S&P 500 Weekly Update: A 'Bottoming' Process For Stocks Or A Deeper 'Correction' Looming?

The entire trade war issue appears to be a "rush to judgement". A trade “skirmish” is far different from a “trade” war.

Plenty of negative views swirling around now. Time to step back and look at how the positives offset that view.

"Investors face not one, but two major risks: the risk of losing money and the risk of missing opportunities." - Howard Marks

Last week the discussion was the age of the current bull market; this week we look at the economy during this recovery. The current recovery started in June 2009, 105 months ago, making it the third longest recovery in U.S. history. In yet another similarity between what we are experiencing now and the last secular bull market, the longest recovery took place in the 1990s and lasted 120 months. Real GDP increased at an average annual rate of 3.6%. The current recovery has experienced just a 2.2% average annual growth rate.

However, instead of the consensus view of coming to an abrupt end, landing the economy in recession, that low growth trajectory may be changing for the better. For sure, the labor market is gathering strength. In the past six months, average hourly earnings are up at a 2.7% annual rate. The total number of hours worked is up at a 2.6% annual rate.

New orders for "core" capital goods, which are capital goods excluding defense and aircraft, were up 6.3% in the year ending in January, while shipments of these capital goods were up 8.7%. Sales of heavy trucks (more than 7 tons) are up 17.4% from a year ago. Recent ISM surveys, for Manufacturing and Services, have beaten consensus expectations.

Housing has been wishy washy in the early part of the year, but that has been the case in prior first-quarter reports during this recovery. In the fourth quarter of 2017, there were 1.3 million new housing permits issued, the highest quarterly total since 2007. Housing starts have increased eight years in a row. Both new and existing home sales were higher in 2017 than they were in 2016.

That scenario doesn’t seem like one that supports a view that just because the recovery is old, it is ready to fall apart and bring on a recession. Initially, the U.S. economy may not grow at a 3% pace every quarter, but all this data suggests that growth will slowly work its way to an average rate of about 3%. The bottom line is that the U.S. economy is accelerating, not decelerating, and the probability for a near-term recession is extremely low.

Of course, just when it appears some are convinced of that, or when it actually starts to occur, the next worry comes along. The view then becomes, let’s all worry that positive economic changes will bring about quickly rising interest rates. No matter how many statistics are rolled out to show how rising rates from these levels, and at this point in time do no spell doom and gloom for equities, there is a contingent that isn’t buying any of it.

Given the backdrop that was just laid out, adding in Corporate earnings growth, the probability that stocks will be higher down the road remains high. Sifting through all of the rhetoric and fear based reporting isn't easy. Focusing on what really matters has treated savvy investors to nice rewards during this bull market. I don't believe we need to be preparing for the end just yet.



Economy

Consumers may be in the best financial shape they have seen in a long time. The ratio of household net worth to disposable personal income hit a record high of 6.8 at year-end 2017, as household asset growth swamped debt growth, jumping 66% since Q1 2009 to $114.4 trillion. This consisted of $80.4 trillion in financial assets and $34.0 trillion in non-financial assets, both record highs. Also setting record highs: public and private pension and defined contribution plans at $23.2 trillion; the market value of stocks directly held by households, $17.9 trillion; and mutual funds, $8.7 trillion.

Loan delinquency rate at 11-year low, and falling.

Perhaps that is why consumers are feeling pretty good these days.

Consumer comfort is tracked using responses on three categories: the economy, the climate for spending, and their personal finances. As the graphic illustrates, the index is at its highest level since 2001.

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 54.3, down from 55.8 in February. The manufacturing component is at a 36-month high. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

“The flash PMI surveys indicate that the economy likely continued to expand at a robust pace in March, rounding off a solid opening quarter of the year. The surveys are running at a level consistent with annualized first quarter GDP growth approaching 2.5% (though we note that official GDP estimates may once again understate growth in the opening quarter of the year). “The survey’s employment index is meanwhile at its highest for nearly three years and indicative of another strong payroll rise in the order of 240,000 in March. The improved hiring trend reflects buoyant optimism regarding future growth. Companies’ expectations for output in the year ahead remained elevated, dipping slightly in services but surging to a three-year high in manufacturing.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index rose 0.6% in February, following a 0.8% gain in January and a 0.7% rise in December.

With the ratio on an upward path, the probability for the economy falling into a recession remains low.

Durable good orders increased by 3.1% versus the 1.5% expectations.





Back in October 2016, before the election, a combined 42% of small businesses cited either Taxes or Government Regulation as their biggest problem, and the two were tied for the lead as being cited by the largest percentage of businesses.

In the most recent report, the combined reading of these two problems is just 30%, which is the lowest in eight years.



Last Friday’s non-farm payrolls report from the BLS showed an increase of 31,000 manufacturing jobs during the month of February. Notably, February marked the fourth consecutive month of adding at least 25,000 manufacturing jobs. As shown in the chart below, we haven’t had a streak of adding 25,000+ manufacturing jobs for four straight months in the last 20 years. Clearly, we’re starting to see a big turnaround in this area of the economy.

Initial U.S. jobless claims rose by 3,000 to 229,000 in the week ended March 17, but they remain near the lowest levels since 1970. The monthly average of claims increased by 2,250 to 223,750. Continuing unemployment claims fell by 57,000 to 1.83 million.





Existing Home Sales up 3% coming in at 5.4M, beating expectations. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

“Sales were uneven across the country in February but did increase nicely overall. A big jump in existing sales in the South and West last month helped the housing market recover from a two-month sales slump. The very healthy U.S. economy and labor market are creating a sizable interest in buying a home in early 2018. However, even as seasonal inventory gains helped boost sales last month, home prices, especially in the West, shot up considerably. Affordability continues to be a pressing issue because new and existing housing supply is still severely sub par.”

The headline reads “New home sales were lower than expected”, but that doesn't tell the real story. The 0.6% February new home sales down tick to a 618k rate followed three huge upward monthly revisions to leave a surprisingly strong report. Analysts now have sales rates of 622k (was 593k) in January, 653k (was 643k) in December, and a 10-year high of 711k (was 696k) in November.



Global Economy

Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index comes in at 55.3. The February read was 57.1. Latest result is a 14-month low. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

“While the first quarter average PMI reading remains relatively robust, indicative of GDP rising by 0.7-0.8%, the loss of momentum since the buoyant start to the year has been quite dramatic. At least some of the slowing may be ascribed to bad weather in some northern regions and, perhaps more importantly, ‘growing pains’ resulting from the strength of the recent growth spurt. Supply chain delays and raw material shortages were often reported to have stymied production in manufacturing (delays in German supply chains are currently more widespread than at any time in the survey’s 22-year history), and both manufacturing and services sectors also saw activity being curtailed by growing incidences of skill shortages. Backlogs of work continue to rise as a result of these growth constraints.”

Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI declines in March to 53.2, from 54.1 in February. Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey:

“The headline PMI declined in March, signalling a weaker improvement in overall business conditions in the manufacturing sector. Output, new order and employment growth rates all slowed, while longer lead times continued to impact supply capacities. That said, with new business increasing for an eighteenth straight month, firms raised output prices to a quicker extent, signalling confidence in the demand climate and purchasing power of their clients. Despite two months of weaker headline PMI readings, the 2018 Q1 average still signals a robust operating environment.”

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research Weekly report:

Earnings Growth: For Q1 2018, the estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 17.2%. If 17.2% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest earnings growth since Q1 2011 (19.5%).

since Q1 2011 (19.5%). Earnings Revisions: On December 31, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q1 2018 was 11.3%. Ten sectors have higher growth rates today (compared to December 31) due to upward revisions to estimates, led by the Energy sector.

Valuation: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.4. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.1) and above the 10-year average (14.3).



The Political Scene

Trump trade trauma? Will adding a few more tariffs to a list of over 100,000 already in force really be that meaningful? Putting the two new tariffs into that context suggests, not likely.

It is ALWAYS better to let the dust settle, be patient and see what is developing before jumping to conclusions. I was never one to be associated with the sell first, think later movement. So this issue has taken center stage, as recent moves by the administration have been extrapolated to protectionism and an all out trade war.

For sure there will be plenty of opinions tossed in our direction, in addition to all of us forming our own opinion on the matter. I am hard pressed to believe a pro-growth administration is about to scuttle the first steps that have been put in place to get corporate America healthy again. Maybe we should just sit back, relax and see how the ENTIRE picture looks and how it will eventually be sorted out, before using the words Trade War. A trade skirmish is quite different from a trade war. A war is an act to decimate. Each can decide for themselves, but in my view, I do not believe either side is anywhere near that level.

More like the initial stages of negotiations, with plenty of saber rattling on both sides, that will probably be stepped back significantly.

The Fed

New Fed chair Jerome Powell gave his first press conference after the FOMC meeting this past week. No surprises, the Fed raised interest rates 25 bps. In my view, the Fed decision itself was relatively balanced. Powell intimated that while there are tentative signs of stronger wage growth, productivity is still low and not showing signs of dramatic acceleration. That suggests modest wage growth and little reason to worry about cost-push inflation. The Fed stance remains the same, the pace of rate increases will be measured and data dependent. All of this is bullish for stocks.

Speaking to the interest rate question, historically, price-to-earnings ratios (P/Es) have tended to move higher until the 10-year Treasury notes reach 5%. While it can be argued that given the current low interest rate environment that hurdle rate may be lower, it is still likely substantially higher than where the 10-year currently resides.

Interest rates at these levels, amidst the present Fed outlook, are NOT a reason to shed equity exposure.



Sentiment

According to the weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), bullish sentiment declined from 36.8% down to 33.2%. That’s not much of a move, but it is below average and comes after a two-week stretch where it dropped close to 11 percentage points only to rise more than 10 percentage points the following week. Basically, investors can’t make up their minds.

Weekly Fund flows are often highlighted by the media. Here is a graphic showing the Cumulative flow of funds into stocks.

When we hear about inflows into equities and then make a case that large weekly inflows are indicative of euphoria, it can be misleading. The last time we saw these low levels was in October 2016. As they increased from the lows, the stock market recorded one of the best performance years in quite some time. If this recent upswing continues, perhaps it will fuel the next market upswing.

Crude Oil

The Institutional Strategist expects that within a year, the U.S. will pass both Saudi Arabia and Russia to become the world's No. 1 producer of crude oil. It’s currently producing at a pace of almost 10.4 million barrels per day, exceeding 1970s U.S. oil production record of 10.3 million. A recent Dallas Fed Energy Survey said almost half of oil & gas CEOs expect a “substantial” increase in the number of rigs if crude remains between $61-64 a barrel.

Crude inventories decreased this past week by 2.6 million barrels. Gasoline inventories also dropped 1.7 million barrels for the week. WTI has remained resilient, and now may have started on its way back to the 52-week high of $70 a barrel. The price of crude oil remained strong despite the stock market jitters. WTI closed out the week at $65.94, up $3.66.



The Technical Picture

The Weekly chart of the S&P brings sanity and a reality check to what is really taking place in the equity market.

I would ask anyone to step up now and tell me what is so alarming about that trend? Far too many get wrapped up in the hourly news. A sure way to lose sight of what is really going on underneath the surface.

The daily chart below shows the S&P teetering on the edge, then finally tipping lower. That increased the odds of testing the February lows (2,533).

The March 2nd low (2,647) was a crucial short-term pivot point to watch. We did see a break of that support this week and that ushered in more selling, as sell programs were triggered. Looking out a few days/weeks, a return to S&P 2,533 appears to be the market's objective. However, I still think the comment I made last week on any further downside attempts may still apply:

"Worst case, perhaps a higher low of around 2,585 would be my guess."

That is where the S&P low was on Friday afternoon. Now it remains to be seen if that level will indeed hold. The February 9th lows of 2,533 now loom. What we are witnessing is a typical bottoming process, a process that takes time. Patience is now required.

I caution investors not to get caught up in the market pundit rhetoric that there is a tech wreck going on. The commentary that “We have lost the market leadership” is again making the rounds. This is pure nonsense. The Nasdaq just made a new high on MARCH 12th. These upside runs need to be consolidated, and that is what is taking place. The Nasdaq is now off 7% from the recent high, and that is perfectly normal.

We have seen this before. I continue to counter the foolish commentary by stating IF Tech stocks continued to run unabated, there would be the talk of a bubble. This price action removes any of that talk, and in actuality what is occurring is quite bullish. It is not a bearish signal at all.

Want to see what is leading now? Take a look at some of the energy explorers. The individual names I’m tracking in the Savvy Investor Marketplace service are up 13% since March 12th. Many are also posting new 52-week highs.





Market Skeptics

JPMorgan appears that they want to be way out in front in their money management, as in their view, investors should be prepared to act if the economy edges toward a recession. Wait a minute, I thought many say that we won’t know if we are in a recession until it’s here. It doesn't matter, I won't be following either of those ideas.

Here is another, Dennis Gartman says it time to hold cash. Selling my equity holdings now with the S&P 10% from an all-time high, amidst a backdrop of double-digit earnings growth? In my view, not very wise. That call is FEAR talking.

It's what I have been referring to for years now. Everyone wants to be the “first” to be out of this market. The frustrated top callers are still here. This sentiment is running rampant now, and that does NOT signal a market top.





Individual Stocks and Sectors

Energy once again finds itself lagging behind. If crude oil continues to rally, that may soon change.

Source: Bespoke

The MLPs were crushed recently over a recent tax ruling headline.

"The FERC Revises Policies, Will Disallow Income Tax Allowance Cost Recovery in MLP Pipeline Rates."

As tends to be the case, the initial selling appears to be an overreaction.

I was able to glean some info from different analysts that cover the sector. As in most ruling associated with a tax issue, it is very complex.

“The FERC report on tax allowance removal for cost of service long haul pipes, it is an overreaction. It will take years for the FERC to sort through what contracts were cost-of-service vs. negotiated rate, and then address the tax allowance. The quantifiable impact of some contracts losing the tax allowance likely doesn’t justify the stocks getting hit this hard."

A.J. "Jim" Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise's general partner:

“Enterprise Products says FERC policy revision not expected to have a material impact to the earnings and cash flow of Enterprise. We do not expect the revisions to the FERC's policy on the recovery of income taxes to materially impact our earnings and cash flow.The cost-based tariff rates that are in effect for all of our interstate pipelines are based on a cost of service for those pipelines whereby the dis allowance for the recovery of an income tax allowance will not have a material effect, if any, to the posted tariffs."

Remember how global fund managers were overweight foreign indexes, and underweight U.S. equities? Here’s a reminder.

Originally posted on January 22nd. Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel

So far, it’s been a relatively unimpressive year for global non-U.S. stocks, with the aggregate MSCI World index (ex-U.S.) down 1.6%.

Source: Bespoke

A closer look at the situation shows that in the past 8 months, U.S. equities have outperformed Europe by 13% and the rest the world by 5%. Despite this, fund managers remain underweight the U.S.

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel

The cash balance shown is close to neutral at 4.6%. BAML considers cash levels above 4.5% to be a contrarian long for equities.

This data should be viewed as a contrarian indicator. Fund managers were underweight U.S. equities for a year and a half starting in early 2015, during which U.S. equities outperformed. From December 2016 to February 2017, managers were overweight U.S. stocks. U.S. equities underperformed their global peers. In September 2017, investors again became bearish U.S. equities, giving them the lowest allocation in 10 years. This largely remained the case through February 2018. In that time frame, U.S. equities outperformed.

In January 2016, allocations to emerging markets fell to their second lowest in the survey's history (-33% underweight). The region outperformed in 2016. Allocations then rose to +31% overweight in October 2016, the highest in 3-1/2 years. Emerging equities then dropped 10% in the next two months.

Conclusion; based on the data presented today, we should expect U.S. equities to outperform their global counterparts in the near term.



Investors will be subject to many interpretations of what the Fed is looking at regarding the economy and interest rates. In my view, the Fed didn't give me a reason to question whether owning stocks is THE way to build wealth in the intermediate term. In fact, I came away with a signal that was flashing green.

Gradual rate increases in an improving economy that does not look like it will run ‘hot” anytime soon is NOT bearish. Inflation appears to be increasing slightly but remains in check. IF the Fed's longer-term outlook comes to fruition, it spells new highs for equities. However, I am not one to look a year or two down the road, despite the long-term view that Chair Powell enunciated this past week. Instead, I look only look 6-9 months out. From an economic standpoint, the all clear was just given.

Will something develop to throw a wrench in the works? Always a possibility, but I don’t go there, that’s pure speculation. One option is to get all wrapped up in the "sky is falling" headlines. Last month it was the 10-year treasury going to 3%. Pundits said we were in the fast lane to a higher 10-year treasury note. At some point, we will see a 3% ten year, however, we may not get there as fast as the skeptics announced. Today, it has retreated and trades at 2.8%.

Many won’t agree with me on my market stance now, when the two dirtiest words are now on the tip of their collective tongues, Trade War. I won’t jump to conclusions, speculate on the ill effects of a trade war, all while negotiations on trade are taking place. Remember, investors are getting the media version on what is transpiring. No one here or for that fact in the media has any clue as to what is really going on. Yet, some are making investment decisions based on speculation; in my view, the height of absurdity.

The other option available to us, exercise common sense and patience. Dismiss any rhetoric from both sides on the trade issue, instead focus on price. That alone has been the way to proceed during any time of market stress in this bull market. This time is no different. The equity market is in a bottoming process now and that will take some time. Sure, our portfolios have lost money in this process. Now, I'll now choose to follow Howard Marks' quote, and not lose more money letting an opportunity pass me by.

As shown earlier, there are no cracks in the long-term trend. If and when that changes, it will be time for an investor to change their strategy. At the end of the day, price action will rule and give investors the necessary clues on how to proceed. In the meantime, I remain bullish and invested in equities.





Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

