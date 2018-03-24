Parker-Hannifin: Over A Century Of Success

The company is somewhat overvalued today, and its dividend growth in the near future will likely be muted. However, it would be a strong addition to a long-term DGI portfolio.

Keeping with the theme of my last article, I plan on continuing to look at some of the top-performing industrials from a qualitative perspective and comparing them on a few key metrics. Industrials on the whole are not cheap today, but I have a list made that helps me keep a clear head during sell-offs and just buy as much of the companies I have on my list as possible. When the companies are performing well is the best time to do that research and get the list prepared, so that when the industrial cycle bottoms out again, I will know what I want regardless of any news or extraneous opinions. My last article was on 3M (MMM), which is undoubtedly one of the very best in the entire sector. It will be tough to compete, but 100-year old Parker-Hannifin (PH) may be up to the task.

Parker is a leading provider of motion control, flow, and filtration products with a century of experience since its founding in 1917 in Cleveland, Ohio. The company originally specialized in pneumatic brake systems, which it still produces, and has expanded to sell products across a large portion of the economy. Specifically, today Parker derives around half of its revenue from the aerospace industry, and its systems can be found throughout today's most advanced jets. The other half comes from a large network of independent distributors with common inventory, training, and auditing that forges lasting relationships with the company's customer base.

The independent distributor network allows Parker to have a larger customer base than it otherwise would, especially as an aerospace supplier. This type of model can be difficult to manage, much like franchising in other sectors, but Parker has done a good job with its auditing program and inventory tracking to analyze performance. These independent distributors have formed strong relationships with their customers which shows that 60% of Parker's customers use nearly 2/3 of the company's overall product portfolio while no individual customer represents >4% of overall sales. It is like the tech ecosystems where a company trusts Parker and therefore uses almost all Parker branded products. This is a key to the company's success, so long as Parker maintains its image as a trustworthy and high-quality company. Additionally, Parker only represents around 10% of a $120B addressable market, which means that there is definitely room for growth.

Looking at the defense companies and the likes of Boeing (BA), it seems as though the aerospace industry is a good one to be in. There was a period of lackluster performance, but the way ahead should be better and drive meaningful growth for Parker. Although I don't see aerospace as specifically high growth, the industry is very sticky for suppliers, and there is a long tail for support and replacement parts once a company puts its systems into an aircraft. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has projected for 6-7% growth annually over the next 20 or so years in passenger air traffic. Parker is well positioned to take advantage of that growth, which may be a rosy projection.

One thing to consider with Parker's position in the aerospace industry is its R&D expenditures. Although 2.8% of sales isn't so high as to cause alarm, it is the nature of the business that Parker will have to continue spending to maintain its position. This eats into margins to an extent, which I think will be evident when we look at and compare operating margins between the industrials.

Parker has recently built out its filtration business through the 2017 acquisition of Clarcor. Looking above, it was a good fit in terms of filling out some gaps in Parker's offerings. Like I discussed earlier, Parker is able to sell a large cross-section of its products to each customer, so having a well-rounded portfolio increases sales overall and further cements its customer relationships. EPS was immediately accretive, although the acquisition has negatively impacted margins as the company pays to bring the manufacturing footprint in line and integrate the new company. Management has projected for $140M in cost synergies starting in FY20, up from the originally projected $100M, which is a good sign. This seems like a good fit for Parker, and in the future, bringing new products in to its already strong distribution network should continue to do well for the company.

Looking forward, Parker's management has some healthy targets it is shooting for. 19% segment operating margin (not the same as the overall operating margin; I will use to compare it to other companies in a moment) and 10% growth long term are both going to be difficult to achieve. However, with the lower tax rate, dropping taxes for Parker from 38% to 25%, and some strong capital allocation, it could be done. The earnings growth is likely to come from some key acquisitions like the Clarcor deal, although Parker has taken on a relatively large amount of debt over the last few years. Margins will benefit if Parker continues to successfully push selling systems vice individual parts. When Parker sells a system, it is going to cost more, have higher margins, guarantee more sales, and have a longer product support tail than individual parts would.

Companies mentioned in the following graphic to compare with Parker are: United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Eaton (NYSE:ETN), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), Dover (NYSE:DOV), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 3M, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

In terms of returns on invested capital, Parker ranks near the bottom, and it has been slowly declining over the last few years. This isn't a great thing to see, although ROIC isn't everything when looking at an overall company. As the new acquisition integrates, I would hope to see Parker returning to ~15% returns.

Parker is much more in the middle of the pack with its return on equity, a good metric for overall profitability. It has been stable over time, and I don't see anything to concern me here.

Operating margins are very important for industrials, since they require a large manufacturing footprint and material input costs, etc. Parker has been among the lowest in terms of its overall operating margin over time, with companies like Ingersoll-Rand, Dover, and Cummins. Having a higher margin than another company doesn't inherently make it better, especially considering that these companies all make and sell different products. However, companies like 3M or Illinois Tool Works have much higher overall margins that have grown well over time, requiring lower sales due to enhanced profitability. Parker's margin took a hit this last year from Clarcor integration costs. With those factored out, the company's overall margins actually improved by around 110 bps, which is good to see. Like I discussed above, margins will improve as Parker pushes to sell systems vice individual parts and continues to cut costs and streamline its manufacturing processes. Looking below, management has laid out how it plans to meet its 19% segment operating margin goal in 2023.

PH Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Parker's debt is a little higher than I would like to see as it has grown over the last couple of years. Obviously, debt servicing costs have been low, but at 6X free cash flow, it would be good to see that get paid down some over the next few years. Additionally, the pension plan is 25.8% underfunded, or $1.3B, which is also over a year's worth of total free cash flow. This isn't a dangerous place to be, but it does show that Parker has a few large liabilities on its current cash flows that could crimp dividend and earnings growth in the future.

However, Parker has very obviously prioritized its dividend over the years, which management has made clear in its earnings calls and through an amazing 61 years of consecutive dividend increases. Management is targeting 30% of its net income paid out in dividends, averaged out over five years. There is definitely some math involved in that, so for reference sake, Parker has around $1B in average net income over the last five years. That puts its dividend at somewhere in the mid 30s% of net income and ~40% of earnings. This is a good spot for the company, especially considering the future obligations it will probably have for its cash flow. Its dividend growth has slowed somewhat over the last 10 years, and with management's target, it will probably grow a little slower than earnings over the next five years to bring it in line despite the low yield today.

Looking at the FAST Graph for Parker, it is trading above its short-term trendline of around 17X earnings with a yield of only 1.5%, although it seems to have been over 2% for a good amount of the time.

Zooming out to a longer-term graph, Parker is pretty obviously over its long-term trends, as investors could have bought the company for >2% yield many times in the past. However, 19X earnings is not overly expensive on an absolute basis when looking at a company with as strong of an operating history as Parker.

Based on analyst estimates for earnings growth and a return to its long-term average valuation, an investment in Parker today could yield around 7% annualized over the next few years. That's not bad, and there's no guarantee that Parker won't maintain its higher valuation or even get more expensive, which would inflate that return figure. However, there is definitely something to be said for holding off for a bit to see if the company comes back down. Overall, Parker is a strong performer that flies under the radar with a long history of returning capital to shareholders and growing its earnings, and it would be a good addition to nearly any long-term DGI portfolio.

