This Is A Game Changer For Cisco

Many of us have grown accustomed to thinking of Cisco (CSCO) as a maker of expensive, large "boxes" that forward and route data across public and private networks. While still true to great extent, this is slowly changing, to the benefit of investors -- whether they are paying close attention to the transition or not.

Today, Cisco is very slowly (but surely) becoming a subscription-based tech provider that relies increasingly on software solutions to the detriment of expensive hardware. And the new business model, I believe, is likely to cause the company's stock to behave differently from how it has in the past several years.

What is happening

In the past, networks often relied on a number of multi-vendor, on-premise, legacy architectures to perform their data switching, routing and security functions. This basically meant big boxes and blades that had to be purchased from a number of different suppliers and upgraded on a regular basis. The approach, however, seemed insufficient to handle increased data demand and complexity. While Cisco was certainly not alone in moving from a hardware-centric to a software-based solution (it can hardly be thought of as the leader in the transition), I believe the San Jose company is finally now positioned to benefit from the inevitable and ongoing industry changes.

Cisco ONE, introduced in 2015, is an example of the company's bundled software overlay approach. Features like the Enterprise Cloud Suite were added along with follow-up launches like Enterprise Agreement and Network Intuitive. Today, the network software suite has evolved to become subscription services offered as contracts of up to seven years. As a result, Cisco's recurring revenues have grown slowly but steadily to represent 33% of total sales from 26% in fiscal 3Q15. See graph below.

Certainly, there is still a sizable two-thirds of Cisco's business that continues to be exposed to the lumpy and more unpredictable nature of hardware and software license sales. I estimate that non-recurring revenues have been declining at an average of -5% YOY over the past four quarters -- although in a clearly improving trend to nearly flat last quarter, as I believe Cisco's hardware-software bundling efforts (e.g. Cisco ONE deployed on a Cisco-based physical infrastructure) is likely helping both ends of the business.

But if recurring revenues continue to grow at the same low teen to high single-digit rate that it has as of late, Cisco will continue its slow march toward less vulnerability to the ups-and-downs typical of one-time sales. Add to the mix the margin improvement that the subscription businesses are likely to produce, and the end result looks bullish to earnings growth expectations over the long run, in my view.

My takeaways

Cisco is not a niche, pure-play company. It is an "all things to all networks" market leader. For this reason, I doubt that the recurring-revenue model will ever take over the great majority of Cisco's business, as demand for powerful and expensive equipment will continue to exist. Yet, the closer the company gets to becoming largely a subscription-based tech product and service supplier, the more predictable financial results will become and, as a consequence, the more likely the stock is to being supported by richer valuation multiples.

As the chart above suggests, CSCO is no longer a bargain stock. The YOY forward P/E multiple expansion from about 13.0x last year to 17.0x today was not supported by increased expected earnings growth, which some might associate with a stock that has run ahead of itself. But I would argue that the market is finally perceiving Cisco to be a bit safer play, as it slowly leaves behind a business model that relied too much on carriers making large capital investments on network equipment.

Therefore, in my view, a high-teen earnings multiple, although probably also supported by tax reform and cash repatriation, may become the new normal for this stock. If I am right, I predict that the combination of richer valuation and more stable financial performance will result in a share price that is more likely to climb steadily with lower risks of sharp declines.

This would be an ideal situation for investors seeking solid returns with some level of downside protection.

