to paint a picture of harmony, the dissent from Northern Europe is not far below the veneer and could resurface at any time the data permits. Northern 8 Governing Council member Klaas Knot takes slight issue with Villeroy’s bons mots although he is reluctant to dissent in full. Evidently, the dropping of the guidance to ease further did not satisfy him. Conversely, he passive-aggressively opined that he is sure that inflation will soon hit just below target. Expressing confidence is the new form of Hawkish dissent against QE in the Governing Council. Jens Weidmann doesn’t believe in such inscrutability. All that he requires to end QE are “ good economic developments and the inflation forecast”. Governing Council member Jan Smets has sought to calm the debate by interjecting his view that spare capacity in the Eurozone is still substantial, so monetary policy needs to “remain patient, persistent and prudent.”

Ignazio Angeloni then opined the ECB’s bank regulator’s position on the ending of QE to complete the feedback process from all the appropriate units within the central bank’s operations. Angeloni represents the ECB on the EU’s bank supervision board; therefore, his view provides the perspective of how policy changes will influence the commercial banks operationally. In his view, the banks must now prepare themselves to deal with a point in time in the near future when the ECB ends its current phase of monetary policy stimulus.

With the conclusion of feedback from all the branches of the ECB, the Eurozone was notified that it should prepare for the end of QE. Importantly however, there was no signal that monetary policy will be tightened. Indeed, the inference is that policy will remain loose for some time after QE formally ends. What may come immediately thereafter was then addressed in outline.

Chief Economist Peter Praet contributed to the framing of expectations, which was in relation to the level of interest rates and conduct of monetary policy as the Eurozone approaches a sustainable inflation trajectory. He stated that the level of interest rates will still be supportive of economic activity when QE officially ends and well beyond. Whilst noting that the inflation trend had picked up, he was clear that this is not significant enough to materially challenge monetary policy action. In his view, there is still a wide output gap to be filled before inflation hits target and policy can change. Guidance and yield curve targeting (with emphasis on the short end) will apparently be deployed to ensure that this occurs. Praet also complimented the market for converging on the ECB’s guided view on the economic environment and, hence, monetary policy developments over time.

As per the ECB’s standard operational procedures, Mario Draghi then spoke last, in order to synthesize and summarize the commentary from his colleagues into neat guidance that dovetails with his worldview. According to Draghi, we are not there just yet on sustained inflation allowing the ending of QE, but we are getting gradually closer. Euro strength remains a headwind in addition to the weak underlying inflation dynamics. It’s all very boring and “predictable”, but “predictable” is good for Draghi presumably because it crushes the headwind of volatility.

Draghi also reserved an explicit warning for EU leaders as they agonize over how French, German or Populist to become in the face of populations who don’t see the green shoots of the Eurozone economic recovery in their own gardens. His warning came in the form of his worldview, which provides specific context on why he wishes to be “predictable”. His predictability strongly reflects the four causes for alarm which he sees.

First, he sees growing protectionist trends in trade, which may have a direct effect on the economy and undermine confidence.

Second, he sees a loosening of financial regulation, which was a catalyst for the Credit Crunch.

Third, he sees a volatile repricing of assets, which has plagued the capital markets since February and shows no signs of abating as a headwind for the real economy.

Finally, Draghi views fiscal policy as “pro-cyclical”, especially in the United States but also in the EU (sans Germany); where many states are planning to ease austerity and increase spending in the face of Populist unrest, even as their economies are starting to grow anyway.

As usual, Draghi omitted to opine the ECB’s own contribution to the bubble conditions in capital markets which he sees as a risk. The latest structural contribution from the ECB is its increased purchases of German bank bonds as part of its current QE program. The scarcity of eligible collateral is forcing the ECB to create a bubble in this asset class, as collateral becomes even scarcer based on Germany’s fiscal surplus situation. Whilst opining against “pro-cyclical” stimulus, Draghi actually needs it to create assets for his QE program and in order to complete his own monetary policy stimulus.

Draghi’s perspicacity is subtle and his guidance is nuanced. It hints at further chaos and volatility to come, as a prelude to politicians falling back on their central banks after they have exhausted themselves and the markets in trade wars of attrition. The global trade debate is a microcosm of this complexity. Eurozone nations that run deficits with Germany are natural allies of President Trump, which may surprise some global market bears.

German finance minister Olaf Sholz recently opined that there will be no fiscal stimulus in Germany’s overheating surplus economy. The situation was then inflamed as German policy makers forecast a stronger economy for the year ahead. Germany continues to run economic policy within the Eurozone and globally on the principle of “Black Zero”, which in fact is “Germany First”. The blowback will be severe. Chancellor Merkel and her SPD coalition partners made much of their pro-Eurozone agenda during the election and coalition forming process. Their rhetoric is hollow and strongly contradicts their actions. President Trump on the other hand has never been as disingenuous when it comes to trade. His candor may have surprising allies from within the Eurozone.

Angela Merkel has been forced into grand compromise by the circumstance of her domestic political weakness. This weakness has had a profound impact on how she goes about compromising in Eurozone affairs. Rumour has it that she is willing to trade Jens Weidmann’s succession of Mario Draghi as ECB President in order to enforce the main issues of the Northern 8 in relation to Eurozone reform and expansion. Not much emphasis should be placed upon this rumor however, since the German coalition remains adhered to the “Germany First” reality that lies beneath the pro-European veneer.

America and EU deficit nations will be very disappointed that Germany has ruled out this opportunity to rebalance trade and fiscal imbalances. The issue of imbalances and their obstruction of global growth is going to figure strongly throughout the emerging trade war skirmishing. Bullish German economic forecasters have noted that protracted trade wars could however be a game changer. It therefore seems logical to assume that President Trump will be hard on Germany when it comes to tariffs and thus the EU by default. What may surprise is that the EU may not in fact jump to Germany’s defense. “Huge income tax reductions in the USA and the robust economic upturn in the euro zone are boosting demand for German goods and services,” Ifo recently noted. President Trump therefore has strong leverage with Germany, especially as he is shutting down the global economy and kick-starting the US economy simultaneously.

Also, as per the ECB’s SOP’s, leaks from well-placed sources followed Draghi’s comments. These sources confirmed that the real issue under debate within the ECB is the trajectory of interest rates after QE ends.

After Praet and Draghi’s double act, the ECB’s staffers produced a new scary prediction of peak growth and peak inflation in 2018, by way of underlining the justification for being “predictable”. The inflection point that is developing may soon lead some to conclude that the Eurozone economy peaked in early 2017. If and when this occurs, bets on the normalization and stronger Euro will unwind and talk of the next phase of QE will emerge.

Eurozone members may have the uncertainty about becoming more French or more German, but they will at least have the “predictable” certainty of the ECB to ultimately fall back on. The ECB is fully aware that economic fundamentals, underwritten by its promise to “do whatever it takes", are what counts in holding the Eurozone together. It may adopt the BOJ’s yield curve targeting/holding tactics until the data confirms that the Eurozone economy peaked in early 2017 and it is time to “do whatever it takes” again. Maybe this is what being “predictable” really means.

In recognition of this enforced identity crisis, Francois Villeroy de Galhau issued a prophetic warning to the Eurozone’s political leaders about the current fascination of the Northern 8 with “ideological trench warfare”. In his view, the Northern 8 need to “stop pitting risk reduction against risk sharing.” This war of attrition is simply putting more pressure on the ECB to act politically in the absence of political consensus and leadership. For him, it should not be a binary process, so that “to work well our union needs both: risk reduction mechanisms and risk sharing.”

Speaking for the whole ECB, Villeroy opined that it is “extremely regrettable” that Capital Markets Union (NYSE:CMU) is currently being overlooked by the politicians and technocrats. Evidently, the ECB sees CMU as a necessary precursor to deeper economic integration and would like to get it back on the agenda in June.

If Europeans cannot become European by consent and consensus, it is even more unlikely that they will become more German or French. In the meantime, the ECB is the de facto government, as it remains the principle economic policy maker at the Eurozone rather than the national level. Perhaps the ECB governance structure is the template for deeper European integration.

It is becoming clear that the ECB favors risk sharing because it is running out of QE eligible collateral, just as the Eurozone economy decelerates and heads into another global deceleration exacerbated by President Trump. A previous report observed the early stages of this risk sharing through the ECB’s project to promote pooled risk in the form of Safe Bonds. If this objective cannot be met in time to coincide with the next slowdown, Draghi may then find himself having to extol the virtues of “pro-cyclical” fiscal policy in order to provide some eligible sovereign collateral for the next QE program. The real issue is not how much more French or German to become, but rather how to become more of all the Eurozone nations so that the ECB will have more bonds to buy!

