But there are a couple of saving graces, at least for now.

The more immediate worry are the chances of escalating trade conflicts, a direct result of the populist turn.

Market risks are increasing with a more assertive President, less constrained by mainstream advisers repositioning into a more populist and neo-conservative direction.

It is getting uglier in the markets. The risks of an unraveling of the international order are increasing with the (despite previous denials) disappearance of the "adults in the room" and the hiring of more robust people in the American administration like John Bolton as national security adviser and Mike Pompeo replacing Rex Tillerson.

This seems to lessen the constraints on the President's instincts and increase the risks of bumbling into nasty situations with Iran and/or North Korea.

Something similar is happening with regard to the Russia investigation where (again despite previous denials) where the President's lead lawyer resigned because his approach (less confrontational and trying to get the President from testifying himself) has been changed for a more confrontational approach.

For the whole of last year, we wondered how the markets could remain so calm in the face of such a turbulent Presidency. The answer to that seeming paradox was that, despite the populist rhetoric, the President actually governed like a traditional Republican, culminating in the the very Republican tax cuts at the end of the year.

But the 2018 version of the President seems to be even less uninhibited and more aggressive, perhaps playing to the applause volumes of certain networks in a near closed feedback loop.

And the populist President emerged with the emergence of protectionism, and here it is where, in addition to the changes just described, we are becoming distinctly uncomfortable with large equity positions.

Trade

While we have written about this before, the essence is that the protectionist measures are a dumb idea on almost any level:

They aren't likely to achieve the aim of reducing the US trade deficit, which is simply the result of the US saving less than it invests. Targeted tariffs can reshuffle where deficits appear, but are not having an impact on the overall size of the deficit.

The scope for downsides is really large. The tariffs are a tax on US consumers, reducing consumer spending and increasing prices at the same time. This could lead to a slowing down of economic growth, as well as a more aggressive Fed.

Perhaps the most worrying part is that the people deciding on US trade policy seem astonishingly ill informed, arguing silly stuff like a reduction in the trade deficit would translate one-for-one in a GDP increase, a fixation on the trade deficit itself (simply the result of the aforementioned US saving imbalance and the fact that the US is a good place to invest for foreigners) and its effect on manufacturing jobs.

The retaliation could lead to escalation of the conflict, it was a sobering message by the President, arguing that this was just the start.

The US is undermining the international commons which is the basis pf the post-war growth, and squandering its reputation for being a reliable partner.

Now, we understand, other's have played fast and loose with international trade, especially on stuff like intellectual property, but starting a trade war isn't likely to solve that and the American administration has made way too much of the effect of trade on US manufacturing jobs (most of which disappeared through automation, like in other great manufacturing countries).

So this is a bad idea and it is now serious and the markets are taking notice.

Saving graces?

Are there any saving graces, you might wonder? Well, the steel and aluminum tariffs proved that the US administration's bark might be stronger than its bite. While the abuse of a national security provision was always ludicrous, there have been a good deal of exemptions already for this measure to be of much significance economically.

Will the $50B or so China tariff package fair a similar fate? That remains very much to be seen. In theory, the Chinese could provide some concessions on the part of intellectual property practices and the US could claim victory and that would be that. But quite frankly we don't get our hopes up.

Buybacks

Valuation

Another saving grace are no doubt corporate buybacks, from Vox:

Share buybacks in 2018 have averaged $4.8 billion per day, double the pace from the same period last year, according to an analysis the market data firm TrimTabs provided to CNBC

Inspired by the tax cuts:

A Bloomberg analysis found that about 60 percent of tax cut gains will go to shareholders, compared to 15 percent for employees.

The same article also show the secular trends:

And of course the one figure that is really astonishing is the following figure, from Guild Invest:

Basically, it shows how the markets have been driven by one party only, that of corporate buybacks. So this is the cork on which the market has been floating in the post-financial crisis world, and it has gone into overdrive with the tax cuts.

Another saving grace might be valuation, at least according to Bank of America (from Business Insider):

The S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings, or P/E, ratio is a shade under 17 times right now, putting it at its lowest level since 2016 and just 11% above its long-term average, according to BAML. The firm also finds that US equities look cheap versus history when using a measure of P/E to growth. Lastly, BAML says stocks are still attractive compared with bonds. Consider it a valuation trifecta.

Conclusion

It is difficult to quantify the risk on the foreign policy front, even if there has been a notable shift towards a more assertive and aggressive stance with the change in personnel. Something similar can be said for the Russia investigation.

Where the risks have increased more measurably is on the populist turn towards protectionism. Can the US dispute over intellectual property and trade practices in general be contained?

Of course it can, but the potential for serious damage is equally large, if not larger, unless the US administration has embarked on this route mostly for domestic political purposes and is willing to accept a symbolic Chinese gesture as a sign of victory.

Investors are well advised to keep meaningful amounts of cash, or hedge their portfolios, as the markets are likely to have entered a much rougher period, despite the backdrop of still fairly reasonable valuations and massive corporate buybacks providing a modicum of support.

