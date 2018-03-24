3 Things In Biotech, March 23: Booking 3 Pieces Of Bad News

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Progenics has a set back with the FDA

Company: Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX)

Therapy: Iobenguane I-131

Disease: Pheochromocytoma

News: PGNX announced that the FDA has delayed the PDUFA date for its lead agent Azedra by three months, placing the action date on July 30. This was due to additional CMC information that the company needed to produce, which will take additional time to review. PGNX guided that the delay is not due to any issues relating to safety or efficacy.

Looking forward: A boilerplate sort of setback, really. This is just par for the course when a company isn't quite all there with the documentation, and it seems likely that the CMC information won't stop the proceedings for that long. This news is likely to cause a significant drop in the stock price, due to uncertainty, however. But I don't think this is going to be that big a deal, and any drop could represent a buying opportunity.

The thesis around PGNX hasn't changed one iota, and three months isn't going to make much of a difference if it ultimately gets approved.

AbbVie has a little less confidence in its lung cancer drug

Company: AbbVie (ABBV)

Therapy: Rovalpituzumab tesirine

Disease: Small cell lung cancer

News: ABBV announced top-line data from its phase 2 TRINITY study evaluating its antibody-drug conjugate Rova-T in patients with recurrent small cell lung cancer and high DLL3 expression. The objective response rate in these patients was 29%, with a median overall survival of 5.6 months. On the basis of these findings and consultation with the FDA, ABBV has decided not to pursue accelerated approval for Rova-T in this setting. However, it continues to test the agent in first- and second-line therapy in phase 3 studies.

Looking forward: This is just one example of big pharma's shrewdness in not pursuing approvals that don't have an incredibly strong chance of success. While Rova-T appears to show some efficacy in these pretreated patients, it just doesn't look like the risk/benefit calculation is strong enough in ABBV's favor here. But there is still hope for the first- and second-line settings.

Definitely a setback for the Rova-T program, but it shouldn't weigh too heavily on ABBV near term.

PharmaMar finishes a big stumble in myeloma

Company: PharmaMar (OTCPK:PHMMF)

Therapy: Plitidepsin

Disease: Multiple myeloma

News: PHMMF announced that the European CHMP has confirmed a negative opinion on the application for approval of its animal-derived cytotoxic agent plitidepsin (branded Aplidin) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. This means there is a very strong likelihood that the EMA will not grant the approval, as it often follows the advice of the CHMP.

Looking forward: With no details forthcoming about this decision, it's difficult to know what drove the negative opinion. I suppose this isn't a total shock, as this was already a re-evaluation of a trending negative opinion from the CHMP. And this drives home the dropping valuation of PHMMF overall, as it doesn't have many other opportunities in drug development that are likely to lead to success in the near future, with the possible exception of lurbinectedin.

For now, I would stay away, but there is hope on the horizon.

