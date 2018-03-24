March FOMC: Cautiously Optimistic

As anticipated, the Fed raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 25bp to 1.5%-1.75%. The decision to raise the target range was unanimous, against previous dissents from more dovish members. The market took the meeting outcome as slightly dovish and the US bond yields and the dollar ended the day lower. The FOMC downgraded their near-term growth assessment and kept the median of three rate hikes in 2018. On the hawkish side, the FOMC significantly upgraded its growth and employment forecast and steepened its 2019 and 2020 funds rate level.

Chart 1: Fed funds target rate

Source: Reuters

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model currently implies 1.8% yoy growth in 1Q18. In that vein, the FOMC modestly downgraded its near-term economic activity assessment. The FOMC stated that the economy has been “rising at a moderate rate” versus a statement of a "solid rate“ in January. However, both the statement and the press conference highlighted that growth will strengthen in the coming quarters which will lead to above-trend growth in the next three years.

The Bipartisan Budget Act was incorporated into the new Summary of Economic Projections (NYSE:SEP). Economic growth was therefore revised upward to 2.7% and 2.4% in 2018 and 2019, respectively. At the same time, the expected unemployment rate was revised lower to 3.8% and 3.6% in 2018 and 2019, respectively (see table below).

Table 1: FOMC March versus December projections

Source: Chairman's FOMC Press Conference Projections Materials, March 21, 2018

The FOMC is looking past the recent economic activity slowdown and expects growth acceleration in the coming quarters on the back of fiscal stimulus. Chairman Powell stated explicitly: "Remember that there are 15 FOMC participants, and we - each of us has his or her own forecast. So, there's a real diversity of views on this, particularly on these fiscal issues. If I could try to summarize, it would be that I think broadly speaking participants believe there will be meaningful increases in demand from the new fiscal policies for at least the next, let's say, three years.“

In response to the small revision in inflation against more sizable adjustments to growth and labor market, chairman Powell stated: "You've only seen very gradual upward pressures on inflation and wages despite that very large increase. And that suggests that the relationship between changes in slack and inflation is not so tight. But it has diminished, but it's still there. So, I think when you see those small changes in unemployment, that simply reflects the, you know, the flatness of the Phillip's curve, if you will.“

Chart 2: Philips curve for the US economy

Source: Reuters

While the median funds rate for 2018 remained unchanged, new committee expectations imply higher federal funds rate levels in 2019 and 2020. The median funds rate represents the median expectations of the 15 FOMC participants and is therefore the best approximation of their future votes and Fed's monetary policy decisions. Federal funds rate is expected to reach 2.9% by the end of 2019 and then increase toward 3.4% in 2020. It is also worth noting that even though the median funds rate for 2018 did not rise, the average funds rate did as seven members now expect more than three rate hikes in 2018 vs. four in December.

Chart 3: FOMC participants’ assessments of appropriate monetary policy: Midpoint of target range or target level for the federal funds rate:

Source: Chairman's FOMC Press Conference Projections Materials, March 21, 2018

Chart 4 : Market versus Fed fund rate expectations:

Source: Reuters

The Fed managed to hike rates and steep up the policy path without generating unwanted market turbulence. I see growth and inflation rising and the Fed fund curve steepening as more consequential for asset markets than whether there will be two or three more rate hikes this year. Chairman Powell revealed that the fiscal expansion had boosted FOMC members’ confidence in stronger domestic demand in the period ahead. The market already priced in three rate hikes this year but does not discount the possibility of stronger hiking pace in the next two years (see chart above). This points to a higher and steeper term structure of Treasury yields in the coming period. With that being said, I see room for a further 20-35bp increase of US long-term yields by year-end and would recommend staying short 10-year US Treasuries for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.