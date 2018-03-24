Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Investor concerns over trade helped to drive the Dow to its lowest level since last November. The DJIA is now 11.5% below its 52-week high in January, while the S&P 500 slumped to its weakest close since early February and is barely above its 200-day simple moving average (2,585). For the week, the Dow peeled off 5.7%, the S&P sank 5.9% and the Nasdaq fell 6.5%. By sector, techs tumbled 7.6%, financials fell 7.1%, health care lost 6.7% and industrials slid 5%. Check out Seeking Alpha's latest Stocks to Watch article for a preview of next week's action.
Economy
Tuesday:
Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman met President Trump at the White House today ahead of travels over the next two weeks to Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Seattle, Boston and Houston, where he will confer with oil and energy executives. The trip comes as the crown prince prepares the kingdom for a post-oil era under his plan called Vision 2030 and amid reports that Aramco (Private:ARMCO) scaled back its IPO to a local listing on the Saudi stock exchange.
Wednesday:
Jay Powell kicked off his first news conference as Fed chairman after a Fed rate hike that came with an outlook just slightly more hawkish than anticipated. Job gains were well above the long-term pace to absorb new entrants, he said in his opening statement, but against a backdrop of a "strengthened economic outlook," inflation is still below the Fed's 2% long-term objective.
The European Commission has unveiled proposals for a digital tax on U.S. tech giants, such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). The tax, about 3% of sales on companies with worldwide annual turnover above €750M, would come alongside a tightening of rules on data privacy, and bring in an estimated €5B for the EU.
Thursday:
Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on a $1.3T spending bill, which boosts defense spending by $80B and domestic spending by $63B above limits set in 2011, as well as $1.6B for a border wall with Mexico and $100M for autonomous car research and testing. With Trump's signature, the bill will avert another government shutdown and keep federal agencies funded until Sept. 30.
Friday:
China's commerce ministry has struck back following President Trump's move to impose tariffs on up to $60B of Chinese imports. Beijing will take measures against the 128 U.S. products in two stages - that cover about $3B and $1.9B, respectively - if it cannot reach an agreement with Washington. Legal action under WTO rules is also being considered.
Stocks
Monday:
Igniting a firestorm over how it manages third-party access to its users' information, Facebook (FB) was slammed by lawmakers over the weekend for not providing more information about its ties to Cambridge Analytica. The data firm, which worked for President Trump in the 2016 election, improperly kept Facebook (FB) user data for years despite saying the records were destroyed. Facebook shares fell throughout the week on the news.
Tuesday:
The self-driving car industry is facing its first critical test after the death of a woman by an UBER autonomous vehicle in Arizona. The pedestrian was walking her bicycle outside a crosswalk when she was struck by the Volvo XC90 SUV, which had an operator behind the wheel. Uber is suspending the program while the NHTSA and NTSB investigate the accident, which is shaping up as the first significant test of how policymakers and the public respond to the new technology.
Wednesday:
Amazon has passed Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) to become the world's second most valuable company. While U.S. tech giants have rallied in the past year, Amazon's (AMZN) performance has dwarfed them all, with the stock surging 35% YTD and 85% over the past 12 months. Its market value now totals $768B, but the company has some room to catch up to Apple's (AAPL) $892B.
Thursday:
Tesla shareholders have approved a mighty 10-year pay package for their CEO by a 73% majority of votes, excluding shares owned by Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk, a director of the company. Although nominally valued at $2.6B in stock options, the pay package could generate $55B or more for Musk if Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) hits a series of aggressive financial goals.
Friday:
GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20B. "While we will continue to review opportunities... they must meet our criteria for returns and not compromise our priorities for capital allocation," Glaxo (NYSE:GSK) CEO Emma Walmsley said in a statement.