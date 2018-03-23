Massive Amounts Of Money Available For Buyouts

However, the risk exists that having too much money looking for too many transactions at this stage of the business cycle can lead to firms stretching to make deals.

These funds can contribute substantially to the "transformation" of US industry and companies merge and consolidate to more efficiently use technology and organizational innovations.

New information is becoming available showing how much money is available for business buyouts as well as for mergers and acquisitions.

We are starting to learn about the longer-term consequences of the financial ease that permeated the United States economy following the end of the Great Recession.

More and more we are hearing about the cash hoards that exist in the hands of sophisticated, aggressive financial types.

This morning Miriam Gottfried writes in the Wall Street Journal about the $1 trillion treasure chest that now resides within the private equity community.

“Private-equity firms are sitting on more than $1 trillion in uninvested capital, data provider Preqin estimates, which they will need to spend if they want to earn the hefty fees they collect on investment gains.”

Add this to the picture of what is going on in the merger and acquisition field and you get a real idea of what possibilities exist right now.

Yesterday, I commented on the reports that M&A activity has reached the $1 million level faster in the year than ever before.

Ms. Gottfried even mentions that “corporate acquisition activity has been robust, crowding out buyout firms.

Just by himself, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., has $100 billion in cash on hand and, apparently, according to Gottfried, “faces a lack of reasonably priced asset to buy.”

But, this situation is not a new one. As early as February 2013, I wrote about how the wealthy and sophisticated were taking advantage of the actions of the Federal Reserve to bring home substantial rewards.

I have written before upon the fact that this behavior has been perfected over the past fifty years or so as smart money learned to take advantage of the credit inflation created by government housing programs, mortgage-backed securities, and other government programs, right along with relatively easy monetary policies, to operate in the financial circuit of the economy and not the industrial circuit.

So, these sophisticated money sources have refined the techniques they built previous to the Great Recession period and have used or are ready to fully use them in the current environment.

It is obvious from the articles mentioned above that these investors have their guns ready and their ammunition is plentiful…and dry.

There are two issues relating to these monies that I would like to address today.

The first issue relates to the potential usage of these funds. As I have mentioned, many M&A transactions are larger ones and seem to be “transformative” in terms of the future structure of industries and markets. Not only are these deals impacting the horizontal structure of businesses, they are also impacting the vertical structure, building and changing supply chains.

Research and development is also figuring into these transactions and this has major implications for the use of information technology, robots, and artificial intelligence.

These are all “transformative” and indicate that substantial changes are coming with respect to the how the United States does business, how it employs labor, and how it finances itself.

What we are going through right now may be the tipping point into a completely new era in terms of how the world does business.

The second point is one that Ms. Gottfried focuses upon. She draws a parallel between what is going on now and what went on before the previous financial crisis.

She writes, “It has been more than a decade since private-equity firms went on a buyout binge on the eve of the financial crisis….”

Private equity firms have a lot of money now, but…..

“Their problem; The mot efficient way to put money to work is on big deals, but the raft of failures of pre-crisis buyouts show how hard that is to do.”

So, the private equity firms are “scouring the corporate landscape” in order to find ways to use their cash, but in ways that do not duplicate results from the earlier pre-crisis period. Ms. Gottfried then presents several examples of possible outlets for private equity funding.

The looming fear here is, of course, can the private equity firms use their money…they need to put the money to work and not let it just lie there…and avoid the mistakes that they made prior to the financial crisis of 2007.

So, we know that there is lots and lots of money around to be used to invest in existing corporate assets.

And, given the time period we are in we can expect that these investments can lead to a substantial change to the structure of United States business…a “transformative” change in other words.

But, the economic recovery is over nine and one-half years old and will, in a few months, become the second longest economic recovery in the post-World War II period.

If the private equity firms stretch too far for deals, a situation may be created in which the firms are so desperate for transactions that they will take on too much risk.

Ms. Gottfried doesn’t mention it, but her presentation leads one to think about the 1920s and what followed. After World War I and the stable economy of the 1920s, the United States proceeded into an era of structural change as it moved from being an agricultural society to becoming an industrial society. In the 1930s the United States went through a massive transition that was not really completed until World War II came about.

So, we are now living through the work out of the funds generated by the period of quantitative easing. The monies are lying there in cash accounts, ready to be put to work. The current Federal Reserve efforts to reduce its securities portfolio will have no impact on these corporate and private equity cash accounts. The money is there, unhindered, for the use!

Financialization continues and will have a major effect on how the economy progresses over the next five years or so.

