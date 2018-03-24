MannKind Scripts Recover As Q1 Nears Completion

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors got a bit of relief this past week after seeing scripts in the previous week dip below 400. Afrezza scripts came in at just over 450 for the week ending March 16th. This brings the total for the quarter to just over 4,600. With two weeks of sales to go in Q1, it looks like investors should expect the final tally to be between 5,500 and 5,600.

Quarter-Over-Quarter Scripts

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the sales numbers for Afrezza are a bit disappointing. By all appearances, it appears that sales in the current quarter will come in below the sales levels in the previous quarter. Q1 of 2018 is pacing 4.7% lower than what we saw in Q4 with just two weeks' worth of data left to collect. MannKind pulled out all of the stops in Q4 with a $5 million advertising campaign. The results of that campaign did allow some higher sales, but not to the degree that was needed. In Q1, MannKind ceased major advertising, cut back on the sales force, and conducted yet another training session, all of which are likely contributors to the less-than-stellar sales quarter.

Year-Over-Year Scripts

The year-over-year script numbers show that sales in Q1 of 20-18 are pacing 73.15% better than what was delivered in Q1 of 2017. The impressive number gets a big assist from the fact that MannKind shifted its sales force last year and sales lagged sharply in Q1 of 2017 because of that. The year-over-year growth provides a great talking point provided that you do not have to discuss why last year's Q1 was so low. Q1 of 2017 was the worst quarter for Afrezza scripts since MannKind took control of the drug.

Script Projections

I project Afrezza scripts in six-month intervals. My current script projections run through the end of Q2 of this year. At the beginning of the year, I adjusted my projections downward because four weeks of data necessitated that I change some assumptions. Since that adjustment, the reported sales of Afrezza have been pretty much in line with my projections, albeit at the lower end of the scale. The latest data has stayed in line with what I projected. I had previous announced an intention to look at my script and revenue assumptions and adjust them downward this week. While it is tempting to do so, I am going to let another week or two of data get into the mix before making a final determination on adjustments.

Retail Sales Per Reported Script

This past week we saw a nice spike up in retail sales per reported script. This is most likely attributable to a bigger-than-normal spike in new scripts after the sales force was pulled in the week prior to go through more training. I expect the retail sales per reported script to normalize as the quarter closes out. The retail sales figures are higher than what MannKind reports for gross revenue and net revenue. New scripts are typically more expensive because the user gets a script for a titration pack, which includes more cartridges and is more expensive.

Revenue Tracking

In the chart below, I break down retail sales, projected gross revenue, estimated gross revenue, projected net revenue, and estimated net revenue. This past week, for the first time in Q1, the estimated gross and net revenue actually met and exceeded my projections. This is a positive development that has caused me to pause any adjustments in my projections until next week. As readers follow this data, they should use the estimates to garner where my things stand. The estimates are based on reported scripts, while the projections are using a model established earlier. While it may seem like things are on the right track now that my projections are being surpassed, do not get ahead of yourselves. My projections (which are accurate historically) are well below what is actually needed to impress the Street or to hit MannKind's Afrezza sales guidance.

Revenue Projections/Estimates

The following chart outlines my net projections for the first half of the year, as well as my estimates based on reported Symphony data relating to script sales. The most recent sales week was the first time in the quarter that my Afrezza net sales estimate came in above my projection. I estimate that cumulative net revenue for Afrezza in Q1 is at about $2.6 million. It appears likely that the quarter will surpass $3 million in net revenue. Readers should bear in mind that my estimates are based on the final sales of Afrezza to an end user, while the company will be reporting net revenue based on shipments to wholesales. By my estimation, MannKind has achieved 32% of what I projected for the first half of the year with 42% of the first half already passed.

MannKind's Cash Situation

It is my opinion that MannKind is existing in the corporate version of living paycheck to paycheck. The company is in a cash crunch that impacts its ability to market Afrezza, bring on a national sales force, and even limits its ability to spend on research and development. Management has indicated that it will have at least $25 million in cash by the end of Q1, but how that is accomplished will be an interesting piece of information to obtain.

With this week's number, I made an assumption that MannKind had to pay its quarterly $2.77 million commitment to Amphastar (AMPH). Assuming that happened, I estimate that MannKind finished the week of March 16th with about $25.9 million in cash. Deerfield requires that MannKind possess at least $25 million at the end of each quarter. Interestingly, we learned in the last week or so (through the Amphastar quarterly call) that MannKind notified Amphastar in August of 2017 that it would not exercise its minimum annual purchase option for 2018.

"In August 2017, MannKind notified us that it would not exercise its minimum annual purchase option of RHI API for 2018. We recognized the cancellation fee for 2018 of $0.9 million in net revenues in our consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2017." - Amphastar 10-K

This is an interesting dynamic because it appears that MannKind may pay penalties for not purchasing the contracted amount of insulin. Whether MannKind has sat at the table again with Amphastar is unknown. The penalty is less than what was contracted, so it is possible that MannKind paid less than the quarterly $2.77 million required. It was clear that MannKind did not have sales figures that would use the amount of insulin it was contracted to purchase in 2018, but that could raise its own set of questions relating to the company's guidance.

By my estimation, if nothing is done to address the matter, MannKind will run out of cash prior to the end of Q2, and will be well below the Deerfield covenant as well. In my opinion, the company likely did enough cost cutting to comply with the $25 million in cash for Q1, but we cannot rule out the use of the ATM facility. Either way, there needs to be some move prior to the end of Q2 to stay in compliance with Deerfield and maintain operations. A solid guess would be that the action will happen after April when six months have passed since the latest dilution at a discount.

Insurance Tracker

One critical component relating to Afrezza and Afrezza sales is that of insurance. MannKind has been hard pressed to find a solution to this issue. The cost to the consumer, in general, puts Afrezza at a disadvantage vs. other insulin products on the market. According to Formulary Lookup, commercial insurance for Afrezza has 4,530 plans, but Afrezza is only covered in 25% of covered lives. Afrezza has less than desirable coverage on insurance with many policies requiring prior authorization, quantity restrictions, or step therapy before Afrezza is allowed. Progress since the beginning of the year has been modest.

MannKind Guidance

For 2018, MannKind guided to a minimum net revenue from Afrezza sales to be between $25 million and $30 million. It appears that Q1 will deliver about $3 million. That means that MannKind must deliver just over 50% net Afrezza revenue growth every quarter for the balance of the year in order to get to the lower end of the guidance.

In order to illustrate this better, I have converted the dollars to scripts. It will take about 42,000 scripts to meet the low end of guidance and 50,000 scripts to meet the high end. If Q1 delivers 5,600 scripts, and 50% growth were maintained each quarter, we would need to see Q2 deliver 8,400 scripts, Q3 deliver 12,600 scripts, and Q4 deliver 18,900 scripts. As you can see in the chart below, Afrezza sales are pacing behind guidance.

The chart above shows the first half of 2018. If we look at the full year in the chart below, you can see that we need to see substantial change in the near term to hit guidance.

In my opinion, the Street will begin to seriously assess the likelihood of MannKind reaching its guidance by the end of Q2. I understand why MannKind needs to paint a bullish picture, but there comes a time where the metal meets the road, and it needs to produce. It appears that the company has already pared back the sales force to 100 reps, so it will be a tall order. Each week that sales stay below the needed level builds pressure in the remaining weeks to make up for the shortfall. To apply a little more perspective, the chart below looks at the performance each year and what 2018 would need to look like to hit the low end of the guidance.

Summary

We are fast approaching the end of Q1, and the numbers have been less than stellar. The company has done some financial engineering that buys itself time, but has yet to be able to address some of the core issues with regard to Afrezza. If Afrezza sales are not cutting it, it could be worth while selling off the franchise in exchange for some upfront cash, a royalty, and a manufacturing contract. This would allow the company to revert back to being an R&D house with a patent portfolio and drug candidates. A cash infusion could happen without such a drastic move, but past history has shown that the cash infusions are smaller than needed and not really allowing progress to happen. Simply stated, MannKind is trying to serve too many masters between Afrezza and the pipeline. From management's statements, it appears as if the company will get through Q1 above the Deerfield covenant, essentially buying itself three months of time to get hold of a solution to its cash situation. Management has talked about a term sheet for Afrezza in another nation or region, and while that is positive, the speed to get the product to market will not be overnight. In the end, MannKind remains a speculative play that active traders can take advantage of. Buy in the mid $2s, sell on pops above $3. It would not shock me if that was a standard play among those traders. Stay Tuned!

