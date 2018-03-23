Nautilus Offers A Strong Investment Opportunity

Investment Thesis

Nautilus (NLS) trades for roughly 10 times normalized free cash flow and has guided for higher revenue for FY 2018 - together with a brand new shareholder repurchase plan.

Background To The Opportunity

Back in 2011, Bruce Cazenave becomes CEO of Nautilus. During that year, during its trough, the stock was priced below $1.50. When Cazenave became CEO, he came up with the strategic plan to focus on its core offerings and less on its diversified portfolio, such as clothing or backpacks. With this simple but highly effective newfound focus, Nautilus's stock would return easily more than 800% over 4 short years (without having to pick either the top or the bottom of the stock).

Fast-forward to today, and I believe that once again, Nautilus offers investors a strong investment opportunity. Readers that follow my work will know that I specialize in deep value and needless to say that Nautilus is certainly not in deep value territory. However, although Nautilus is not in the distressed-equity playing field, I can certainly appreciate a bargain investment when I see one.

Drivers For Shareholder Returns

Nautilus has four strong drivers for unlocking shareholder value:

1) Its financial position

2) Its strong free cash flow capability

3) A brand new repurchase program

4) Its valuation

Financial Position And FCF

Although Nautilus's current share price is lower by 30% than it was just 12 months ago, its balance sheet is stronger. For instance, Nautilus finished FY 2016 with a net cash position of $15.6 million, whereas currently, it finished FY 2017 with more than double this net cash - at $37.2 million.

Secondly, Nautilus's normalized FCF generates roughly $35 million. And ironically, Nautilus's guidance for fiscal 2018 is for higher revenue than in fiscal 2017. In more detail, its revenue is expected to conservatively end higher by at least 5%.

Thirdly, I will point out, that I follow many companies, and by far, the vast majority of companies I have followed over the years which have announced a repurchases plan rarely complete on their repurchases plans. However, Nautilus had in May 2016 announced a plan to repurchase $10 million of its stock, which was set to complete in May 2018 - and by November 2017, it was fully completed. Furthermore, Nautilus repurchased $11.1 million of its shares during 2017 - while the vast majority of these repurchases ($6.2 million) were actually made in Q4 2017 alone (once the stock really fell). Which are likely to be highly accretive to long-term shareholders.

Now, a new repurchase plan was rolled out earlier this month. Nautilus announced plans to double its share repurchase plans from $15 million to $30 million. However, one of the two repurchases plans, the original repurchase plan, still has $12 million left to be repurchased, with the end date set for slightly over 12 months out (April 2019). Then, the next plan is expected to run until 2020 (with a further $15 million allocated). Thus, in sum, there is still $27 million worth of repurchases left to run over the next two years.

Incidentally, in the past 3 full years, Nautilus has used roughly $28 million to repurchase its own shares - very approximately 7% of its market cap repurchased over 3 years. Yet, at the moment, its shares are trading at a 3-year low. Which makes me think - Nautilus has a proven track record of not only announcing repurchases plans but actually fulfilling them ahead of schedule and in full, with its shares trading at over a 3 year low, will Nautilus actually continue to repurchase its shares? Realistically, it looks more likely than not to do so.

Investment Risks

Nautilus has numerous competitors, although there are none publicly traded, so it is difficult to compare metrics with its competitors. But the list of Nautilus's competitors is huge: ICON Health & Fitness, Johnson Health Tech, Peloton, Beach Body, American Telecast, Life Fitness, and Precor. Not to mention gym memberships or apps focused on fitness training on iOS and Android platforms.

Just look up gym cardio equipment on Amazon (AMZN) and you will see just how competitive its market is. Also, note, that although Nautilus also sells through Amazon, Nautilus's revenue from Amazon only accounts for approx. 12% of Nautilus’s sales (as of FY 2017). With more consumers doing price checks on Amazon, Nautilus will struggle to be the top selection of cardio equipment in consumers’ minds - regardless of Nautilus online ad budget.

Takeaway

Nautilus offers investors a great entry point at less than $390 million mcap. Moreover, importantly, we know from the most recent proxy that insiders own roughly 3.5% of Nautilus with Cazenave owning no less than roughly 1.8%, which for a publicly traded company of this size, insider’s ownership is quite substantial and implies that insiders are well aligned with its shareholders.

Furthermore, as part of Nautilus's management’s cash-based short-term incentive program, there is an element that is weighted against operating income (70%) and net revenue growth (30%), which reinforces the overall picture that these insiders are well aligned with its shareholders' total return.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network. Please excuse any grammatical errors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.