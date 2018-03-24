Novo Nordisk Can Succeed In Weight Loss Where Orexigen, Vivus, Arena Failed

An oral semaglutide for the weight loss market could be big for Novo and open up the weight loss market significantly.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) may soon be entering the weight loss market with its next-generation GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide. Results published this week, March 19, for a Phase II trial conducted on non-diabetics showed that the drug, already used to successfully treat diabetes by, among other things, inducing weight loss unsurprisingly helped spur significant weight loss in non-diabetic patients as well. This is a big deal for the diabetes giant, as it could open up a big market beyond its core diabetes demographic more successfully than its current weight loss drug Saxenda (liraglutide) has succeeded in doing already.

Data showed that patients lost up to 13.8% of their body weight after one year of treatment. 83% lost at least 5% body weight compared to 66% on Saxenda and 23% on placebo, and 65% lost 10% or more compared to only 34% on Saxenda and 10% on placebo. Safety profile was similar to other GLP-1 receptor agonists already approved for diabetics and not much of an issue.

Chances are Novo will eventually get semaglutide approved for weight loss. Will the drug succeed in the weight loss marketplace? I contend yes.

Recent Failures in Weight Loss

Yes, there have been plenty of failures in the weight loss market of late. Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX), once a high-flying stock in 2014 and 2015 when the FDA approved its weight loss drug Contrave, collapsed when the drug subsequently failed in the marketplace. It has since been reduced to a nanocap and forced to declare bankruptcy. The company is now trying to auction Contrave off to recoup whatever it can get to pay bondholders.

Vivus' (NASDAQ:VVUS) weight loss drug Qsymia has a similar story, with that stock also being reduced to a nanocap after failed uptake in the weight loss market. Arena's (NASDAQ:ARNA) Belviq has also had serious trouble with adoption. So why would Novo fare any better with semaglutide?

The most obvious reason is that Novo's previous generation GLP-1 receptor agonist drug liraglutide is already on the market for weight loss as Saxenda, and in 2017, Saxenda logged sales of DKK2.562B ($422M). The only difference between Saxenda and Victoza for type II diabetes is the dosage formulation. I believe semaglutide will be even more successful than Saxenda.

Semaglutide has the potential to really break through as a blockbuster drug because so far it looks to be much more effective than liraglutide for weight loss, at least so far as current Phase II data show, and second, there is an oral formulation of semaglutide in the works that could really open the weight loss market for the diabetes giant. Saxenda is only subcutaneous.

It's hard enough to get diabetics to agree to inject themselves daily with anything and their lives depend on it in a very direct way. It's a tough thing to do mentally, and it's painful. Patients will typically try to exhaust oral options before they resort to subcutaneous injections of any drugs. Trying to get obese patients who may or may not have a life-threatening comorbidity is even harder to do.

Oral semaglutide has already succeeded in Phase 3 trials. It is expected to be approved in 2019 and launched in 2020. I expect Novo will follow up with trialing the oral formulation of the drug for the weight loss market soon after approval for the diabetes market. There was a four-year gap between approval for Victoza and approval for Saxenda, so oral semaglutide assuming similar time frames could be available as a weight loss pill by 2024 or 2025.

Given how well Saxenda sells already, oral semaglutide for weight loss could really transform Novo from an overwhelmingly diabetes-focused company to more balanced between diabetes and weight loss. I expect it to remain primarily diabetes-focused but slightly more balanced between the two markets.

Oral semaglutide could change the structure of the weight loss market

Oral semaglutide could even change how obesity is treated long term, and help prevent diabetes from developing among obese patients, or at least prolong the time between pre-diabetes and full-blown diabetes. Most prescription weight loss pills are centered on altering brain chemistry and pleasure centers in the brain, which comes with a host of uncomfortable side effects. Some, like Belviq, affect serotonin receptors, which leads to similar side effects as antidepressants, known to cause jumpiness and restlessness.

Others like Qsymia had 40% of patients dropping out of the Phase III trial before it was completed. The mechanism of action of Qsymia is not understood, which may discourage physicians from prescribing it.

The mechanism of action of GLP-1 receptor agonists however is well understood, as it mimics a natural chemical class called incretins secreted by the small intestine after meals that promotes satiety. The main difference between natural incretins and GLP-1 receptor agonists is half-life, the amount of time they stay active in the blood stream. Though they do affect the hypothalamus, drugs like liraglutide and semaglutide promote satiety more physically than chemically by slowing the emptying of the stomach. You physically feel fuller for longer after a meal, which means you will be mechanically induced to eat less as opposed to chemically encouraged to eat less by primarily altering brain chemistry.

All said, there is strong evidence that semaglutide is very effective at encouraging weight loss without having too much of an effect on brain chemistry. The main impediment to GLP-1 agonists in their current formulation in the weight loss market is the fact that they are not yet available orally. If and when they are, Novo will have a very large and new market to address beyond diabetes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.