U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Largest Chinese Deal Since Alibaba Leads 8-IPO Week

Eight companies aim to raise a combined $3.5 billion in the short holiday week. Four Chinese IPOs lead the way, headlined by iQIYI (Pending:IQ), planning to raise over $2 billion in the largest Chinese offering since Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in 2014. It is joined by another large Chinese online video IPO, Bilibili (Pending:BILI). The stream of Chinese deals comes just one week after the tariff scare and subsequent market selloff. Other deals include an outsourced customer service provider, a California commercial bank and two biotechs.

Backed by internet giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), video streaming platform iQIYI is targeting $2.25 billion at a $13.7 billion valuation. iQIYI is a leader in the fast-growing Chinese online video market, which is expected to grow at 24% through 2022. However, key risks include rising content costs (its gross margin is 0%) and competition from major players Tencent Video and Alibaba's Youku Tudou.

Bilibili, which provides an anime and comic-themed mobile gaming and video platform, aims to raise $483 million at a $3.2 billion valuation. Also a fast grower, Bilibili has seen revenue nearly quintuple from 2016 to 2017. The platform boasts heavily-engaged users who spend an average of over 76 minutes per day watching broadcasts and playing games. However, two games accounted for roughly 70% of 2017 revenue and average MAUs declined sequentially in the MRQ.

A third Chinese deal, franchised hotel operator GreenTree Hospitality Group (Pending:GHG) is aiming to raise $330 million at a $1.9 billion market value. The company benefits from an asset-light model that leads to high margins (52% EBITDA margin in 2017) and has a 306-hotel development pipeline that should support continued growth. However, its hotels are geographically concentrated in the Shanghai region.

Premium K-12 Chinese educator OneSmart International Education (ONE) is targeting $196 million at a $2 billion market value. OneSmart has grown revenue at over 30% since the FY15 and generates strong free cash flow (59% in the MRQ). However, the Chinese for-profit education market is highly competitive, and peer trading recently turned negative.

IBEX Holdings (Pending:IBEX), which provides outsourced customer support services to Fortune 500 brands across a variety of industries, is targeting $60 million at a $243 million valuation. IBEX has grown revenue at a 21% CAGR since 2012 through a combination of geographic expansion and expansion within existing clients. However, revenue concentration is a key risk, with 58% of revenue coming from its top three clients in 2017.

Los Angeles, CA-based commercial bank OP Bancorp (OTCQB:OPBK) is targeting $21 million at a $167 million market value. With seven branches and total assets of over $900 million, OP Bancorp mainly serves small- and medium-sized Korean-American businesses and their owners. It operates at a net interest margin of 4.6% and an efficiency ratio of 58.7%.

Homology Medicines (Pending:FIXX) aims to raise $100 million at a $529 million valuation. The rare disease biotech is developing a proprietary delivery platform to deliver genetic medicines to patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. The company has collected promising preclinical data and plans to advance to a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, with data expected in 2019.

Unum Therapeutics (Pending:UNUM) is targeting $75 million at a $413 million market value. The cancer immunotherapy biotech is developing antibody-coupled T-cell therapies and is currently in a Phase 1 trial for its lead candidate. It plans to begin a Phase 2 trial in 2018 for use in combination with Biogen's rituximab.

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has returned 1.3% year-to-date while the S&P 500 is down 3.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 3.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX is down 2.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Orsted (DONG Energy) and ASR Nederland.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.