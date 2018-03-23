Competition And Creditors Squeezing Kona Grill Simultaneously

Shares of 1-rated Kona Grill (KONA) are sinking below $2 per share today after reporting fourth quarter same-store sales declines of 6.5%, which ranks among the worst in the dining sector. The company has hired a new COO recently to try and improve the business' performance on both the sales and profit margin lines, but external factors will make it hard for KONA to compete.

On one hand it seems like every day we hear about more retail closures in and around the country's malls, where KONA has most of its locations. Mall landlords are eager to fill these empty spaces with new restaurants to try and drive customer traffic, but the existing chains have to be wary of such expansion.

On our visits to KONA locations there seems to be a recurring theme of service shortfalls and lack of menu price competitiveness. If you are not offering a good experience or value that compares well with neighboring chains, customers will go elsewhere. The company's negative 5.9% same-store sales result for full-year 2017 surely is the result.

Liquidity position is rapidly deteriorating

An even bigger problem for KONA is that lenders are getting nervous. In a seldom seen move, the company's revolving line of credit was amended on March 8th to include periodic reductions in the total credit availability as 2018 progresses. As you can see on page F-15 of KONA's recently filed annual report Form 10-K, the capacity of their revolver was cut to $25 million in March, and automatically is reduced further to $22.5 million on June 30th and to $20 million on December 31st. As of the beginning of the year, KONA has $23.75 million drawn on the line, so lenders are requiring/forcing them to cut debt this year to the tune of roughly $4 million by year-end.

That may in fact be doable, as KONA had about $5 million in the bank as of the end of last year, but the operating business is struggling to generate cash now and competition is growing every day. For 2017 operating cash flow was $5.9 million, and with no planned new unit openings for 2018 (hence minimal capital expenditure needs) it may seem like a similar performance this year will allow them to easily pay down their credit line.

However, looks can be deceiving. On page 33 of the aforementioned 10-K we learn that tenant allowances amounted to $4.1 million in 2017, meaning that the actual operating locations generated operating cash flow of less than $2 million. Same-store sales have continued to decline this year, according to the fourth quarter conference call transcript, which implies that it is very possible that operating cash flow for 2018 will not be sufficient to reduce debt as required by the end of the year. In such a scenario, the company's $5 million of cash on hand could dwindle further, leaving the company with minimal financial flexibility during a time when dining chains arguably need it most.

Conclusion

All in all, KONA's sub-$2 stock price and ~$20 million equity value may seem low given their $170 million base of annualized revenue, but this company is struggling to generate free cash flow and its lenders are tightening their grip with each passing quarter. As a result, we maintain our "1" rating on the notion that the business is unlikely to improve materially this year and the company will possibly face a cash crunch by December.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.