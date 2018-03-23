John Bolton In - Iran Deal Out

Oil markets have already responded positively to the risk of sanctions, but oil fundamentals have already turned bullish prior to the news release.

Welcome to the Iran deal is done edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The big news in the markets today is President Trump's tweet yesterday announcing that General H.R. McMaster will be replaced by John Bolton as the new National Security Advisor.

Immediately following this tweet, market participants realized right away that with John Bolton in, the Iran Nuclear Deal is all but a done deal.

It wasn't all geopolitics behind the oil move this week

Oil prices reacted very positively on this news despite the broader risk-off that took place in the markets today. Last week, we wrote in our weekly oil markets recap and said that judgment day was getting close. We said:

The rather tame volatility we have seen in the oil markets won't last going into Q2, and we expect a very material move coming. Our view is that oil prices will break out to the upside given what our global oil storage and US crude storage are indicating.

In the weekly recap, we said to watch for Brent - WTI to widen this week and for the physical market to also show supportive signs. Both happened this week even prior to the news that John Bolton became the National Security Advisor.

Brent - WTI widened significantly this week.

Crack spreads rebounded strongly.

Global physical spreads tightened.

Brent backwardation steepen.

But now with the Iran Nuclear Deal in jeopardy, the oil markets are starting to signal the "return of the geopolitical risk premium."

John Bolton's stance on the Iran deal

Hours before Trump's announcement that Bolton would be the new National Security Advisor, Bolton tweeted this:

In addition, Bolton has expressed his dissent for the Iran deal since the very start and was also a very strong advocate for using war to solve foreign issues.

This announcement also came after Prince Mohammed Bin Salman visited the White House. In a 60-minute interview, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia called Iran's supreme leader, "Hitler."

As we covered this in our latest geopolitical article, "Geopolitical Risks Are Increasing - Iran Deal At Risk." The timing of all of this couldn't have come at a better (or worse time if you are an oil bear) time for the oil markets.

Global OECD storage is on track to be below the 5-year average by April. US crude storage is already at the 5-year average with more declines coming for the rest of the year. And with our global oil supply and demand forecast showing even bigger deficits in the second half of this year, the storage cushion will turn into a deficit leaving many to wonder if the market will remain undersupplied going forward.

Source: IEA, made by Giovanni Saunovo

But for our readers, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Even if the Iran Nuclear Deal stays in place, just the risk of new sanctions will keep investments away from Iran and result in stagnant oil production in the years ahead. In addition, as we wrote in our widely read article, "Perfect Storm - Oil Prices Will Rise" on Oct. 25, we said:

Geopolitics: It's Like Toilet Paper -- You Don't Realize How Much You Need It Until You Need It Iran is also under immense scrutiny from the U.S. for potential violations of the Nuclear Accord of 2015, which could see more pressure return on the geopolitical front. The oil markets, however, seem complacent on this. Why? Because we have ample amounts of storage (i.e., toilet paper). Geopolitical analysis is difficult because it's complicated. Anything that has the word "politics" in it is complicated, but there's nothing complicated about the fragility of oil supplies here. Any unexpected shock to global oil supplies in an era of low oil inventory won't be fun. The market, while for the time being is content on storage, is already seeing the forward demand basis reach the five-year average. How much longer will the market remain complacent over potential supply disruption issues? And then there's the issue with Venezuela, where it produced 1.88 million b/d in August. What happens if more disruptions come to this already battered country? Simply said, there's no shortage of potential geopolitical issues.

(Note: Third party data shows Venezuela oil production below 1.4 million b/d now.)

All-in-all, John Bolton's appointment won't have much of a "real impact" to global oil supplies. No, far from it, and even for oil bulls such as ourselves, we know that even if US steps back from the Iran nuclear deal, Iran will still be able to produce ~3.7 to ~3.8 million b/d. Its exports will be impacted by logistical timing, but will probably remain within 100k to 200k b/d around current capacity.

But it's not the fundamental implications the oil market is now starting to worry about, it's the perception.

As we've explained in the past, markets don't function purely on fundamentals, if it did, energy stocks wouldn't be trading where they are today. Because markets are driven by short-term sentiment, the perception of a potential supply disruption is enough to awaken the geopolitical risk premium.

This reflexive feedback loop along with global oil storage accelerating to the downside for the rest of 2018 will awaken the investment community. The "lower for longer" crowd will get the wake-up call they sorely needed when they see rising US shale production failing to add inventory to US crude storage. In addition, IEA will increase its oil demand forecast once again by June leading to even larger global oil storage draw forecasts for 2018. Our take is that by Q3 of this year, markets will be begging for OPEC to return production back into the market.

But once again, the market will be surprised by the lack of willingness from OPEC and Russia to increase production (our view is that they can't increase production). Saudi's energy minister, Khalid al-Falih, will likely mumble something along the lines of, "While storage is moving lower, we must exercise discipline to keep things the way they are. It can easily become oversupplied again."

Iran deal may just be the trigger we needed to change perception

Over the last 2-weeks, we had multiple conversations with fund managers. Everyone brought up Iran nuclear deal as a key risk for the oil markets and how it can boost prices higher. The second concern was the risk of US shale overwhelming global supplies.

We explained to them that the world will need all the production US shale can provide, but it was interesting for us to hear how the Iran deal could "flip sentiment." We remember in July 2015 when the Iran deal was finalized, the oil markets had one of the worst days that summer. Perhaps this is the trigger we need.

But even if this is not the "trigger", what will become increasingly clear to market participants is that the global oil fundamentals remain in a massive deficit to year-end. HFI Research subscribers just received the latest update for US crude storage to 2018 year-end, and let's just say that storage will be "low."

Now if we combine the bullish fundamentals with geopolitical risk premium returning to the market, we think oil prices could surprise even our bullish forecast for 2018 ($80/bbl WTI).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.