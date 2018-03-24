Technically Speaking For The Week Of March 19-23

All the indexes took it in the teeth this week.

I'm in the final stages of working with the Seeking Alpha team on bringing my newsletter to market. Called "Turning Points," it combines economic, technical, and fundamental analysis to provide investors with actionable information. Stay tuned for more details!

The trade wars are heating up. In round one, the U.S. levied tariffs against steel and aluminum imports. Round two started on Thursday with Trump levying $60 billion worth of tariffs against Chinese imports. The markets dropped sharply on the news. China has so far only responded with $3 billion of retaliatory tariffs, indicating it is trying to prevent the situation from spinning out of control. It will not easily be swayed. Depending on which measurements you use, it is either the first or second largest economy in the world. It is "the" power player in Asia and its "one belt one road" program has made it many friends. Don't be surprised to see President Xi - who is now a lifelong president and who has also demonstrated a remarkable amount of political savvy - turn this into a domestic victory. These events have led to the increasing possibility of economic shocks that could cause a recession.

This week also saw the first Federal Reserve's decision with Powell leading the committee. It unsurprisingly increased rates 25 basis points. The Fed also released its latest economic and interest rate projections which were somewhat surprising. Consensus estimates are for a slightly faster pace of GDP growth in 2018 and 2019, coupled with the growing possibility of four interest rate hikes this year. The Fed didn't increase its inflation projections, which naturally begs the question, "If inflation isn't heating up, why raise rates four times in 2018?" Based on each committee member's most recent speeches, it appears most believe increased global growth and December's tax cuts are providing sufficient tailwinds to change their outlook for the U.S. economy and interest rate policy. As I noted on Thursday, I'm concerned the Fed is making a mistake.

The stock market is a leading indicator. Not only do traders invest as a proxy of their opinion about the economy, but they are also psychologically influenced by market movements, which naturally begs the question how many market shocks can the public experience before they negatively impact sentiment? We've seen several large point drops in the last few months. While the percentage amount is historically modest, the size of the drops is huge. One has to wonder if, at some point, U.S. consumers start to shelter in place as a result of these headlines.

Turning to the markets, we see a lot of red and little green:

The QQQs took the brunt of the sell-off; they were negatively impacted by the news backdrop along with the FANG stock sell-off. The SPYs sold-off more than the IWMs. This might seem odd at first, but SPY stocks have more international exposure, making them more susceptible to retaliatory sanctions. Treasuries, which should have caught a flight to safety bid, were hemmed in by the Fed's revised interest rate policy projections, indicating we could see four hikes this year.

Despite the sell-off, the market remains expensive:

This tells us there's plenty of downside room if the market is so inclined.

Regular readers know that I look at a variety of time frames. This week, there's plenty of bearishness across all, starting with the 1-week chart:

There are two overall trends. The rally from late Monday through the close on Wednesday, and the downward trend that started Thursday morning and continued through the close on Friday. Note that the MACD ended the week very bearishly, and all the moving averages are moving lower.

We see similar bearishness on the 2-week chart:

We see similar negative EMA and MACD readings. In addition, notice that prices gapped lower on Monday AM. They then rallied to this point at the close on Wednesday before moving lower. Prices ended the week at their low point - yet another bearish development.

In addition to sharing all the bearish traits of the other charts, the 30-day chart also closed at the lowest level of the month.

And then we have the daily chart:

Prices broke support on higher volume. The MACD has given a sell-signal. Prices - which printed two large red bars on Thursday and Friday - are headed for the 200-day EMA.

There was a lot of negative news this week. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which has been a darling of this rally, was hammered by negative news. On top of that, its CEO said he was open to the idea of regulation - not words that would cheer the market up. This was followed by a continuation of the trade war saga, which shows no possibility of ending soon. This does not set us up for a positive week next week.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.