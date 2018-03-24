Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Tuesday:

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman met President Trump at the White House today ahead of travels over the next two weeks to Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Seattle, Boston and Houston, where he will confer with oil and energy executives. The trip comes as the crown prince prepares the kingdom for a post-oil era under his plan called Vision 2030 and amid reports that Aramco (Private:ARMCO) scaled back its IPO to a local listing on the Saudi stock exchange.

Wednesday:

Jay Powell kicked off his first news conference as Fed chairman after a Fed rate hike that came with an outlook just slightly more hawkish than anticipated. Job gains were well above the long-term pace to absorb new entrants, he said in his opening statement, but against a backdrop of a "strengthened economic outlook," inflation is still below the Fed's 2% long-term objective.

The European Commission has unveiled proposals for a digital tax on U.S. tech giants, such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). The tax, about 3% of sales on companies with worldwide annual turnover above €750M, would come alongside a tightening of rules on data privacy, and bring in an estimated €5B for the EU.

Thursday:

Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on a $1.3T spending bill, which boosts defense spending by $80B and domestic spending by $63B above limits set in 2011, as well as $1.6B for a border wall with Mexico and $100M for autonomous car research and testing. With Trump's signature, the bill will avert another government shutdown and keep federal agencies funded until Sept. 30.

Friday:

China's commerce ministry has struck back following President Trump's move to impose tariffs on up to $60B of Chinese imports. Beijing will take measures against the 128 U.S. products in two stages - that cover about $3B and $1.9B, respectively - if it cannot reach an agreement with Washington. Legal action under WTO rules is also being considered.