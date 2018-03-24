Understanding Thor's Danger Over The Medium Term

I found both sets of reasons quite convincing; however, there are serious dangers over the medium term for Thor investors that they should be aware of.

Introduction

I recently listened to a podcast from Seeking Alpha Senior Editor Daniel Shvartsman where he interviews SA contributor DoctoRx about his long position in Thor Industries (THO). You can listen to the podcast here, and read the article from DoctoRx that inspired the interview here. Both are well done and interesting. The reason I have decided to offer my two cents on Thor Industries is that 1) I had previously overlooked the company, 2) the nature of the discussion largely had to do with the businesses cycle, which is where I have been spending a lot of my research energy lately, and 3) I thought that the dangers Thor shareholders face over the medium term weren't addressed in as much detail as I would have liked in the interview.

As many readers know, I have been spending a lot of time in 2018 examining and writing about how far certain stocks might fall if we were to experience a bear market over the medium term of 3-5 years. In two months time, I've covered about 15 different stocks from this vantage point. The original idea for the series was sparked by an article I wrote about Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) last August.

My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped. That critique prompted me to begin writing the "How far could they fall?" series.

This article won't officially be part of the series because I view this article mostly as a supplement to DoctoRx's work, and I'm not going to offer an alternative investment idea for Thor shareholders or fit Thor into a larger investment strategy like I do with the "How far could they fall?" articles. For now, I simply want to fill in a gap I think is present in DoctoRx's thesis. That gap has to do with what we can expect and be prepared for with Thor's stock price over the medium term.

What caught my attention with Thor?

Let me begin by saying that I thought DoctoRx had pretty good reasoning for a short-term Thor investment and very compelling reasoning with regard to owning Thor for the long term. The weakness, I thought, was not fully addressing the significant danger over the medium term.

The point in time when the price of a highly cyclical stock like Thor's has fallen 20-30% while sales and earnings are rising in the later stages of a bull market is when buying the stock can be the most dangerous, particularly for value investors who think they are buying with a margin of safety at these levels. My theory regarding what I think is happening in these situations is that professional traders and investors begin to predict a cyclical downturn and begin selling the stock. That tends to drive the price of the stock down even in the face of good earnings and guidance. A lot of times you see general puzzlement on behalf of retail investors when this happens. And equally as important, many times, the professionals are early in their prediction of a turn in the cycle (which is the equivalent of being wrong about the short-term value of the stock). This is why DoctoRx's short-term target of $170 for Thor isn't unreasonable at all. It is entirely possible that the stock price could hit that level by 2019 if enough investors look at the numbers and think Thor looks like a good value over the course of the next year.

The problem, though, is that eventually those professionals that missed the cyclical downturn on their first try have a much higher percentage chance of being right on their second try, and an even better chance on their third try, should they get one. So, when we look out over the medium term of 3-5 years, we see a much more dangerous picture than we do 1-2 years out. If we look back at 2007, we'll see why:

THO data by YCharts

That's a pretty big drop over about a year-and-half for any investor to withstand. Of course, if I saw this chart for the first time, I would think, "Sure, Cramer, but this was the Great Recession. The worst financial trouble we've had since the Great Depression, a once-in-a-generation event. It's unlikely to happen again for another 80 years." But if I thought that, then I'd be wrong.

THO data by YCharts

In just a few months in 1998, well before the actual recession began and the dot.com bubble burst, the price of Thor's stock dropped over 70% also. It seems the Great Recession decline was not a rare phenomenon. But wait, there's more:

THO data by YCharts

In 1987, we saw another 70% drop in price, the bulk of it coming very rapidly, and well before a real recession.

These drops in price need to be contrasted, however, with the history of Thor's volatility leading up to these crashes. There were short-term opportunities similar to what DoctoRx describes in the past too:

THO data by YCharts

If an investor would have bought after the 25% drop in 1986, they could have made a 50% gain in less than a year.

THO data by YCharts

One could have bought the dip as late a mid-2007 and still made 25% in a few months later that year. So, there can be opportunities over the short term, making profits off investors who call an end to the cycle too early. In 1998, there was no recovery, though. The bears got it right with Thor the first time around and the stock went directly into a cyclical decline without 'passing Go and collecting $200'. So, which is it this time around?

Honestly, I don't know. I think there is a 50/50 chance that either a $170 price target could happen, or we could see a 70% drop from the peak. Thor's stock price currently stands at about $118.00 per share. If it experiences a 70% drop from its peak price of $161.48, it would see a price of $48.44. That's about a 59% drop from where we are today. If we were to see $170 before then, that would be a 44% gain. So, for me, that's not a good risk-reward over the short term. But if one is willing to take a short-term gain while also willing to accept a long-term hold position if the stock doesn't immediately recover, then I think DoctoRx's case becomes much stronger. What I mean by this is that someone invests at $118 with the understanding that if the price reaches $170, then they will sell, but if it doesn't then they'll just hold through the cycle and hopefully make up any declines in price over the longer term. If one bought the dip near the peak in 2007, for example, and decided to hold for ten years, they would have done just fine:

THO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Even with a very poorly timed purchase, one would have still outperformed the S&P 500 index over the next ten years. The catch is that they would have had to have the patience to wait about seven years for any of that outperformance to materialize.

Long term looks good for Thor

I am an avid camper and outdoorsman. If I added up all the nights I've slept outside in a tent the past 25 years, it would total around two years of my life. I have seen a lot of changes that have taken place at the campgrounds I've visited over the past decade. Private RV parks have high occupancy, and many state parks I camp at are upgrading their facilities to include 50-watt power, WiFi, individual water hook-ups, etc., in order to cater to the RV crowd, which, anecdotally, I have observed grow substantially. Although this year I started talking with my wife about buying a small RV, we are still tent campers. In many parks we stay at, there are times when we are virtually the only tent campers. Everyone seems to have an RV or travel trailer, and the parks have also been very busy the past 3-4 years (as opposed to 2009 through 2011 when even holiday weekends were quiet).

I'm a GenXer. In many ways, I've lived the sort of experience-seeking life that Millennials have popularized recently. There is a long-term RV trend that is likely here to stay as future generations prioritize travel over, say, eating out in restaurants. Last week, I was making reservations at some parks in the Pacific northwest, which is where we will be traveling with the family this summer, and there were several parks that were nearly full already, five months in advance. More and more, people value outdoor experiences. When one combines this likely long-term trend with the solid fundamental case that DoctoRx put forth for Thor; a near duopoly business, soon-to-be debt-free by July of this year, great low-key management that has weathered downturns before, and a stock price that has shown it can have a multi-bagger return from the lows of these cycles, then Thor looks very good long term. Since the bottom in the year 2000, this is how it has performed:

THO data by YCharts

This included the Great Recession and the recent sell-off. It's simply been a fantastic stock and a great company to own long term. But long-term shareholders had to be able to stomach very serious downturns along the way and hold the course through those downturns. That's not easy. Hopefully, knowing what could be in store with regard to the downside will help steel long-term shareholders' resolve.

Conclusion

I want to thank DoctoRx and Daniel Shvartsman for bringing Thor to my attention. I had previously looked at Winnebago (WGO), Harley Davidson (HOG), and Polaris (PII) over the years, but somehow Thor had escaped my attention. It's now on my watchlist as a stock I want to own. However, since I'm a medium-term investor, I don't want to own it at this price and at this point in the business cycle. Even if the price goes to $170 per share over the short term as DoctoRx thinks it might, from my point of view, that still doesn't mean the price isn't likely to be 60% lower than where it trades right now 3-5 years from now. It's almost certainly going to have a significant downturn within the next 3-5 years unless this time things really are different than they have been historically.

Quite often what I hear from shareholders after I write a 'warning' article like this is that "I'll just buy more if the price drops that far." That's a good policy to have, but I often wonder if shareholders actually have the cash to do so, and how much of it they have. In order to make a real difference in one's portfolio, they really need to have nearly an equal amount of 'buy the dip' cash set aside as they do already invested in the stock. Also, if one plans to rotate out of a different holding and into the stock after it drops, they need to make sure that the alternative holding is likely to drop significantly less than the target stock (in this case, Thor). Fortunately, Thor makes deep dives, so it should be relatively easy to find a more defensive alternative. For me, though, in Thor's case, cash seems like a perfectly fine alternative until the price is right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.