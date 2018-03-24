Hawkish BoE And Brexit Transition Agreement Bode Well For Stronger Sterling

The BoE policy tightening in combination with reduced Brexit uncertainty bodes well for further GBP strengthening in the near term.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 7-2 to keep the key bank rate unchanged at 0.50% at their meeting this week. The two MPC members that favored an immediate increase in Bank Rate stated:

"A modest tightening of monetary policy at this meeting could mitigate the risks from a more sustained period of above-target inflation that might ultimately necessitate a more abrupt change in policy and hence a greater adjustment in growth and employment.“

Chart 1: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP movements

Source: Reuters

In their February Inflation report, the Committee stated:

"The Committee judges that, were the economy to evolve broadly in line with the February Inflation Report projections, monetary policy would need to be tightened somewhat earlier and by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period than anticipated at the time of the November Report, in order to return inflation sustainably to the target.“

In the March minutes, the Committee stated:

“Data released since the February Report appeared to have few implications for the medium-term outlook and were broadly consistent with the MPC’s views set out in that Report.“ In that vein previous monetary policy guidance was replaced with the following statement: „As in February, the best collective judgement of the MPC remains that, given the prospect of excess demand over the forecast period, an ongoing tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period will be appropriate to return inflation sustainably to its target at a more conventional horizon.“

That said, the statement from the March meeting keeps a May rate hike firmly on the table. In addition, by emphasizing the need for “ongoing tightening” policymakers have kept the door open to a second rate hike in 2018.

In addition to the BoE hawkishness, GBP profited this week from Brexit transition deal agreement. The latter was backed up by EU leaders on Friday that agreed to extend Britain’s de facto EU membership until the end of 2020 which will allow smoother Brexit implementation for UK businesses. Britain’s prime minister Theresa May stated afterwards: “This gives certainty to people and businesses. It gives them clarity to plan for their future and ensures that they will only have to make one adjustment when we enter into the new relationship with the EU in the future.“ The talks on new deal are expected to start soon but Brussels does not expect detailed negotiations to start until the day of exit.

Successful transition period agreement reduced the long-run risks surrounding the UK economy. With the latter out of the way, investors will become more focused on the forthcoming data releases and their implications on the BoE’s future monetary policy stance. Also, reduced uncertainty means that the scope for positive forward looking indicators (business surveys) surprises over the next couple of months increased.

The BoE policy tightening in combination with reduced Brexit uncertainty bodes well for further GBP strengthening in the near term. The ECB committed itself to keep the rates unchanged long time after ending bond purchasing program at their latest meeting in March. In that vein, I expect to see somewhat lower EUR/GBP levels in the coming quarters driven by the BoE rate hikes and growing interest rate differential. The GBP/USD might inch higher in the near term as GBP stays supported with the above mentioned factors while USD weakness persists amid ongoing trade war worries. However, in 2019 the USD could make up ground against the GBP as the Fed speeds up hiking pace as announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.