Should Smart CEF Money Be Buying ETG?

Why I agree with the sell spoke of the idea, but not necessarily the buy side.

Given rampant valuation swings and inefficient pricing, CEFs can be a good place to look for income value.

While most income investors do not maintain a huge allocation to CEFs due to a variety of risks, income inefficiency, and accounting quirks, a peripheral eye should be kept on them due to value dislocations that can suddenly appear. Despite the complexity, CEFs can provide investors an easy, leveraged way to generate elevated income across various corners of financial markets.

In a recent article, Doug Albo suggested an Eaton Vance fund swap - out of ETO, Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund, and into ETG, Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund.

As Mr. Albo showed, despite similar portfolios and similar longer-term NAV performance, there exists a valuation disparity that widened to greater than 15% at the open of trading on March 23 (~9% ETO premium + ~6% ETG discount).

I'd agree that there appears no rational reason why an investor should pay 109 cents on the dollar to own ETO. The fund's annual return over the past three years (~7.5% on NAV) has been respectable compared to others in the CEF universe, but not eye-popping, either. Just based on the premium alone, if I were an ETO owner, I'd be hard pressed at this point to justify even holding it.

Further, the fund's 8% managed distribution is currently dominated by long-term capital gains, making it hardly a tax-advantaged vehicle. Meanwhile, ETO, like ETG, is not a pure dividend equity fund. Somewhere between 20% and 25% of the fund is devoted to fixed-income vehicles. Also, if you look at the list of its recent top 10 holdings, you'll find several that don't pay a dividend at all. Nearly 10% of net assets are in FANG - none of which would appear, for now, to be a dividend opportunity!

The name of the fund itself is obviously somewhat of a contradiction, which is not necessarily an anomaly in the CEF world. But I digress.

Should You Buy ETG?

I'm somewhat less supportive of whether the savvy CEF investor should actually initiate a position in ETG, however. Viewed in isolation with ETO, it may be the superior choice, given the valuation disparity, but I don't think things should be viewed in isolation.

Unlike ETO, ETG does not maintain a managed distribution policy. Its current 7.5% "payout" is comprised mainly of return of capital. If you download Eaton Vance's latest UNII report from this page, you'll see that ETG only "earns" about 20% of its distribution. Further, undistributed net investment income, or UNII, currently sits at negative 14 cents per share, although that probably shouldn't be read too much into given lumpiness associated with that number.

On the positive side, as compared to ETO, if I'm receiving a distribution in an unqualified account, I'd much rather see ETG's return of capital (which is tax deferred) than LTCG (which is taxable). However, depending on the trajectory of a CEF's NAV performance and its underlying gains situation, those distributions can quickly morph into something different. Thus, I'd be careful in necessarily assuming that a current distribution characterization trend will maintain.

The fund can also opt to reduce the distribution, which would be more likely with ETG than ETO in my opinion, given its lack of a managed policy.

In terms of performance over the past three years, ETG's NAV upside (about 6.5% per annum) has lagged mildly compared to ETO, but barely fits into the top quartile of full CEF complement. From this I'd opine that ETG may at best be a good choice. It's certainly not a great choice.

Better CEF Choices?

A better alternative to ETO/ETG may be Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) which has provided 9.5% annual return over the past three years and sports a similar looking equity/fixed-income diversified portfolio to ETG. It sells at a 6% discount.

On the full equity side, I'd probably opt for Eaton Vance's Enhanced Equity Income II (EOS), which sells at par, but has had better performance than ETG. EOS is an option-income fund, which generally continues to be a good choice for investors in the current frothy market. Given wholesale market volatility since the beginning of the year, option premiums have spiked, enhancing income production capabilities.

As a result, some of these funds have increased distributions. Nuveen's Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite (DIAX), currently yielding 7% at a 2% discount, has increased its payout over 20% over the past year.

Unfortunately, these funds aren't the secrets they once were, so the discounts aren't quite as rampant. The BlackRock Science & Technology Fund (BST), which could have been had at a nearly double-digit discount last year sells at a premium today. I am no longer pounding the table on it.

On the fixed-income side, I continue to like PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL), although I'd probably buy the latter before the former given its current discount. Those with capital preservation needs should continue to play things duration-defensive given continued bond yield tailwinds.

While many of the municipal CEF group has gotten to mid teens discounts, I'd resist the urge to load up on them given potentially high portfolio duration. Drill down and understand the current interest rate sensitivity of the fund's holdings. There may be current value if bond yields stand pat, but these funds could also continue to get whipsawed should yields gravitate higher.

For those that live in my home state of Pennsylvania, you may want to take a look at Invesco PA Value Municipal Trust (VPV). The fund trades at a whopping 14.5% discount, boasting one of the highest payouts of all muni CEFs, yielding nearly 6 percent double tax free! Of course, one should keep in the back of their mind that Pennsylvania's state credit rating is amongst the worst in the nation.

Conclusion

Given continued market volatility and income crosswinds, this is not the time to be extremely aggressive with CEF allocations. Smart CEF money should stick with proven management/performance and avoid huge bets. Looking intermediate-term, investors should be prepared for a flattish to down equity environment with a rising yield backdrop. Allocate accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDI, DSL, BST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.