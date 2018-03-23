Tiffany: Trading At A Decent Price, But Likely Little (Or No) Margin Of Safety

This skews some of its ratios, at least as advertised on many financial sites.

Tiffany (TIF) beat on both the top and bottom lines when it last reported earnings, despite comparable store sales falling short. The company is expecting low-to-mid-single-digit growth in comps for fiscal 2018, however. When looking at the company's P/E ratio, return on invested capital, and return on equity on most financial sites, these numbers are skewed by a notable charge related to tax reform that's obviously nonrecurring and one time in nature. I'd like to examine the company's fiscal 2017 by adjusting for items.

Return on invested capital analysis

Tiffany tends to have a relatively high effective tax rate, but not so high that it consumes over 50% of its pretax earnings in 2017. Yet this is what was reported, largely due to the one-time item previously mentioned. According to the company's 8-K: "The effective income tax rate increased to 51.3% in the full year and to 79.4% in the fourth quarter, compared with 34.1% and 36.0% in the respective prior-year periods, largely as a result of charges related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act." I will use the adjusted tax rate in my model below.

At first glance, the company earns relatively high returns on invested capital, with a relatively conservatively financed balance sheet, but I'd like to make some further adjustments.

This is because like most retailers, Tiffany utilizes a decent amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases, which can have a material impact on our calculations of its debt-to-equity ratio and its ROIC. Next I will theoretically capitalize these leases and bring them back onto the balance sheet.

The first step involves determining the present value of the operating leases, discounting them at the firm's pretax cost of debt.

With this estimate in hand, we can now insert them into the company's capital structure.

We can see that adding back the leases more than doubles the company's debt-to-equity ratio, but it still resides comfortably below 1x. This adjusted capital base is the denominator of our adjusted ROIC calculation.

For the numerator, we need to arrive at an adjusted NOPAT figure, or net operating profit, after tax. The first step involves adjusting operating profit, or EBIT, for depreciation and interest expenses that are related to the theoretically capitalized operating leases.

Now we can take taxes into account, and divide NOPAT by the adjusted capital base.

After accounting for the operating leases, I put Tiffany's ROIC closer to 10% than the 12.90% as advertised. So it still sits in the double digits in my opinion, but how does this stack up against its cost of capital?

I adjusted the company's weighted-average cost of capital below as well, but with a range of different equity costs (since it's impossible to precisely calculate the cost of equity).

We can see that Tiffany earns economic profits (ROIC exceeding its WACC) unless its cost of equity capital rises above 15% to 16% - which I think is highly unlikely.

That puts it in the "above-average operation" category in my book, indicating that it maintains a moat around its franchise business. This is likely a result of its brand equity, such as its established and historic brand name in the jewelry business, as well as its iconic blue box that's easily recognizable by consumers - and instantly associated with the brand's quality products.

Return on equity analysis

Assuming Tiffany is in fact a good company overall, I'll now move on to just the equity slice of the business.



We can see the effects of leverage magnifying returns to the equity holder, with ROE coming in at 16.45% for fiscal 2017 (utilizing the non-GAAP net income and tax rates that exclude the charge related to tax reform).

While margins appear to have expanded at the operating level if you look at the financial statements unadjusted, management provided adjusted numbers in the 10-K that it think better reflects "economic reality."

Source: TIF 2017 10-K

Stripping out items in fiscal 2016 and 2015 for compatibility tells a different story. Operating margins barely inched higher year-over-year, and were lower than operating margins in fiscal 2015. They continue to expand at the gross level, however, so I don't find this to be a concerning trend.

Source: TIF 2017 10-K

High operating margins at 19% also indicate the presence of a moat, as well as pricing power, but I think the more important thing is the trend. If margins continue to sink, there might be "moat erosion" occurring, and this could either drag down ROIC, or cause the company to add more leverage to the capital structure to prop it up. As of now, however, margins remain attractive, and earnings at the net level should continue to face a tailwind going forward.

Tiffany is guiding for "an effective income tax rate in the high 20s" according to its 8-K, so that means more bottom-line profits and higher ROE. If the company's tax rate dropped to 25% for instance, then ROE would jump to more than 18% - holding everything else constant.

Valuation

TIF shares have tended to trade at a lofty multiple on average over the past five years, at around 30 times earnings. This compares to the 13-year median of only about 22 times earnings. When in doubt, I generally like to go with the more conservative multiple.

Using the adjusted earnings per share number (that excludes the one-time charge as previously discussed), shares now trade at about 23 times earnings - which isn't too pricey if history is any guide. We also can take valuations in context with growth, too.

Using a conservative discount rate range of about 10% to 12%, there's about 5.43% to 7.35% worth of growth in EPS implied by the current share price. Analysts are expecting about $4.41 in EPS for fiscal 2018, putting shares at roughly 21.61 times 2018's estimates.

This also implies expected growth of about 6.78% in 2018, which makes me think shares are around the higher-end of fair value, and perhaps even slightly overpriced.

Conclusion

I love Tiffany as a business, but I'm not really attracted to TIF shares at the moment, mostly due to their current valuation levels. I don't think shares are necessarily horrendously overvalued, but I'd want a larger margin of safety before investing. I think that a lot of things have to go right for the company to justify its current share price based on growth, in my opinion. It might do just that, and possibly even outperform, but nothing is guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.