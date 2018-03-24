Building Character (And Portfolios) - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I'm your curator, Michael Hopkins.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Part-time employment data from BLS.

The context: Part-time employment continues to increase in the US. Part-time, project-based, and short-term staffing are a significant portion of the business for Kelly Services, featured in the Value Stocks article from Robert Kientz.

Comment of the day, from reader The Deacon:

Investors and baseball alike - both should tune out all the bombastic know nothings, just stick to their tried and true formulas.

Image of the day: Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint, Oregon.

Quote of the day:

Among a great many other things that chess teaches you is to control the initial excitement you feel when you see something that looks good. It trains you to think before grabbing and to think just as objectively when you're in trouble. - Stanley Kubrick

Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor’s Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Michael