The Current Condition Of The U.S. Economy Is Positive

We're seeing some modestly concerning movements in the credit markets. While they're certainly not at danger levels, we should keep an eye on them.

I'm in the final stages of working with the Seeking Alpha team on bringing my newsletter to market. Called "Turning Points," it combines economic, technical, and fundamental analysis to provide investors with actionable information. Stay tuned for more details!

Earlier this week, the Conference Board released its latest estimate of the leading, coincident, and lagging economic indicators. While I greatly respect the work it does, I disagree with its "magic indicator" methodology, where it combines a number of indicators into a single number. I think looking at individual numbers and drawing a conclusion based on a holistic reading of the data is a better method.

The credit markets as a whole often provide a large amount of advanced economic data. As I noted in last week's credit market review, short-term rates - which are usually harbingers of forthcoming problems - are increasing. However, recent tax law changes that encourage onshoring offshore money have freed up foreign funds, leading to an increase in commercial paper issuance. This is a situation that bears watching. Other key fixed-income numbers indicate the economy is fine. Let's start with the Baa bond rate:

I've inverted the data simply because a downward move is easier to spot than an upward one. We look for sharp and protracted moves lower, especially when they break technical support levels. This level is currently high, and while it has turned down, it remains at ~100 basis points above key levels.

I've also included the inverted BBB level. This is a bit riskier than the Baa, so we'd expect a downward move to foreshadow a drop in the Baa yield. This yield is moving lower, but is still above key levels.

We've also seen an increase in financial stress:

The Chicago Fed Financial Risk Index (in red) and the St. Louis Financial Stress Index (in black) both use the same data but apply and filter it in different ways. Regardless, both recently saw an uptick caused by an increase in stock market volatility, an increase in the Vix, and a rising OAS spread in some markets.

However, the 10-year Fed funds spread recently increased:

At the end of last year, there were a number of columns and articles about the tightening Treasury market spread. Those articles have disappeared.

Other long-leading and leading indicators are strong:

Corporate profits are rising. It appears they will increase above previous highs in the next report.

The four-week moving average of initial unemployment claims continues to move lower and is below its 6- and 12-month average.

1-unit building permits continue to increase and are also above their longer-term moving averages.

All of the coincidental indicators are in very good shape:

All are moving higher at varying rates. The Fed's favorite coincidental number - establishment jobs (above in black) - is increasing at a very consistent rate. More importantly, its underlying trend is very strong:

Its 3-month moving average is about 200,000, while the 6- and 12-month numbers are moving higher.

The sum total of all this data is that the US economy is in good shape. And it also has the added benefit of economic tailwinds from last year's tax cuts, the increase in federal spending, and growing international economies. The one thing we do have to watch out for is the increased possibility of economic shocks from trade policy, oil prices, and tech sector issues. As recently pointed out by San Francisco Fed President John Williams, these are what really cause recessions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.