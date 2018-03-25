7.62% Yield Preferred Share Drops Into The Buy Range

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

For a while now I have been bearish on mortgage REIT common stocks. This has less to do with the underlying companies, and more to do with the weakening spreads. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) has been more transparent than many mREITs. Within their presentations they show just how bad the spreads have been over the last few quarters. However, there are still great opportunities within the mortgage REIT sectors. In general, the preferred shares for mortgage REITs carry less risk. Further, they offer a steady form of dividends. CMO-E is one of the safer preferred shares and has routinely been a great target for dividend capture.

For investors following my preferred share ratings, here is my guide to preferred shares.

CMO common stock

Capstead Mortgage Trust has a portfolio of ARMs:

Source: CMO investor presentation

CMO has very little credit risk. They use a short-duration strategy which allows the company to recover faster than peers during a rising interest rate environment. The portfolio is relatively simple and they have the added bonus of being internally managed.

Source: CMO investor presentation

Capstead Mortgage does carry a significant amount of leverage, but it isn’t nearly as bad as several other mortgage REITs due to lower duration. The short-duration strategy along with a simple portfolio allows them to maintain steadier book value in a rising rate environment.

Source: CMO investor presentation

Over the last couple of years, CMO has had a rough time with a flattening of the yield curve. They are trading at a substantial discount to book value. I believe that it is unlikely to see the company trade at a materially larger discount unless we see more thinning of the yield curve.

Preferred share

CMO-E has routinely been a great choice for dividend capture. However, investors need to get in at the right price to pull a dividend capture off.

Source: Schwab

Getting in at a great price well before the dividend capture has additional perks. If other investors come in buying and hike up the price, selling CMO-E before the ex-dividend date makes sense.

Either way, CMO-E looks like a strong candidate for outperformance in the short term.

Buy and hold investors

For the long-term investors, CMO-E carries a risk rating of “2” (min:1 max:5):

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

A risk rating of 2 is appealing for the buy-and-hold investors. CMO-E doesn’t have a fixed-to-floating rate that some of the better preferred shares have, but it is still attractive. At $25, the stripped yield is 7.62%.

Source: CWMF

The "projected" ex-dividend date simply adjusts from the prior ex-dividend date. You can tell it is projected in the image, because it says "projected. The actual ex-dividend date, reflected in the live spreadsheet, is on the 28th. I'm putting that in bold to ensure readers catch it. Investors looking to get into CMO-E should be taking into account the $0.40 of accumulated dividend. The stripped price for shares is around $24.60. This puts CMO-E within the buy range.

Other risk factors

Source: CWMF

There is very little call protection on the calendar lasting until 5/13/2018. However, after the embedded dividend accrual, shares are trading at a discount to the call value of $25. This gives investors a form of call protection and gives CMO-E a worst-cash-to-call of $0.61. Even if shares are called right away, investors come away with a nice gain.

The market capitalization over preferred share liquidation is 4.02x. We’d like to see this number around 5x, but the current ratio isn’t cause for major concern.

Final thoughts

The common stock of CMO is trading at a material discount to book value. The company is transparent about the current environment and has cut their dividend. This doesn’t mean peers who haven’t made a cut have a sustainable dividend. CMO is just more honest about the current environment. If the yield curve continues to steepen, the company’s book value should increase. If the yield curve flattens, book value would decline. However, the common stock carries more risk than the preferred share.

CMO-E carries a risk rating of 2 making it a good candidate for the B&H investor. Further, the preferred share is often a great source of dividend captures. At $25 or below, CMO-E is in the buy range (before the ex-dividend date). Even if the dividend capture isn’t immediately successful, investors are stuck holding a fairly good security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMO-E over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.