Gun Stocks: Engage Or Divest?

This article assumes that you think there is an issue around owning the stocks of gun manufacturers and gun retailers. If you don't believe there is, then there's not much point reading on, unless you enjoy a classic debate about what fiduciary duty means. This one really brings it all together.

California’s State Treasurer John Chiang is urging his state treasurer colleagues, among others, to divest in retail and wholesale suppliers of weapons that are banned for possession or sale in the state of California, meaning all automatic weapons and anything that turns a gun into an automatic weapon. Chiang sits on the boards of both CalPERS and CalSTRS, the two biggest public pension funds in the country.

In a letter on March 19, he urged the country's largest institutional investors – BlackRock, Fidelity, Vanguard, Allstate, PIMCO, State Farm - as well as CalSTRS and CalPERS, to divest. Both CalPERS and CalSTRS divested themselves of all stocks in manufacturers of automatic weapons in 2013 at the time of the Sandy Hook killings.

The number of retailer's that need divesting from is getting smaller. Big 5, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kroger and Walmart told CalPERS staff that they do not sell, or soon will stop selling, military-style assault weapons. A fifth company, Sportsman’s Warehouse, was engaged by CalPERS investment director for sustainability, Anne Simpson. She reported to a CalPERS board meeting this week that: "In terms of taking our request for review seriously, I can report that in the conversation the company provided the Chair of the Board, the CEO and CFO to have the conversation with us. They undertook a review and came to the conclusion the company would not alter its policy." So that's one stock that could be divested, although, of course, if CalPERS had divested it they wouldn't have been able to have the conversation and get them to review its policy, so....

Then there's Gander Outdoors, which is owned by Camping World. That's also a public company. But most places where you can buy such weapons are small, independent retailers. And even the two biggest ones left - Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops, which continue to sell assault rifles - are privately owned. As are the main gun websites Cheaperthandirt.com, Gunbroker.com and Hunterswarehouse.com.

If your only aim is to make money for your beneficiaries - and that is the definition of fiduciary duty, the duty that a fund's trustees owes its beneficiaries - then it might be your duty to buy more shares in Sportsman's Warehouse and Camping World because they will soon be the only places where you can buy assault rifles and therefore their profits will rise. This argument would hold water, except that both companies' shares have been in free fall since the beginning of the year.

So what might fiduciary duty mean in this case? If you are an indexed stock holder you need to hold the stock in the index, whether this includes Sportsman's Warehouse, Camping World and the gun manufacturers American Outdoor Brands, Sturm Ruger & Co, Olin and Vista Outdoors. A simple fact, you have no choice. Except that below we see plenty of instances of so-called indexers making active choices about what stocks in the index they own.

Your fiduciary duty might lead you to decide that the likelihood of some kind of gun regulation is, in the future, going to damage the potential value of all these stocks and it is, therefore, a value argument to divest.

Then again, and this would be an easier argument to make if the stocks had been performing better, these stocks have delivered good returns in the past and are likely to again, so it is your fiduciary duty to hold them.

But take the single example of American Outdoor Brands. It's stock is trading at around the same level it was five years ago; around $10. In August 2016 it was up to nearly $30, but those days are long gone, and there's no news out there that would suggest they might return. Fiduciary duty clear, then. To help with these decisions, Morningstar and US SIF have published reports to help investors find out if they are invested in gun stocks.

But, in addition to the gun retailers and manufacturers themselves, there are other stocks being affected by this developing debate. Corporations have broken their ties with the National Rifle Association; is that going to help or hinder their bottom line? There have been calls for major credit card companies to follow the example of PayPal and Square and not allow their products to be used to buy firearms. What effect might such decisions have on their profits?

And what are other pension funds doing? IPERS [Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System] investment board, and the politicians who help make decisions there, are against divesting. It's their fiduciary duty to return the best that they possibly can for shareholders, they say, and if that includes owning gun stocks, so be it. On the other hand, IPERS is already prohibited from investing in some businesses, for example, those that do business with Iran and Sudan, and businesses that boycott Israel.

And then there's Florida itself, where teachers, parents and pupils expressed outrage that public pensions, including those for teachers and administrators themselves, were invested in gun stocks by the state pension fund of Florida, the Florida State Board of Administration. Like IPERS, the SBA claims to be a passive investor, but, like IPERS, the fund has the same restrictions on investing when it comes to Iran, Sudan and Israel, so it doesn’t own the entire market.

And in the first of what are likely to be a number of such developments, New Jersey state senator Vin Gopal and two General Assembly members are introducing bills to prohibit the state from investing in gun stocks.

On the mutual fund side, BlackRock, one of Treasurer Chiang's targets, put out a press release outlining the questions it will ask gun manufacturers and retailers in which it is invested during engagement. These meetings will not necessarily lead to divestment, but they might, depending on the outcome of the engagement. Although, as money managers, many mutual funds simply replicate indices. Maybe it is the fiduciary duty of the index providers to remove such companies from the indices?

But there is clearly something going on here that is beyond stock values and fiduciary duty. Treasurer Chiang brought a motion at a recent CalPERS board meeting to add a divestment discussion to this April's board meeting, as per his letter quoted above. The motion was unsuccessful, and the board has deferred this discussion to April 2019, when it was on the agenda anyway. But engagement will continue.

However, at the board meeting, this being a public pension fund, there were many, many members of the public arguing passionately that CalPERS should divest. There were only two who got up and said it was the fund's fiduciary duty to own the stocks. But the majority of the arguments for divesting were moral ones, not financial; no one stood up and said it was the fund's fiduciary duty to sell the stocks of gun retailers. It looks like such a case could be made, however.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.