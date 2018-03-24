Deer, Meet Headlights

Oh, and some of you apparently sold some stocks, because $25 billion was yanked out of equity funds this week.

The only thing there was a conspicuous shortage of was Janet Yellen, and I think that might be a (small) part of the problem.

Ok, let's talk about Friday and also about the worst week for U.S. stocks since January of 2016.

Yesterday evening, following the worst single-day losses for U.S. equities since February 8 (the day the Dow fell 1,000 points for the second time in four sessions), I took a few minutes to try and document what went wrong for anyone who hadn't been following along all day.

That was more difficult than usual, because I kept getting interrupted by incoming headlines out of China, which responded to the Trump administration's new tariffs almost immediately with countermeasures including levies on some $3 billion of U.S. imports.

Long story short, you can call this a "trade war" now. There's no dancing around it. You can mitigate that assessment by listing all the various caveats and exemptions and also by suggesting that cooler heads will ultimately prevail, but what we got this week was a tit-for-tat escalation between Washington and Beijing and that's precisely what everyone was worried about.

For now, the actual read-through is relatively benign. Here's a quick bit from Goldman:

The scale of [the U.S.] action is largely in line with our expectations and recent media commentary, if not slightly smaller. Additional related measures - focused on “investment in the United States directed or facilitated by China in industries or technologies deemed important to the United States”– will also be forthcoming within 60 days. The reaction from China has been measured thus far. Authorities have announced tariffs on $3bn of US products including pork, fruit, wine, and recycled aluminum. However, this action appears to be a response to the previous steel/aluminum tariffs, rather than to the latest announcement of the Section 301-related sanctions. Chinese authorities have indicated they will “retaliate” if the latest tariff proposals are enacted, with agricultural products and possibly transportation equipment likely areas of focus.

As usual, the question is: what comes next? I guess what I would say about the whole "what comes next matters more than the relatively narrow measures that have already been announced" narrative is that implicit in it is the notion that there won't be a "next". But we've been hearing that narrative since the washing machine and solar equipment tariffs were announced back in January. Then came the steel and aluminum tariffs (followed by threats of retaliation from the EU). Then came the tariffs announced on Thursday (followed by the quick response from China). In other words, "next" just keeps on coming, which certainly seems to suggest that barring some kind of abrupt change of strategy in Washington, this is going to proceed apace.

Here's what Sydney-based Su-Lin Ong, senior economist and head of FI strategy at Royal Bank of Canada, said on Thursday evening:

I doubt very much we’ve seen the end of this. The odds are this is not the end of it. That’s the worry.

Chinese shares plunged on Friday and it would have been even worse had the vaunted "national team" not stepped in during the afternoon session. This is how things shaped up on the week for mainland shares (you can see the feeble pop late Friday when state buying picked up):

(Heisenberg)

Underscoring the notion that you haven't heard the last of this was Hao Hong, chief strategist with Bocom International, who said this on Friday:

Investors shouldn’t be too hasty to catch falling knives. While the market’s pessimistic reflex may be tempting for some to bottom fish, we note that market visibility in the near term is extremely clouded.

For their part, Japanese stocks crashed. At one point, the Nikkei was down the most since the U.S. election and ended the session lower by a truly egregious 4.5%. But the nightmare for Japan is that the risk-off move has catalyzed yen strength, with USDJPY diving below 105:

(Heisenberg)

Remember what I said last week in "The World's Most Dovish Central Bank May Be Trapped"? Here's an excerpt:

When you throw in the fact that the yen will be bid in the event anything happens to put markets in risk-off mode, what you come away wondering is how in the world the BoJ can possibly manage to normalize policy without catalyzing a sharp drop in USDJPY that could not only put the bank's inflation target even more out of reach than it already is, but could also reverberate through global markets.

Japan is extremely limited when it comes to options for containing yen appreciation and making matters worse is the fact that the current flight-to-safety bid comes courtesy of trade jitters. Any move by Japan to weaken the yen would risk angering Trump.

Well as if this situation wasn't already shaping up to be precarious enough, H.R. McMaster's long-rumored resignation as Trump's national security adviser was made official on Thursday evening just as the China headlines were coming in fast and furious. McMaster will be replaced by notorious foreign policy hawk John Bolton. In addition to raising fresh questions about ongoing staff turnover at the White House, Bolton's addition to the policy mix is generally seen as introducing more volatility to an already volatile situation. You could see that clearly in crude, which jumped more than 2% on Friday to a two-month high:

(Heisenberg)

Analysts are calling this is "Bolton premium". Here's Bloomberg:

Crude posted its biggest weekly gain since July as the appointment of a hardliner for U.S. national security adviser fueled speculation sanctions on Iran will be re-imposed. Futures in New York climbed 5.7 percent this week. President Donald Trump is taking a hawkish foreign-policy turn by picking John Bolton for the job, drawing the market’s attention to one of OPEC’s largest producers. “We’re seeing the Bolton premium being priced in,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, a New York-based hedge fund.

All of that happened in the overnight session. When U.S. traders got to the desk on Friday morning, they were immediately blindsided by a Trump tweet suggesting he was prepared to veto the $1.3 trillion spending bill that Congress had been working to pass all week. That was especially confusing in light of the fact that on Thursday afternoon, budget director Mick Mulvaney said very bluntly that the President would sign the bill.

Just 19 minutes before that Trump tweet, Politico reported that White House counsel Don McGahn is set to resign before the end of the year. That news came less than 24 hours after John Dowd (the lead on the Mueller probe) resigned.

Incredibly, U.S. stocks managed to hold up ok during all of that as some folks appeared to be buying the proverbial dip, but after Trump's press conference (during which he explained why he was in fact not going to follow through with the threat he tweeted out just four hours earlier), the bottom fell out. By the time it was all said and done, the Dow was down another 420 points. If you look at Dow futures, we're now off some 1,500 points since the post-Fed knee-jerk move higher:

(Heisenberg)

To be clear, this week was worse than the infamous "VIX week" in February. Here's the Nasdaq on the week:

(Heisenberg)

Speaking of tech, that Facebook problem I suggested probably wasn't going away on Monday hasn't gone away. The shares had their worst week since July 2012.

One thing I think you should take note of here (and I'm going to try and put this as gently as I can), is that anyone who tells you the trade war threat isn't something you should concern yourself with simply doesn't understand what's going on. For instance, consider the following out this week from Barclays:

In our opinion, while this scenario remains a tail risk, its probability has increased over the past few weeks. We estimate that an across the board tariff of 10% on all U.S. imports and exports would decrease 2018 EPS for S&P500 by ~11% and thus completely offset the positive fiscal stimulus from tax reform. The impact varies substantially across sectors with Energy and Industrials being particularly vulnerable. We emphasize that our analysis is conservative in that it assumes a worst case outcome of U.S. corporates absorbing all the impact of tariffs but importantly it does not incorporate the second order effects on global growth and sentiment.

So while you may be hearing that this isn't something regular investors need concern themselves with, just know that there are real analysts out there doing real math and coming up with actual numbers. And the outlook isn't great.

Additionally, remember how I suggested last Sunday that based on a record inflow into U.S. equity funds last week that retail investors might be back in the game as the "marginal equity buyer" (to quote JPMorgan)?

And then remember how 48 hours later I said maybe that was a little premature because true to what we saw in February, ETF flows are starting to resemble hot money (specifically, I was referencing the Monday exodus from QQQ amid the Facebook panic)?

Well in the week through Wednesday, investors yanked nearly $25 billion from U.S. equity funds according to EPFR:

(BofAML, my annotations)

Once again, I think ETFs are having unintended consequences, one of which is facilitating day trading in the benchmarks, thus opening the door to a scenario where downside moves could be exacerbated by retail flows.

Ultimately, I think there are a couple of takeaways from this week.

First, this isn't like the technical selloff we saw in early February. That was the rebalance risk that had built up in levered and inverse VIX ETPs supercharging an equity vol. spike and forcing systematic strats to dump some $200 billion in equity exposure. What you saw this week was everyone trying to come to terms with fears becoming reality on trade, ongoing staff turnover at the White House, and what looks like the beginning of an existential crisis for Facebook. To the extent the technical nature of the February rout meant it was likely to be fleeting, the fact that this week's turmoil was based on more fundamental concerns could mean the storm doesn't blow over as quickly.

Second, I don't think it's a coincidence that this played out like it did after Powell's press conference. Everyone but me seems willing to reserve judgement on that, but all pontificating about his effectiveness as a market whisperer aside, the bottom line is that he's new and efforts to cast him as another Janet Yellen notwithstanding, he is not in fact Janet Yellen (unless the folks in the Eccles Building are getting really clever with the makeup and disguises). He's also not an economist. So say what you will about it being strictly coincidental, but the fact is that since Yellen walked out the door in late January, volatility has reset higher and stocks have been prone to wild swings.

Oh, and in case you needed another reason to be concerned, IG spreads have blown out to their widest since September:

(Heisenberg)

Nothing further for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.