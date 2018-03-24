Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Regeneron And Alnylam Team Up, Zealand's Rescue Pen Succeeds, AbbVie's Hope Remains With Rova-T Prospects

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Regeneron and Alnylam Team Up For NASH Fibrosis Drug

News: Recently, Regeneron (REGN) and Alnylam (ALNY) stated that they will team up and co-develop a drug to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) fibrosis. The goal of the partnership is to research any potential therapy that might be derived from certain studies. Should there be a positive signal of efficacy, both will produce a collaboration that will be split in a 50 to 50 fashion. Meaning that they will split the costs of research, co-development, and commercialization of the drug. Of course, this highly depends if positive data is observed in early studies.

Analysis: This collaboration was built on what Regeneron observed in its initial study. It noticed that there was a significant link between a gene known as HSD17B13 and the lowering of the risk for chronic liver disease. Having said that, this collaboration is a good one, because of what each biotech will bring to the table. Regeneron is supplying the gene target of HSD17B13, and Alnylam is supplying its gene silencing RNA interference (RNAi) technology. In my opinion, NASH was a good next target for both companies to collaborate on. That's because it is estimated that between 3% and 12% of adults in the United States have NASH. This is only going to get worse since there is a huge obesity epidemic as well. That means that this stat is only going to get worse because obesity is linked to an increased risk of developing NASH.

Zealand Pharma Posts Positive Data From First Phase 3 Study In Hypoglycemia

News: Recently, Zealand Pharma A/S ADR (ZEAL) announced positive results from its first phase 3 study treating patients with hypoglycemia. The company met on both the primary and secondary endpoints of the study. These positive results were obtained with the company's rescue pen product known as dasiglucagon (Hypopal). That means that this biotech is on track to report additional data from this first phase 3 study in Q2 2018. In addition, it will report data from a pivotal phase 3 study for the same indication in the second half of 2018.

Analysis: This is really good news for Zealand Pharma, because it has proven its rescue pen to work in patients with hypoglycemia. The problem is that patients with type 1 diabetes and sometimes those with type 2 diabetes obtain severe hypoglycemia. Hypoglycemia occurs when blood sugar levels drop to a really low level. This sometimes happens as insulin dependent therapy is not sustained. Dangerously low levels of blood sugar are a major life-threatening event. The problem is that current options require the use of dry powder. Meaning that you have to insert a syringe into the dry powder first, before an injection can be made to your skin. On the other hand, Hypopal from Zealand is a pen that is ready for quick use. I believe that the quicker use of Hypopal will make it an even better product over other competing products. Looking up Novo Nordisk (NVO), it notes that its treatment, GlucaGen Hypokit, makes use of a syringe which must first be inserted into dry powder. Looking up Eli Lilly (LLY), it notes that its treatment for hypoglycemia, Glucagon, uses a syringe along with another separate vial of sterile fluid. As you can see, current treatment kit options for hypoglycemia require the use of a syringe along with another vial, which is not as quick as a single injection from a rescue pen like Hypopal from Zealand. In other words, Hypopal is a ready-to-use rescue pen. It doesn't require a powder to be mixed with an aqueous solution before being given to a hypoglycemic patient. For that reason I'm highly bullish on Zealand Pharma. I expect good things from this biotech.

AbbVie's Rova-T Fails To Impress In Phase 2 Study, But Still Has Multiple Shots On Goal

News: AbbVie (ABBV) recently announced data from its phase 2 study for the third-line treatment of patients with DLL3-expressing relapsed/refractory small cell lung cancer. Shares of AbbVie finished the day lower by 12.76%, because the data was not impressive enough to file for accelerated approval. The hope was that Rova-T would be able to elicit a good response in this patient population. The problem is that the best it could do is a 16% objective response rate. In addition, the best median overall survival it could come up with was 5.6 months.

Analysis: This is a huge blow for AbbVie, because had it received better data from this study, it could have filed for accelerated approval. Now those goals are shattered, and the company must await Rova-T data from other lung cancer studies. That's because it is currently testing this drug in the first and second line settings for small cell lung cancer in phase 3 studies. That means that there is still hope for this oncology drug if it produces some good data in these late-stage studies. However, this shatters the hope of any boost in revenue for the time being. That's especially troublesome since AbbVie is expected to lose patent protection for Humira in 2023. It has some cushion for the time being, but an accelerated approval for this indication would have been huge. The good news is that when AbbVie had acquired Stemcentrx for $5.8 billion, it also obtained its entire pipeline. That's good because Stemcentrx still has other solid tumor indications in its pipeline including: triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer indications. In addition, it also has a host of pre-clinical compounds as well. That means while this Rova-T news is disappointing, it won't be the end for AbbVie. I still believe that AbbVie is a good buy, and so does a Wall Street analyst. An analyst from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, by the name of John T. Boris, stated that the drop created a buying opportunity. He set a price target of $157 on the stock. He notes that the drop in the stock was a buying opportunity because of the two phase 3 studies for Rova-T still left, dealing with first and second line small cell lung cancer. I feel the same way, because data from both of those late-stage studies are expected by the second half of 2019. That means that there are still a couple shots on goal for Rova-T in small cell lung cancer. I feel it is too early to completely dismiss the drug since we haven't seen data from either of these phase 3 studies. That's why I believe AbbVie is still a good buy.

