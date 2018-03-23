Veeva Should Be Spared Any Trade Troubles, But Its Shares Are Fully Valued.

The company generates really significant amounts of cash which it will be able to put to work.

The company is likely to be able to grow at 20% a year for the foreseeable future, as it is facing multiple expansion paths.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) is a cloud-based software provider for the life sciences sector (and beyond), providing solutions like:

Veeva CRM (customer relationship management) enabling customers the automation of all customer interactions.

Veeva Vault, a cloud-based content management platform and suite of applications that provides life sciences companies a single source of truth to reduce complexity and increase business agility (see here for a description of the applications).

Veeva Network, keeping all customer information at a single place.

Veeva Open Data, providing the most complete customer reference data in a single place.

The company has been very successful:

VEEV Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

And of course this success hasn't gone unnoticed by investors, which have been scooping up the shares:

Growth

Can the growth continue? We think this is likely. It's mainstay product, the CRM suite (a big part of its "Commercial Cloud") is still growing healthily, subscriptions grew by almost 16% in 2017 (and 10% in Q4). Growth is coming from new customers, additional seats for existing customers, and new applications)

The growth 'accelerators' come mostly from those new applications, but also the ability to sell these to existing, as well as new customers, the ability to address new markets and sectors, and service revenues.

The company is doing well to very well on most of these. Vault revenues grew by 57% in 2017 and 48% in Q4, for instance, rising to 42% of overall revenues (from 35% a year ago).

The company boasts an annual revenue retention rate (reflecting annualized subscription revenue growth within existing customers, net of revenue attrition) of 121%. Even service revenue was up 11% for the quarter (y/y).

There is a significant pipeline of new applications, too many to mention let alone describe. Perhaps the most interesting are Safety and QualityOne. The latter is interesting because it expands the TAM beyond the life sciences sector, expanding into other industries.

The company racked up more than 20 customers outside of the life sciences which is its bread and butter with QualityOne. And this could give the company a foothold for expanding other applications into other sectors, here is management (Q4CC):

These deployments are going well, and in many cases, early adopters are already expanding. In Q4, we added several new customers, including an initial deal with our second top 30 chemical company. Like the growing relationship with our first top 30 chemical company, this one is also an early project with a significant amount of expansion potential as the relationship progresses... In terms of QualityOne, we're selling into those 20 customers outside of life sciences, yes, we're selling QualityOne in there; and in some cases, we're selling platform deals.

Apart from a top 30 chemical company, there is also a large consumer packaged goods company as customer of QualityOne, so it's difficult to assess the full potential of QualityOne.

As management argued, not everybody is amenable to replacing their existing quality system instantly, so QualityOne is likely to face a slow expansion, but it could be a very meaningful one. The company already has quite a few seven-figure deals in QualityOne.

Safety is newer still, in fact it's not even out yet, but here is management about the opportunities (Q4CC, our emphasis):

So, the safety market, I think, is perfect for Veeva to disrupt. There's two main companies that basically dominate the top 50 and many smaller companies. One was bought by Oracle years ago, one is a smaller company, but the two of them have been the clear market leaders for at least 15 years. It's probably over 20 years. So, they really split the market. Both are traditional on-premise legacy software solutions. So, when we look at that market, we think – it looks a whole lot like going after Documentum or going after Siebel in CRM. And the level of importance of these systems is one of the other things that gets us excited about it, because this – for many companies, this is one of the most important systems... So, it is a really important thing. They spent a lot of money on it. We think this is going to be maybe even larger than something like our whole regulatory business. So bigger than the whole Vault RIM suite.

Guidance

Q1 revenue guidance ($188M-$189M) is negatively impacted by the 89 (instead of 92) business days and impacts revenues negatively by roughly $5M.

For the year, according to management:

we expect revenue in the range of $815 million to $820 million, which is an increase from our initial guidance of roughly $805 million. This is driven by the increased momentum in Vault, especially in the Development Cloud products and by our current view that ASC 606 will likely help by a few million dollars. We still expect subscription revenue to grow at least 20% for the full year. Additionally, we expect subscription revenue from our Commercial Cloud products to increase roughly 10% over last year and subscription revenue from Vault to grow at least 40%. We are anticipating non-GAAP operating income of $250 million to $255 million for the full year, which implies a non-GAAP operating margin of roughly 31%.

Non-GAAP EPS will be between $1.30 and $1.33, a 40%+ rise boosted also significantly by the reduction in corporate tax.

Margins

VEEV Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

As you can see, there was some margin contraction in Q4 which is likely to be a one-off, due to fewer billable days in Q4 and the cost related to their global field kick-off day and a $2M charge for a payroll tax audit.

The company is also transitioning to Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, so it's paying double hosting cost until somewhere in Q2.

Cash flow

VEEV Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see, cash is piling up, and this isn't all caused by stock based compensation, although that was a substantial $54M in fiscal 2018 (up from $40.8M in 2017).

At the end of Q4 the company had $762M in cash and short-term investments, up from $758M at the end of Q3, Q4 typically being their lowest cash flow quarter.

VEEV Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

The company doesn't yet return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends or buybacks, but with the amount of cash the company is generating and the corporate tax cut, we see this as a distinct possibility in the near future.

Valuation

It shouldn't be a surprise that the shares aren't cheap after the last big run-up:

VEEV PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The 14x EV/S is of course a very hefty metric for a company growing at just above 20%, but these are GAAP figures and backward looking. With the guided $1.30 EPS this year we arrive at a 56 p/e multiple, pretty hefty as well. Next year, analysts expect EPS to rise to $1.52.

Verdict

The company is likely to grow at 20% for some time to come with the new applications and entering new industries. It's very profitable and generates large amounts of cash which we expect to be put to work in the near future.

However, the valuation is steep, there is no way around that. Although this is the kind of company that is likely to escape any fallout from trade troubles, we think the shares are fully priced at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.