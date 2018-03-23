Nvidia Playing With Fire

Finally we talk about how this may prove to be a short-term headwind for AMD, but also could backfire for Nvidia.

We explain what the Geforce Partner Program is, how the graphics card market works in general, and how Nvidia's alleged actions may limit consumer choice in the future.

On March 8th, Kyle Bennett from HardOCP, a technology and gaming review publication, published a story about Nvidia's Geforce Partner Program. The article suggests that Nvidia's (NVDA) Geforce Partner Program (GPP) is purportedly designed to limit consumer choice when it comes to the high-end gaming graphics market by pushing out AMD (AMD). We have been monitoring this story since March 8, and now, according to a recent report from Forbes, there are the first signs of high-end AMD cards disappearing from "gaming" lineups of various card manufacturers.

So far Nvidia has not responded to any of these allegations in a meaningful way. In a follow up piece Kyle Bennett from HardOCP writes:

Just over two weeks after Kyle broke the story of the Geforce Partner Program and its potential anti-consumer policies, the silence from Nvidia and its partners has been deafening.

It appears that Nvidia is trying to capture the market while acting out of a significant position of power. In the past this strategy backfired for Intel (INTC) and the same may be the fate of Nvidia.

(AMD vs. Nvidia from DeskDecode.com.)

In this article we explain how the relevant GPU market works, how the Geforce Partner Program works, how it might be allegedly anticompetitive, and discuss how AMD can react to this and how this may backfire for Nvidia. Overall we are bullish on AMD and have a neutral position toward Nvidia.

GeForce Partner Program Explained

In the accelerated graphics world there are GPU manufacturers and there are add-in board manufacturers. You see, a GPU, such as an Nvidia GTX 1080 or an AMD Vega 64, doesn't do much good to an average desktop computer. The GPU has to be packaged on a PCI express card with graphics memory, power management circuits, and video outputs, in order to be useful. And the job of integrating GPUs into add-in boards (AIBs) is usually performed by companies such as MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, etc.

(Nvidia GTX 1080 cards from Gigabyte, Asus, and MSI. The cards have the same GPU and similar performance, but are visually different.)

It's also possible to buy cards directly from Nvidia or AMD but usually those are considered to be reference cards, cards designed by the original GPU manufacturer as an example of what a well integrated AIB should look like. Generally speaking, however, both Nvidia and AMD want to be in the chip manufacturing business and pass on the responsibility of sourcing memory and power components and dealing directly with customers to someone else.

So this should explain why you can find an Nvidia GTX 1080 or an AMD Vega 64 card sold by a multitude of different companies, with a plethora of various heat syncs and RGB LED lights designed to mesmerize and entrance the gaming community.

Recently, Nvidia started the GeForce Partner Program. After some questions about the program Nvidia put up a blog post explaining the program in more detail. Here's the relevant portion of their explanation:

The GeForce Partner Program is designed to ensure that gamers have full transparency into the GPU platform and software they’re being sold, and can confidently select products that carry the Nvidia GeForce promise. This transparency is only possible when Nvidia brands and partner brands are consistent. So the new program means that we’ll be promoting our GPP partner brands across the web, on social media, at events and more. And GPP partners will get early access to our latest innovations, and work closely with our engineering team to bring the newest technologies to gamers.

So basically the GeForce Partner Program is like the special "in" group. As an AIB manufacturer, if you pledge loyalty to Nvidia by joining GPP you will receive additional support, first access to the latest and greatest technology, and additional marketing from Nvidia. Kyle Bennett from HardOCP in his story about the Geforce Partner Program also writes that his anonymous industry contacts indicated that joining the GPP may be a prerequisite step to obtaining an adequate supply of Nvidia GPUs which are currently in short supply due to cryptocurrency demand. Basically his contacts indicated that while this is not specifically spelled out in the GPP contract the add-in board manufacturers have gotten a distinct impression that Nvidia would hold back access to GPUs if they didn't join the program.

Effects of GeForce Partner Program on the GPU Market

As we have seen above there are some significant upsides to joining the GPP, with access to scarce GPUs being chief among them. But what are the down sides of joining the program? According to the report by HardOCP, this part is actually spelled out in the contract:

In order to have access to the GPP program, its partners must have its "Gaming Brand Aligned Exclusively With GeForce." I have read documents with this requirement spelled out on it.

So for instance, MSI sells their graphics cards targeting the high-end gaming market under the brand name "Gaming X." By joining the GPP they are prohibited from marketing video cards featuring AMD GPUs under their Gaming X brand if they also want to sell Nvidia-based graphics cards under that same brand, and in fact, on March 20th, 2018, Jason Evangelho from Forbes magazine published an article where he points out that just that has happened. All of the AMD Vega based graphics cards have conspicuously disappeared from MSI's Gaming X lineup.

Nvidia argues that this requirement is designed to avoid consumer confusion, as in a consumer who thinks that they are buying an Nvidia graphics card from, for instance MSI, would in fact accidentally pick up an AMD graphics card. This is patently preposterous. People who buy high-end graphics cards are generally sophisticated computer shoppers who know exactly what they are getting. Further, through other existing contracts Nvidia already requires that a large Nvidia logo is printed on all six sides (yes, all of them) of the packaging box. I can confidently state, without a doubt in my mind, that not a single gaming enthusiast has ever purchased an AMD based graphics card by accident when in fact they intended to buy an Nvidia graphics card instead. So Nvidia's argument that GPP is somehow advantageous for the consumer is highly disingenuous, at best.

Some have argued that this should not present a significant blow to AMD or for that matter at all hinder their sales because AIB manufacturers could simply create several competing brands. For instance, MSI could have the "Gaming Y" brand that would specialize in AMD graphics cards. Generally, this is a fair argument. Sophisticated high-end gamers will not be persuaded by a specific brand. or in this case more like a sub brand, and will buy the equipment that they are looking for.

First evidence of this was discussed by Jason Evangelho from Forbes. He points out that in the past Gigabyte released "AORUS GTX 1080 Gaming Box" and "AORUS GTX 1070 Gaming Box." Both are external GPU enclosures that can connect to a laptop or desktop via a Thunderbolt 3 port and both feature Nvidia GPUs. This week Gigabyte released another external GPU enclosure, this time featuring Radeon RX 580 graphics card. It is simply called "RX 580 Gaming Box," without the AORUS branding attached to the name. When contacted for comment Gigabyte said that the reason why they didn't add the AORUS name to the latest RX 580 gaming box was because they are not marketing it for gamers. This also sounds very disingenuous given the marketing material used to promote the RX 580.

(Screenshot from Gigabyte.com.)

In the long run, however, this shouldn't significantly affect AMD's ability to sell into the high-end gaming market even if their graphics cards have to be sold under alternative sub brands. However, OEM computer manufacturers are a whole different story altogether. This is where AMD might get hurt by GPP. You see, GPP doesn't only apply to AIB manufacturers, it also applies to OEMs such as Dell, Apple, Lenovo or HP.

OEM manufacturers buy GPUs directly from Intel or AMD to integrate them directly into their laptop computers. While most lower end computers come without discrete GPUs, higher end mobile work stations and gaming laptops do include discrete GPUs that are directly soldered to the motherboard. In the case of a laptop, the motherboard itself offers power management, graphics memory and video input/outputs to the GPU.

But why is this situation different with laptop OEMs vs. AIB manufacturers? With an AIB manufacturer the GPU itself is the central selling point of the product. So for an AIB manufacturer it's relatively easy to create two different brands, one for AMD and one for Nvidia cards. However, think of a manufacturer such as Dell, for instance.

Dell has a line of XPS laptops which is highly respected in the industry. Let's say Dell wants to offer their Dell XPS 15 laptop with an AMD APU (CPU and GPU in one package) for more battery performance orientated consumers and another version of the same Dell XPS 15 but with a discrete Nvidia GPU for consumers looking for high-end graphics performance. If they join GPP, they would no longer be able to do this because the terms of the GPP would prevent them from selling AMD-and Nvidia-based products under the same XPS brand.

The difference, however, is that the laptop itself is the product. The type of GPU that the laptop has is simply one aspect of the whole package. So it will be far more difficult for Dell to create an alternative XPS brand just so they can sell an AMD based computer, and many OEM manufacturers may forgo the trouble and simply stick with Nvidia.

We published an article entitled "AMD's Hidden Strategy" where we discussed how AMD is now partnering with Intel to sell them silicon for Vega GPUs that Intel can integrate with their own CPUs on a single PCB, to be sold to OEMs. Nvidia's GPP may put the proverbial stick into AMD's wheel and derail this plan.

How AMD Should Respond

Kyle Bennett from HardOCP wrote in his article and stated on a podcast that his industry contacts have anonymously told him that they think that the GPP contract "has terms that are likely illegal." To be clear, this reporting is based on anonymous information procured by HardOCP and we do not mean to imply here that the contracts Nvidia uses are in fact anticompetitive in any way. However, AMD should put in the effort to find out for sure.

According to the disclosures in the HardOPC article it appears that AMD in general is on top of the game as they are the ones who originally shopped this story to HardOCP. And we wouldn't be surprised if eventually Nvidia's contracts were leaked one way or the other.

However, attacking Nvidia for their alleged anticompetitive behavior in the media is not enough. AMD needs to improve their own product offerings and do a better job segmenting the market. For instance, there's a significant opportunity to offer two lineups of graphics cards based on the same GPU design. One targeting gamers and another targeting cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI) markets.

Gaming cards have different design priorities from those that would be ideal for cryptocurrency and AI. Gaming cards need a powerful GPU coupled with the fastest available RAM. Most modern graphics cards use DDR5 memory which is in short supply and primarily provided by Micron (MU).

Extremely high speed memory is essential for high-speed 4k graphics performance, but it does absolutely nothing for cryptocurrency or AI applications. For both crypto and AI applications, a multi GPU setup with access to a large shared block of cheaper DDR3 memory would be far more ideal. With AI applications the memory would be used to store the machine learning model and multiple GPUs can perform work in parallel on the same model. Same is true for cryptocurrencies where one blockchain can be loaded into the central large capacity DDR3 memory and shared amongst multiple GPUs mining the currency.

By separating the AI/crypto cards from gaming cards AMD can please two sets of customers at the same time. They would effectively lower the price per calculation cost for AI/crypto customers by not requiring expensive DDR5 memory alongside their GPU for those applications while benefiting their gaming customers by providing them dedicated gaming cards. Further this would shield AMD from their graphics cards being sold in the secondary market if the crypto currency market crashes and it would allow AMD to make a better or a stronger leap into the cloud computing and artificial intelligence market which is incredibly lucrative for Nvidia at the moment.

How this can backfire for Nvidia

It's too early to say what can happen as a result of Nvidia starting GPP as most of the information about the program is so far available through rumors and anonymous sources. However, we need not forget that behavior similar to what's alleged about Nvidia right now has gotten Intel in trouble in the past, in trouble to the tune of $1.2 billion.

In November of 2009, AMD and Intel settled a long running legal dispute over antitrust and anticompetitive behavior. Intel would allegedly pay large rebates to OEM computer manufacturers to use Intel chips exclusively and punished those who purchased from AMD. In the settlement, Intel agreed to stop such behavior and contended it didn't exclude AMD from participating in the marketplace.

Similarly, right now Nvidia is offering all kinds of benefits through GPP to OEM and AIB manufacturers that agreed to exclusively market Nvidia products under certain brands. If the worst allegations are proved to be true, in the future Nvidia can find themselves in a very similar antitrust situation to Intel.

Aside from the legal backfire this also could significantly backfire against Nvidia's brand. Gamers, in general, are loyal brand consumers. But if they catch wind of the fact that they are taken advantage by Nvidia they may switch allegiances to AMD (assuming AMD offers equivalent performance).

Investor Takeaway

Generally we remain bullish on AMD with a price target of $20 by the end of 2018 and potentially much higher by the end of 2019. We are neutral on Nvidia. They are doing exceptionally well in the AI market and though we believe their valuation is somewhat stretched we think they will continue to do well in 2018 and beyond. However, these games that Nvidia is allegedly playing with their customers (AIB and OEM manufacturers) from a position of strength due to the current cryptocurrency induced shortage of GPUs may significantly backfire in the future if they are not careful.

At current prices AMD could present a good investment opportunity in our opinion. The same may be true about Nvidia which may see growth in 2018 as the crypto currency market is likely to continue to expand and AI growth is not slowing down any time soon either. However, the anti-competitive games that they are allegedly playing right now make us cautious about this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.